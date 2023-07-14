The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest its assets in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying affiliated funds”) consisting of a target asset class allocation of approximately 20% equity securities and 80% fixed-income securities. This is often referred to as a fund-of-funds investment strategy. The actual asset class allocation can deviate from time to time from these targets as market conditions warrant. The Fund may invest in investment-grade and below-investment-grade (“junk” or high-yield) fixed-income securities.