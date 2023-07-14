Home
Trending ETFs

USAA Cornerstone Conservative Fund

mutual fund
USCCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.25 -0.04 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative Allocation
share class
No Load (USCCX) Primary
USAA Cornerstone Conservative Fund

USCCX | Fund

$10.25

$223 M

3.35%

$0.34

0.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$223 M

Holdings in Top 10

87.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

USAA Cornerstone Conservative Fund

USCCX | Fund

$10.25

$223 M

3.35%

$0.34

0.10%

USCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Cornerstone Conservative Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lance Humphrey

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest its assets in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying affiliated funds”) consisting of a target asset class allocation of approximately 20% equity securities and 80% fixed-income securities. This is often referred to as a fund-of-funds investment strategy. The actual asset class allocation can deviate from time to time from these targets as market conditions warrant. The Fund may invest in investment-grade and below-investment-grade (“junk” or high-yield) fixed-income securities.
Read More

USCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -5.1% 5.7% 62.59%
1 Yr -0.5% -12.2% 3.7% 54.68%
3 Yr -3.0%* -10.6% 1.0% 40.91%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.3% 3.5% 10.40%
10 Yr -0.2%* -2.8% 1.0% 19.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -39.5% -1.5% 44.20%
2021 0.2% -4.4% 4.2% 28.15%
2020 1.4% -5.7% 4.1% 59.84%
2019 2.2% 0.8% 4.1% 19.69%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% -0.2% 42.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -11.4% 5.6% 61.87%
1 Yr -0.5% -12.2% 3.7% 53.24%
3 Yr -3.0%* -10.6% 5.7% 40.91%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.3% 3.8% 20.97%
10 Yr -0.2%* -2.7% 2.4% 66.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -39.5% -1.5% 44.20%
2021 0.2% -4.4% 4.2% 28.15%
2020 1.4% -5.7% 4.1% 59.84%
2019 2.2% 0.8% 4.1% 20.47%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% 0.1% 70.97%

NAV & Total Return History

USCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USCCX Category Low Category High USCCX % Rank
Net Assets 223 M 9 M 6.08 B 49.64%
Number of Holdings 21 3 7774 46.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 209 M -56 M 5.07 B 52.52%
Weighting of Top 10 87.83% 10.9% 102.4% 46.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. USAA Intermediate-Term Bond Instl 18.12%
  2. USAA Government Securities Institutional 17.30%
  3. USAA Income Institutional 13.38%
  4. USAA High Income Institutional 5.07%
  5. USAA 500 Index Reward 4.07%
  6. USAA International Institutional 3.55%
  7. USAA Short-Term Bond Institutional 2.76%
  8. USAA Target Managed Allocation 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USCCX % Rank
Bonds 		73.81% 0.00% 130.40% 33.81%
Stocks 		22.16% -1.95% 57.00% 43.17%
Cash 		2.44% -54.98% 76.00% 77.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.98% 0.00% 3.97% 64.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.34% 0.00% 3.63% 19.42%
Other 		0.26% -3.09% 22.34% 28.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USCCX % Rank
Technology 		16.91% 0.00% 25.62% 58.27%
Financial Services 		15.71% 0.00% 20.10% 11.51%
Healthcare 		11.40% 0.00% 19.76% 68.35%
Industrials 		10.88% 0.00% 29.86% 33.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.81% 0.00% 12.36% 57.55%
Basic Materials 		8.06% 0.00% 8.71% 5.76%
Communication Services 		7.01% 0.00% 11.71% 46.04%
Consumer Defense 		6.85% 0.00% 22.77% 43.17%
Real Estate 		5.30% 0.00% 78.69% 41.73%
Energy 		4.87% 0.00% 27.98% 53.96%
Utilities 		3.19% 0.00% 91.26% 46.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USCCX % Rank
US 		13.04% -1.96% 56.43% 59.71%
Non US 		9.12% -2.14% 14.08% 7.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USCCX % Rank
Corporate 		39.78% 0.00% 73.91% 30.94%
Securitized 		28.28% 0.00% 61.25% 18.71%
Government 		21.79% 0.00% 62.10% 79.14%
Municipal 		6.96% 0.00% 20.03% 3.60%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.18% 1.69% 100.00% 95.68%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.66% 96.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USCCX % Rank
US 		67.16% 0.00% 130.40% 16.55%
Non US 		6.65% -1.54% 27.51% 73.38%

USCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.07% 3.13% 99.26%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 11.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

USCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 6.00% 318.00% 4.00%

USCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USCCX Category Low Category High USCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.35% 0.00% 4.22% 41.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USCCX Category Low Category High USCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.61% -1.30% 3.99% 13.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Lela Dunlap

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Lela Dunlap, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager, VictoryShares and Solutions, has co-managed the Fund since August 2021. Mrs. Dunlap has 14 years of investment management experience, five years of which were with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

