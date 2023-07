The Fund’s principal investment strategy is normally to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in investment-grade debt securities that have a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 18 months (one and a half years) or less. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities that may include, but are not limited to, obligations of U.S., state, and local governments, their agencies and instrumentalities; mortgage- and asset-backed securities; corporate debt securities; repurchase agreements; Yankee obligations; and other securities believed to have debt-like characteristics. This 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities that at the time of purchase are below-investment-grade securities, which are sometimes referred to as high-yield or “junk” bonds.