Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

USAA Target Retirement 2030 Fund

mutual fund
URTRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.68 -0.04 -0.34%
primary theme
Target-Date 2030
share class
No Load (URTRX) Primary
URTRX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Target Retirement 2030 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.68 -0.04 -0.34%
primary theme
Target-Date 2030
share class
No Load (URTRX) Primary
URTRX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Target Retirement 2030 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.68 -0.04 -0.34%
primary theme
Target-Date 2030
share class
No Load (URTRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Target Retirement 2030 Fund

URTRX | Fund

$11.68

$1.23 B

2.55%

$0.30

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$1.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

65.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Target Retirement 2030 Fund

URTRX | Fund

$11.68

$1.23 B

2.55%

$0.30

0.02%

URTRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Target Retirement 2030 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lance Humphrey

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying affiliated funds”) managed by the Adviser in a manner consistent with its current asset allocation as depicted in the “lifestyle transition path,” based on the years left until retirement. The lifestyle transition path depicts how the asset allocation strategy shifts the Fund’s assets among asset classes as the Fund becomes more conservative over time. The lifestyle transition path reflects the need for reduced investment risks and lower volatility as retirement approaches.The Fund’s asset allocation strategy is designed for investors planning to start withdrawing funds for retirement in or within a few years of the Fund’s specific target date (“2030”). In general, the Fund’s asset allocation strategy assumes funds will start being withdrawn for retirement purposes at age 65. However, the Fund should not be selected solely on the basis of an investor’s age or the target date. The Fund does not provide guaranteed income for retirement.Although the underlying affiliated funds are categorized generally as equity investments or fixed-income investments, in either case, the Fund may invest in underlying affiliated funds in alternative asset classes or with alternative strategies that the Adviser believes have similar risk/return profiles as these classes. Also, many of these underlying affiliated funds invest in a mix of securities of domestic and foreign issuers, investment-grade and high-yield bonds, and other securities. As a result, the target asset allocation of the Fund may differ from the actual securities held by the underlying affiliated funds. Actual asset allocation also may differ from the lifestyle transition path as a result of market movement. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced on a regular basis, taking into account transaction costs. We may adjust the Fund’s actual asset allocation from the targets specified in the lifestyle transition path based on market view or other conditions as part of an active asset allocation strategy, or make changes to the lifestyle transition path.It is currently anticipated that at its target date, the Fund’s target asset allocation will consist of approximately 35% of the Fund’s net assets allocated to equity investments; and approximately 65% of the Fund’s net assets allocated to fixed-income investments. The Fund’s target asset allocation will not change after the target date has been reached unless approved by the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”).Once the Fund’s target asset allocation is similar to that of the USAA Target Retirement Income Fund, the Board, without shareholder approval, may combine the Fund with the USAA Target Retirement Income Fund. Shareholders will be notified prior to such a combination. Once such a combination occurs, shareholders will own shares of the USAA Target Retirement Income Fund.
Read More

URTRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period URTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% 5.2% 11.6% 61.24%
1 Yr 0.8% -37.4% 11.0% 69.38%
3 Yr -1.6%* -15.9% 6.6% 54.21%
5 Yr -3.4%* -9.4% 4.0% 79.64%
10 Yr -0.9%* -2.6% 4.6% 75.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period URTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -52.7% -8.9% 53.81%
2021 2.1% -2.8% 6.8% 38.69%
2020 1.5% 0.2% 4.4% 98.40%
2019 1.2% 0.6% 4.4% 94.38%
2018 -3.0% -4.5% -1.3% 70.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period URTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% 5.2% 11.6% 61.24%
1 Yr 0.8% -37.4% 11.0% 69.38%
3 Yr -1.6%* -15.9% 6.6% 54.21%
5 Yr -3.4%* -9.4% 4.0% 88.02%
10 Yr -0.9%* -2.2% 5.6% 98.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period URTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -52.7% -8.9% 53.81%
2021 2.1% -2.8% 6.8% 38.69%
2020 1.5% 0.2% 4.4% 98.40%
2019 1.2% 0.6% 4.4% 94.38%
2018 -3.0% -4.5% -0.8% 83.85%

NAV & Total Return History

URTRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

URTRX Category Low Category High URTRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.23 B 2.32 M 81.9 B 43.66%
Number of Holdings 27 5 655 36.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 845 M 642 K 80.9 B 45.54%
Weighting of Top 10 65.81% 41.5% 100.0% 73.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. USAA Government Securities Institutional 15.35%
  2. USAA Global Managed Volatility Instl 10.30%
  3. USAA Target Managed Allocation 9.62%
  4. USAA 500 Index Reward 4.95%
  5. Victory RS International R6 4.74%
  6. USAA Short-Term Bond Institutional 4.59%
  7. USAA High Income Institutional 4.06%
  8. Victory Trivalent Intl Fd-Core Eq R6 3.85%
  9. USAA Intermediate-Term Bond Instl 3.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High URTRX % Rank
Stocks 		62.96% 0.00% 70.35% 23.94%
Bonds 		32.38% 18.68% 57.75% 70.42%
Cash 		3.24% -8.52% 39.26% 61.03%
Other 		0.84% -0.71% 15.19% 22.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.45% 0.03% 1.11% 45.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 0.29% 28.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URTRX % Rank
Technology 		17.12% 14.06% 23.99% 79.15%
Financial Services 		15.59% 12.64% 18.99% 35.07%
Healthcare 		11.58% 10.63% 14.63% 80.09%
Industrials 		11.41% 8.84% 12.27% 32.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.89% 8.12% 13.37% 88.63%
Consumer Defense 		8.28% 4.88% 10.87% 0.95%
Communication Services 		7.18% 5.69% 10.00% 47.87%
Basic Materials 		6.24% 3.15% 7.02% 15.17%
Real Estate 		4.87% 1.86% 12.53% 45.02%
Energy 		4.55% 2.46% 6.43% 45.97%
Utilities 		3.27% 1.89% 7.89% 21.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URTRX % Rank
US 		37.45% 0.00% 56.32% 59.62%
Non US 		25.51% 0.00% 32.09% 14.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URTRX % Rank
Corporate 		34.07% 0.53% 53.65% 23.00%
Securitized 		29.76% 0.00% 37.72% 11.27%
Government 		21.70% 15.42% 89.09% 95.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.21% 1.54% 50.44% 79.34%
Municipal 		5.27% 0.00% 5.27% 0.47%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 17.60% 79.34%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URTRX % Rank
US 		29.92% 16.74% 50.94% 53.99%
Non US 		2.46% 0.13% 19.32% 84.51%

URTRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

URTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.01% 37.53% 97.57%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 12.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

URTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

URTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

URTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 3.00% 98.00% 17.95%

URTRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

URTRX Category Low Category High URTRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.55% 0.00% 2.37% 44.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

URTRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

URTRX Category Low Category High URTRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.79% 0.12% 8.13% 0.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

URTRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

URTRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 07, 2018

3.98

4.0%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Lela Dunlap

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Lela Dunlap, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager, VictoryShares and Solutions, has co-managed the Fund since August 2021. Mrs. Dunlap has 14 years of investment management experience, five years of which were with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.78 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×