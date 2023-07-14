The Fund invests in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying affiliated funds”) managed by the Adviser in a manner consistent with its current asset allocation as depicted in the “lifestyle transition path.” The Fund’s asset allocation strategy is based on the allocation at zero years left until retirement on the lifestyle transition path and is designed for investors who are currently in, or very close to, retirement and who are planning to start withdrawing funds for retirement now or within the immediate future. In general, the Fund’s allocation strategy assumes funds will start being withdrawn for retirement purposes at age 65. However, the Fund should not be selected solely on the basis of an investor's age. Because the Fund is designed for investors who are in or close to retirement, it is not anticipated that the Fund’s current asset allocation will change based on the lifestyle transition plan. The Fund does not provide guaranteed income for retirement. The Fund’s current target asset allocation consists of: approximately 35% of the Fund’s net assets allocated to underlying affiliated funds that invest primarily in equity securities (“equity investments”); and approximately 65% of the Fund’s net assets allocated to underlying affiliated funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities (“fixed-income investments”). In either case, the Fund may invest in underlying affiliated funds in alternative asset classes or with alternative strategies that the Adviser believes have similar risk/return profiles as these classes. The target asset allocation will not change unless approved by the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”). Although the underlying affiliated funds are categorized generally as equity investments or fixed-income investments, many of these underlying affiliated funds invest in a mix of securities of domestic and foreign issuers, investment-grade and high-yield bonds, and other securities. As a result, the target asset allocation of the Fund may differ from the actual securities held by the underlying affiliated funds. Actual asset allocation also may differ from the lifestyle transition path as a result of market movement. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced on a regular basis, taking into account transaction costs. We may adjust the Fund’s actual asset allocation from the targets specified in the lifestyle transition path based on market view or other conditions as part of an active asset allocation strategy, or make changes to the lifestyle transition path.