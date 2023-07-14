Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$1.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

70.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

URFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Target Retirement 2040 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USAA
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lance Humphrey

URFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period URFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% 5.9% 14.7% 76.35%
1 Yr 2.6% -44.6% 14.6% 71.92%
3 Yr -0.5%* -18.7% 8.9% 62.50%
5 Yr -3.6%* -11.4% 4.9% 83.23%
10 Yr -0.5%* -2.8% 5.9% 74.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period URFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -60.3% -10.0% 51.96%
2021 3.6% -3.2% 8.4% 41.97%
2020 1.2% 1.1% 4.7% 99.45%
2019 1.5% 1.5% 5.2% 100.00%
2018 -3.6% -5.1% -1.4% 70.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period URFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% 5.9% 14.7% 76.35%
1 Yr 2.6% -44.6% 14.6% 71.92%
3 Yr -0.5%* -18.7% 8.9% 62.50%
5 Yr -3.6%* -11.4% 4.9% 87.43%
10 Yr -0.5%* -1.9% 6.8% 98.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period URFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -60.3% -10.0% 51.96%
2021 3.6% -3.2% 8.4% 41.97%
2020 1.2% 1.1% 4.7% 99.45%
2019 1.5% 1.5% 5.2% 100.00%
2018 -3.6% -5.1% -1.1% 84.47%

NAV & Total Return History

URFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

URFRX Category Low Category High URFRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.44 B 88 K 68.9 B 39.42%
Number of Holdings 26 4 562 33.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.06 B 693 K 68.1 B 41.55%
Weighting of Top 10 70.05% 38.5% 100.0% 85.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. USAA Global Managed Volatility Instl 13.48%
  2. USAA Target Managed Allocation 12.48%
  3. USAA 500 Index Reward 7.06%
  4. USAA Government Securities Institutional 6.55%
  5. Victory RS International R6 6.15%
  6. USAA Growth Institutional 4.79%
  7. Victory Trivalent Intl Fd-Core Eq R6 4.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High URFRX % Rank
Stocks 		81.38% 0.00% 89.49% 53.14%
Bonds 		15.51% 6.42% 65.95% 46.86%
Cash 		1.72% -6.89% 31.18% 77.29%
Other 		1.08% -0.92% 16.90% 17.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.21% 0.00% 0.98% 36.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 0.37% 34.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URFRX % Rank
Technology 		17.30% 13.94% 24.03% 87.32%
Financial Services 		15.50% 13.11% 18.83% 37.56%
Healthcare 		11.77% 10.75% 14.53% 80.49%
Industrials 		11.46% 9.02% 12.29% 28.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.95% 8.05% 13.32% 92.20%
Consumer Defense 		8.27% 4.68% 11.06% 0.98%
Communication Services 		7.15% 5.69% 10.24% 52.68%
Basic Materials 		6.00% 3.14% 6.86% 14.63%
Real Estate 		4.94% 1.87% 10.11% 37.56%
Energy 		4.54% 2.33% 6.31% 41.46%
Utilities 		3.11% 1.90% 8.13% 11.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URFRX % Rank
US 		49.60% 0.00% 68.38% 62.80%
Non US 		31.78% 0.00% 44.24% 19.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URFRX % Rank
Corporate 		38.16% 0.49% 50.07% 8.21%
Securitized 		26.73% 0.00% 36.42% 11.11%
Government 		20.01% 13.41% 62.05% 90.34%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.46% 3.19% 55.75% 85.51%
Municipal 		4.64% 0.00% 4.64% 0.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 20.78% 82.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URFRX % Rank
US 		14.23% 4.80% 43.04% 30.43%
Non US 		1.28% 0.07% 22.91% 66.67%

URFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

URFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.01% 26.10% 97.51%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.86% 11.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

URFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

URFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

URFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 2.00% 112.00% 20.11%

URFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

URFRX Category Low Category High URFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.42% 0.00% 2.11% 42.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

URFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

URFRX Category Low Category High URFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.18% -0.21% 10.52% 1.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

URFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

URFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 07, 2018

3.98

4.0%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Lela Dunlap

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Lela Dunlap, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager, VictoryShares and Solutions, has co-managed the Fund since August 2021. Mrs. Dunlap has 14 years of investment management experience, five years of which were with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.83 2.41

