The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by:

· investing primarily in the common stock, preferred stock, and convertible securities of publicly-traded United States domiciled companies

· investing up to 25% of the Fund’s assets in securities principally traded in foreign markets;

· investing without regard to market capitalization; and

· investing in the securities of companies that the Fund’s adviser believes have the potential for significant long-term growth and are reasonably priced or undervalued.

When selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser generally considers the following factors:

· Quality of the company’s management;

· Strength of the company’s balance sheet;

· Projected growth rate of the company’s earnings in the future; and

· Relevant market, economic and political environments.

The Adviser will liquidate an investment when the Adviser believes that the security is no longer attractive based on its growth potential, price, or both. The Adviser may also liquidate an investment if the Adviser believes that another investment offers a better opportunity for the Fund to achieve its investment objective.

Temporary Defensive Strategy:

Under adverse market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. These investments include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and/or instrumentalities (“U.S. Government Securities”); high quality money market instruments such as notes, certificates of deposit or bankers acceptances; and money market funds. When the Fund invests in a money market fund, you will indirectly bear a portion of the fees charged by the other mutual fund, which could have an adverse effect on your investment. It is impossible to predict when or for how long the Adviser may employ these strategies for the Fund. While engaged in a temporary defensive position, the Fund will not be invested according to its investment objective and therefore may not achieve its investment objective.