Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.4%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$22 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.1%
Expense Ratio 2.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.69%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by:
|·
|investing primarily in the common stock, preferred stock, and convertible securities of publicly-traded United States domiciled companies
|·
|investing up to 25% of the Fund’s assets in securities principally traded in foreign markets;
|·
|investing without regard to market capitalization; and
|·
|investing in the securities of companies that the Fund’s adviser believes have the potential for significant long-term growth and are reasonably priced or undervalued.
When selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser generally considers the following factors:
|·
|Quality of the company’s management;
|·
|Strength of the company’s balance sheet;
|·
|Projected growth rate of the company’s earnings in the future; and
|·
|Relevant market, economic and political environments.
The Adviser will liquidate an investment when the Adviser believes that the security is no longer attractive based on its growth potential, price, or both. The Adviser may also liquidate an investment if the Adviser believes that another investment offers a better opportunity for the Fund to achieve its investment objective.
Temporary Defensive Strategy:
Under adverse market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. These investments include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and/or instrumentalities (“U.S. Government Securities”); high quality money market instruments such as notes, certificates of deposit or bankers acceptances; and money market funds. When the Fund invests in a money market fund, you will indirectly bear a portion of the fees charged by the other mutual fund, which could have an adverse effect on your investment. It is impossible to predict when or for how long the Adviser may employ these strategies for the Fund. While engaged in a temporary defensive position, the Fund will not be invested according to its investment objective and therefore may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|UPUPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|90.56%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|84.98%
|3 Yr
|16.8%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|10.71%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|47.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|95.63%
* Annualized
|UPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UPUPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|91.03%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|10
|397
|88.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.47 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|91.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.11%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|0.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UPUPX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.31%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|75.00%
|Cash
|3.14%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|23.31%
|Other
|0.55%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|7.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|86.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|85.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|85.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UPUPX % Rank
|Technology
|66.49%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|61.86%
|Healthcare
|17.30%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|5.93%
|Industrials
|6.47%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|11.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.84%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|58.47%
|Financial Services
|2.47%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|65.68%
|Communication Services
|1.80%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|80.93%
|Basic Materials
|0.33%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|8.05%
|Energy
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|5.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|85.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|88.14%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|87.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UPUPX % Rank
|Non US
|58.51%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|2.54%
|US
|37.80%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|98.31%
|UPUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.07%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|7.36%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|98.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.15%
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|98.15%
|UPUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|UPUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|37.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UPUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.69%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|0.54%
|UPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UPUPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|87.29%
|UPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|UPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UPUPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|54.35%
|UPUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 1999
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 1999
23.37
23.4%
Chiueh is a senior portfolio manager and president with Upright Financial Corporation. He has been engaged in the securities business since 1990.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
