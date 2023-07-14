Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Upright Growth Fund

mutual fund
UPUPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.01 -0.1 -1.1%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Other (UPUPX) Primary
UPUPX (Mutual Fund)

Upright Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.01 -0.1 -1.1%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Other (UPUPX) Primary
UPUPX (Mutual Fund)

Upright Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.01 -0.1 -1.1%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Other (UPUPX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Upright Growth Fund

UPUPX | Fund

$9.01

$22 M

0.00%

2.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$22 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.69%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Upright Growth Fund

UPUPX | Fund

$9.01

$22 M

0.00%

2.07%

UPUPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Upright Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Upright Investments Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 21, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Chiueh

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by:

· investing primarily in the common stock, preferred stock, and convertible securities of publicly-traded United States domiciled companies
· investing up to 25% of the Fund’s assets in securities principally traded in foreign markets;
· investing without regard to market capitalization; and
· investing in the securities of companies that the Fund’s adviser believes have the potential for significant long-term growth and are reasonably priced or undervalued.

When selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser generally considers the following factors:

· Quality of the company’s management;
· Strength of the company’s balance sheet;
· Projected growth rate of the company’s earnings in the future; and
· Relevant market, economic and political environments.

The Adviser will liquidate an investment when the Adviser believes that the security is no longer attractive based on its growth potential, price, or both. The Adviser may also liquidate an investment if the Adviser believes that another investment offers a better opportunity for the Fund to achieve its investment objective.

Temporary Defensive Strategy:

Under adverse market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. These investments include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and/or instrumentalities (“U.S. Government Securities”); high quality money market instruments such as notes, certificates of deposit or bankers acceptances; and money market funds. When the Fund invests in a money market fund, you will indirectly bear a portion of the fees charged by the other mutual fund, which could have an adverse effect on your investment. It is impossible to predict when or for how long the Adviser may employ these strategies for the Fund. While engaged in a temporary defensive position, the Fund will not be invested according to its investment objective and therefore may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

UPUPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -29.2% 72.6% 90.56%
1 Yr 4.4% -40.8% 65.2% 84.98%
3 Yr 16.8%* -40.5% 27.8% 10.71%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.6% 25.2% 47.00%
10 Yr -1.2%* -15.1% 24.7% 95.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.3% -73.9% 35.7% 79.56%
2021 23.1% -25.6% 45.1% 0.89%
2020 27.8% 1.8% 60.0% 1.89%
2019 1.8% -15.0% 13.7% 96.55%
2018 -12.8% -12.8% 31.5% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -54.1% 72.3% 68.24%
1 Yr 4.4% -62.3% 65.2% 60.68%
3 Yr 16.8%* -40.5% 36.7% 18.22%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.6% 29.2% 53.89%
10 Yr -1.2%* -15.1% 25.4% 96.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.3% -73.9% 35.7% 79.56%
2021 23.1% -25.6% 45.1% 0.89%
2020 27.8% 1.8% 60.0% 1.89%
2019 1.8% -15.0% 13.7% 96.55%
2018 -12.8% -12.8% 31.5% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

UPUPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UPUPX Category Low Category High UPUPX % Rank
Net Assets 22 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 91.03%
Number of Holdings 36 10 397 88.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.47 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 91.53%
Weighting of Top 10 88.11% 7.6% 100.0% 0.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Himax Technologies Inc ADR 33.03%
  2. Apple Inc 17.18%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 8.45%
  4. Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR 5.15%
  5. Plug Power Inc 4.78%
  6. AbbVie Inc 4.75%
  7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 4.47%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 4.04%
  9. Lannett Co Inc 3.61%
  10. Mylan NV 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UPUPX % Rank
Stocks 		96.31% 68.59% 100.53% 75.00%
Cash 		3.14% -0.53% 15.91% 23.31%
Other 		0.55% -1.08% 26.87% 7.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 86.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 85.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 85.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UPUPX % Rank
Technology 		66.49% 2.80% 100.00% 61.86%
Healthcare 		17.30% 0.00% 25.57% 5.93%
Industrials 		6.47% 0.00% 38.68% 11.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.84% 0.00% 32.97% 58.47%
Financial Services 		2.47% 0.00% 38.36% 65.68%
Communication Services 		1.80% 0.00% 97.05% 80.93%
Basic Materials 		0.33% 0.00% 2.38% 8.05%
Energy 		0.30% 0.00% 1.24% 5.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 85.17%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 88.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 87.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UPUPX % Rank
Non US 		58.51% 0.00% 80.40% 2.54%
US 		37.80% 19.45% 100.53% 98.31%

UPUPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.07% 0.08% 3.60% 7.36%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.03% 1.95% 98.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 27.15%
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.50% 98.15%

Sales Fees

UPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 37.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.69% 0.69% 281.00% 0.54%

UPUPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UPUPX Category Low Category High UPUPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 87.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UPUPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UPUPX Category Low Category High UPUPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -2.30% 2.08% 54.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UPUPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UPUPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Chiueh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 1999

23.37

23.4%

Chiueh is a senior portfolio manager and president with Upright Financial Corporation. He has been engaged in the securities business since 1990.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×