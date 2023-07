The Fund invests primarily in long-term investment-grade securities issued by the state of New York, its political subdivisions, municipalities and public authorities, instrumentalities, and by other government entities, the interest on which is excludable from gross income for federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income tax purposes (referred to herein as “New York tax-exempt securities”). During normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will consist of New York tax-exempt securities. This policy may be changed only by a shareholder vote. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is not restricted, but is expected to be greater than 10 years. In addition, during normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s annual net investment income dividends will be tax-exempt and excludable from the calculation of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for individual taxpayers. This policy may be changed only by a shareholder vote.