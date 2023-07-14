Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund

mutual fund
UNAVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.65 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (UNAVX) Primary
UNAVX (Mutual Fund)

USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.65 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (UNAVX) Primary
UNAVX (Mutual Fund)

USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.65 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (UNAVX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund

UNAVX | Fund

$26.65

$8.28 M

0.00%

3.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$8.28 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund

UNAVX | Fund

$26.65

$8.28 M

0.00%

3.45%

UNAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USA Mutuals
  • Inception Date
    Oct 13, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Strehle

Fund Description

The Fund, a diversified investment company, pursues its investment objective by employing a discretionary trading strategy which attempts to tactically allocate exposure levels in the U.S. stock market. Specifically, the Adviser invests the portfolio in long and short equity stock index futures, primarily on the S&P 500® Index; however, the Adviser may also invest in stock index futures listed on other equity exchanges.

A stock index futures contract is an agreement between two parties to take or make delivery of an amount of cash equal to a specified dollar amount, multiplied by the difference between the stock index value at the close of the last trading day of the contract and the price at which the futures contract is originally struck. A stock index futures contract does not involve the physical delivery of the underlying stocks in the index. Although stock index futures contracts call for the actual taking or delivery of cash, in most cases the Fund expects to liquidate its stock index futures positions through offsetting transactions, which may result in a gain or a loss, before cash settlement is required. The Fund may use stock index futures for hedging or speculation purposes.

The Fund’s investment methodology is based on the Adviser’s quantitative model. The model provides indicative buy and sell prices in the futures market. These futures trades generally are held no more than 5 days. The model uses a broad array of market data to drive its indicators. This may include the following input data:

1) Price movement of the underlying future
2) Volatility levels of the underlying future
3) Volatility of volatility of the underlying future
4) Options market pricing of the underlying future

The Fund implements short positions by using futures. Short sales are transactions where the Fund sells securities it does not own in anticipation of a decline in the value of the securities. The Fund must borrow the security to deliver it to the buyer. The Fund is then obligated to replace the security borrowed at the market price at the time of replacement. The Fund may enter into a futures contract pursuant to which it agrees to sell an asset (that it does not currently own) at a specified price at a specified point in the future. This gives the Fund a short position with respect to that asset.

The Fund uses leverage through derivatives; however, the only derivatives in which the Fund invests are stock index futures. Leverage includes the practice of borrowing money to purchase securities or borrowing securities to sell them short. Investments in derivative instruments also involve the use of leverage because the amount of exposure to the underlying asset is often greater than the amount of capital required to purchase the derivative instrument. Leverage can increase or decrease the investment returns of the Fund. As a result, the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures may at times exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.

Buy and sell decisions are at the discretion of the portfolio managers.

Read More

UNAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UNAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -12.0% 40.6% 88.50%
1 Yr 10.7% -22.9% 106.6% 74.62%
3 Yr 7.7%* -16.2% 23.2% 58.38%
5 Yr 4.1%* -6.8% 17.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.3% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UNAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 6.9% -47.6% 88.4% 85.64%
2021 5.7% -12.0% 37.8% 9.68%
2020 -2.9% -41.4% 12.7% 31.07%
2019 4.4% -67.1% 21.9% N/A
2018 -1.2% -17.3% 25.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UNAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -10.5% 40.6% 88.50%
1 Yr 10.7% -26.7% 106.6% 74.11%
3 Yr 7.7%* -17.3% 23.2% 55.14%
5 Yr 4.1%* -7.2% 17.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.3% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UNAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 6.9% -47.6% 88.4% 85.64%
2021 5.7% -12.0% 37.8% 9.68%
2020 -2.9% -23.0% 12.7% 43.50%
2019 4.4% -3.6% 24.8% N/A
2018 -1.2% -15.5% 25.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UNAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UNAVX Category Low Category High UNAVX % Rank
Net Assets 8.28 M 0 4.6 B 75.25%
Number of Holdings 4 3 3211 91.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 952 K -99.2 M 675 M 88.44%
Weighting of Top 10 10.88% 0.1% 100.0% 98.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 165.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UNAVX % Rank
Cash 		99.90% -140.68% 108.46% 1.51%
Stocks 		0.10% -8.47% 153.48% 97.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 13.55% 33.17%
Other 		0.00% -70.40% 38.53% 45.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.53% 32.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.48% 152.17% 47.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UNAVX % Rank
Technology 		25.58% 0.00% 43.72% 21.81%
Healthcare 		13.69% 0.00% 97.32% 38.83%
Financial Services 		13.23% 0.00% 75.98% 58.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 76.87% 57.98%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 25.58% 33.51%
Industrials 		8.14% 0.00% 40.20% 67.02%
Consumer Defense 		6.50% 0.00% 55.76% 37.77%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 15.00% 46.81%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 27.45% 23.40%
Real Estate 		2.72% 0.00% 16.28% 29.26%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 17.64% 62.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UNAVX % Rank
US 		0.10% -33.28% 150.78% 95.48%
Non US 		0.00% -47.51% 67.09% 88.44%

UNAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UNAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.45% 0.39% 12.79% 46.97%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.00% 2.25% 96.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.47% N/A

Sales Fees

UNAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UNAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UNAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 498.00% 6.83%

UNAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UNAVX Category Low Category High UNAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.84% 30.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UNAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UNAVX Category Low Category High UNAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.99% -2.70% 3.99% 38.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UNAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UNAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Strehle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Mr. Paul Strehle serves as a portfolio manager at USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc. Previously, Mr. Strehle was a portfolio manager at Fort Point Capital Partners from 2015 to 2020. Previously, Mr. Strehle was a Principal at the Carlyle Group on the quantitative market strategies team. In addition, Mr. Strehle has also been an options trader and portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs and the Hermitage Group. He was also Global Head of Solutions at RTS Realtime Systems (a Bloomberg company) and served on the firm's management board. Mr. Strehle graduated from Lawrence University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 22.38 5.77 6.76

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×