The Fund, a diversified investment company, pursues its investment objective by employing a discretionary trading strategy which attempts to tactically allocate exposure levels in the U.S. stock market. Specifically, the Adviser invests the portfolio in long and short equity stock index futures, primarily on the S&P 500® Index; however, the Adviser may also invest in stock index futures listed on other equity exchanges.

A stock index futures contract is an agreement between two parties to take or make delivery of an amount of cash equal to a specified dollar amount, multiplied by the difference between the stock index value at the close of the last trading day of the contract and the price at which the futures contract is originally struck. A stock index futures contract does not involve the physical delivery of the underlying stocks in the index. Although stock index futures contracts call for the actual taking or delivery of cash, in most cases the Fund expects to liquidate its stock index futures positions through offsetting transactions, which may result in a gain or a loss, before cash settlement is required. The Fund may use stock index futures for hedging or speculation purposes.

The Fund’s investment methodology is based on the Adviser’s quantitative model. The model provides indicative buy and sell prices in the futures market. These futures trades generally are held no more than 5 days. The model uses a broad array of market data to drive its indicators. This may include the following input data:

1) Price movement of the underlying future

2) Volatility levels of the underlying future

3) Volatility of volatility of the underlying future

4) Options market pricing of the underlying future

The Fund implements short positions by using futures. Short sales are transactions where the Fund sells securities it does not own in anticipation of a decline in the value of the securities. The Fund must borrow the security to deliver it to the buyer. The Fund is then obligated to replace the security borrowed at the market price at the time of replacement. The Fund may enter into a futures contract pursuant to which it agrees to sell an asset (that it does not currently own) at a specified price at a specified point in the future. This gives the Fund a short position with respect to that asset.

The Fund uses leverage through derivatives; however, the only derivatives in which the Fund invests are stock index futures. Leverage includes the practice of borrowing money to purchase securities or borrowing securities to sell them short. Investments in derivative instruments also involve the use of leverage because the amount of exposure to the underlying asset is often greater than the amount of capital required to purchase the derivative instrument. Leverage can increase or decrease the investment returns of the Fund. As a result, the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures may at times exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.

Buy and sell decisions are at the discretion of the portfolio managers.