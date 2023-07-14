Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$69.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 100.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UMNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Short Duration Fixed Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Senesac

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities of US issuers, including US government securities, corporate securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, municipal securities, structured products, preferred stocks and inflation-indexed-securities. These securities may have any type of interest rate payment terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate or zero coupon features. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio’s investment portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration of three years or less. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.

The Portfolio invests primarily in securities that are rated investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager to be of comparable quality).

Securities are evaluated based on their fundamental and structural characteristics. Valuation analysis is tailored to the specific asset class, but may include credit research and analysis of features such as prepayment or call options, maturity, duration and coupon.

The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be fixed-income securities of US issuers.

Read More

UMNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -1.1% 3.6% 93.89%
1 Yr -1.4% -5.2% 7.0% 91.74%
3 Yr -1.7%* -3.0% 10.0% 94.42%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.3% 2.3% 78.46%
10 Yr -0.6%* -5.1% 1.5% 89.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -6.4% 2.3% 89.64%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 74.07%
2020 0.4% -21.0% 1.0% 10.10%
2019 0.2% -0.3% 2.6% 40.82%
2018 -0.2% -12.9% 1.0% 81.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -3.2% 2.9% 83.41%
1 Yr -1.4% -5.2% 3.0% 90.00%
3 Yr -1.7%* -3.0% 10.0% 94.23%
5 Yr -0.6%* -10.8% 2.6% 78.80%
10 Yr -0.6%* -4.9% 1.7% 87.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -6.4% 2.3% 89.64%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 74.07%
2020 0.4% -21.0% 1.0% 10.10%
2019 0.2% -0.3% 2.6% 41.84%
2018 -0.2% -12.9% 1.0% 85.96%

NAV & Total Return History

UMNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UMNIX Category Low Category High UMNIX % Rank
Net Assets 69.6 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 85.65%
Number of Holdings 12 1 3396 96.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.7 M -200 M 16.1 B 62.45%
Weighting of Top 10 99.81% 2.6% 103.2% 1.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 51.65%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2% 18.72%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 16.31%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 16.13%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 12.16%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2% 11.53%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 11.25%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 11.07%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 11.03%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 8.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UMNIX % Rank
Bonds 		98.69% 0.00% 123.41% 6.11%
Cash 		1.31% -24.02% 100.00% 88.65%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 89.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.65%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 89.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 99.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UMNIX % Rank
Government 		86.98% 0.00% 100.00% 2.62%
Corporate 		10.67% 0.00% 99.91% 77.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.52% 0.00% 100.00% 93.01%
Securitized 		0.83% 0.00% 100.00% 78.60%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 91.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 97.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UMNIX % Rank
US 		98.69% 0.00% 100.00% 4.37%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 49.76% 99.56%

UMNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.08% 18.10% 52.05%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 53.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 4.42%

Sales Fees

UMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 40.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 100.00% 0.00% 369.54% 75.52%

UMNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UMNIX Category Low Category High UMNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.95% 0.00% 5.90% 90.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UMNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UMNIX Category Low Category High UMNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -1.30% 14.86% 72.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UMNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UMNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Senesac

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

John R. Senesac, Jr., a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard Asset Management's US Fixed Income teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2000, Mr. Senesac was associated with Alliance Capital/Regent Investor Services and Trenwick America Reinsurance Corporation. Mr. Senesac is a CFA Charterholder. John has a BS degree from Central Connecticut State University and an AAS from Briarwood College.

George Grimbilas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

George Grimbilas, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s US Fixed Income teams. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, George was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Ambac Financial Group, Inc., where he was responsible for developing investment strategies for the taxable core and asset-liability portfolios. Previously, George was a Managing Director at R.W. Pressprich & Co., a Portfolio Manager at Liberty Capital Management and an analyst structuring MBS underwritings for the Investment Banking clients of The Trepp Group. He has a BA from Cornell University.

Eulogio (Joe) Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Joe Ramos is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the U.S. Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Joe was the Chief Investment Officer of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Previously, Joe was a member at E.H. Capital Group, LLC, a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Lazard Asset Management, a First Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Lehman Management Co., and a Senior Analyst in the Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb Fixed Income Research Department. He has a BS from New York University. Joe Ramos is a member of the CFA Institute, the NYSSA and the Economic Club of New York.

Thomas Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Thomas Miller, CFA Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (New York) Thomas Miller is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the U.S. Fixed Income team. He began working in the investment field in 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Thomas was with Oppenheimer Funds, Inc. He has a BA from the University of Notre Dame.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

