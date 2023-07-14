Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.2%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$69.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.8%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 100.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities of US issuers, including US government securities, corporate securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, municipal securities, structured products, preferred stocks and inflation-indexed-securities. These securities may have any type of interest rate payment terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate or zero coupon features. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio’s investment portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration of three years or less. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.
The Portfolio invests primarily in securities that are rated investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager to be of comparable quality).
Securities are evaluated based on their fundamental and structural characteristics. Valuation analysis is tailored to the specific asset class, but may include credit research and analysis of features such as prepayment or call options, maturity, duration and coupon.
The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be fixed-income securities of US issuers.
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|93.89%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|91.74%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|94.42%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|78.46%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|89.17%
* Annualized
|2022
|-4.0%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|89.64%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|74.07%
|2020
|0.4%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|10.10%
|2019
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|40.82%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|81.29%
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|83.41%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|90.00%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|94.23%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-10.8%
|2.6%
|78.80%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|87.23%
* Annualized
|2022
|-4.0%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|89.64%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|74.07%
|2020
|0.4%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|10.10%
|2019
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|41.84%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|85.96%
|UMNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMNIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.6 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|85.65%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|1
|3396
|96.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|71.7 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|62.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.81%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|1.79%
|Bonds
|98.69%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|6.11%
|Cash
|1.31%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|88.65%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|89.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|89.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|99.13%
|Government
|86.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.62%
|Corporate
|10.67%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|77.73%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.01%
|Securitized
|0.83%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|91.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|97.82%
|US
|98.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|99.56%
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|52.05%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|53.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|4.42%
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|100.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|75.52%
|UMNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMNIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.95%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|90.83%
|UMNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|UMNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMNIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.22%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|72.07%
|UMNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 25, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2011
11.26
11.3%
John R. Senesac, Jr., a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard Asset Management's US Fixed Income teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2000, Mr. Senesac was associated with Alliance Capital/Regent Investor Services and Trenwick America Reinsurance Corporation. Mr. Senesac is a CFA Charterholder. John has a BS degree from Central Connecticut State University and an AAS from Briarwood College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2011
11.26
11.3%
George Grimbilas, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s US Fixed Income teams. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, George was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Ambac Financial Group, Inc., where he was responsible for developing investment strategies for the taxable core and asset-liability portfolios. Previously, George was a Managing Director at R.W. Pressprich & Co., a Portfolio Manager at Liberty Capital Management and an analyst structuring MBS underwritings for the Investment Banking clients of The Trepp Group. He has a BA from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Joe Ramos is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the U.S. Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Joe was the Chief Investment Officer of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Previously, Joe was a member at E.H. Capital Group, LLC, a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Lazard Asset Management, a First Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Lehman Management Co., and a Senior Analyst in the Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb Fixed Income Research Department. He has a BS from New York University. Joe Ramos is a member of the CFA Institute, the NYSSA and the Economic Club of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Thomas Miller, CFA Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (New York) Thomas Miller is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the U.S. Fixed Income team. He began working in the investment field in 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Thomas was with Oppenheimer Funds, Inc. He has a BA from the University of Notre Dame.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
