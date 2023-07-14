Home
USAA Intermediate Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
UITCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (USIBX) Primary Inst (UIITX) Retirement (URIBX) C (UITCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Intermediate Term Bond Fund

UITCX | Fund

$9.08

$3.32 B

3.22%

$0.29

2.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UITCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Intermediate Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    230238
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julianne Bass

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in a broad range of debt securities that have a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity between three to 10 years. Up to 65% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in corporate bonds. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, among others, obligations of U.S., state, and local governments, and their agencies and instrumentalities; mortgage- and asset-backed securities; corporate debt securities; repurchase agreements; and other securities believed to have debt-like characteristics. The Fund will invest primarily in investment-grade securities, but also may invest up to 10% of its net assets in below-investment-grade securities, which are sometimes referred to as high-yield or “junk” bonds. The fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign debt securities, including non-dollar-denominated securities and emerging-markets securities. The Fund’s 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
UITCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UITCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.3% 4.5% 16.33%
1 Yr -2.9% -16.1% 162.7% 15.85%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 22.01%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 34.80%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 23.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UITCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 131.9% 30.57%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 75.91%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UITCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -15.5% 4.5% 16.81%
1 Yr -2.9% -16.1% 162.7% 12.42%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 20.02%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 31.96%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 21.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UITCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 131.9% 30.57%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 75.81%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UITCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UITCX Category Low Category High UITCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.32 B 2.88 M 287 B 29.91%
Number of Holdings 850 1 17234 42.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 633 M -106 M 27.6 B 34.48%
Weighting of Top 10 17.32% 3.7% 123.9% 74.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 2.85%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 2.59%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 2.17%
  4. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 2.07%
  5. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 2.07%
  6. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 2.07%
  7. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 2.07%
  8. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 2.07%
  9. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 2.07%
  10. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UITCX % Rank
Bonds 		96.95% 3.97% 268.18% 36.24%
Convertible Bonds 		1.38% 0.00% 7.93% 52.00%
Cash 		0.99% -181.13% 95.99% 69.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.69% 0.00% 77.13% 10.10%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 58.16%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 44.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UITCX % Rank
Corporate 		37.89% 0.00% 100.00% 27.62%
Securitized 		33.16% 0.00% 98.40% 39.05%
Government 		23.64% 0.00% 86.23% 52.10%
Municipal 		4.32% 0.00% 100.00% 9.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.99% 0.00% 95.99% 91.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 61.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UITCX % Rank
US 		89.39% 3.63% 210.09% 36.48%
Non US 		7.56% -6.54% 58.09% 58.57%

UITCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UITCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.60% 0.01% 20.64% 1.31%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.76% 30.75%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 70.27%

Sales Fees

UITCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 44.12%

Trading Fees

UITCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UITCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 2.00% 493.39% 27.49%

UITCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UITCX Category Low Category High UITCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.22% 0.00% 10.82% 68.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UITCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UITCX Category Low Category High UITCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.50% -1.28% 8.97% 63.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UITCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

UITCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julianne Bass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 04, 2007

15.41

15.4%

Julianne Bass, CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since 2007. Ms. Bass has 32 years of investment management experience including 20 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin; M.B.A., University of Houston. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Brian Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2013

8.5

8.5%

Brian W. Smith, CFA, CPA, Executive Director Mutual Funds Portfolios. Mr. Smith has started to engage in investment management and worked for USAA since 1999 and 1985, respectively. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at San Antonio, M.B.A., University of Texas at San Antonio. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

John Spear

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2016

5.57

5.6%

CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Mr. Spear has managed the USAA Life Insurance Portfolio since November 1999 and has supervised the USAA fixed-income portfolio management team since May 2012.Education: B.B.A., Western Illinois University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Kurt Daum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2016

5.57

5.6%

Kurt Daum, J.D., Executive Director of Mutual Funds Portfolios, focusing on all areas of fixed-income research, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Prior to joining USAA, he was a Director at Highland Capital Management focused on fixed-income and private equity investing from January 2009 until November 2013. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin; J.D., University of Texas School of Law.

James Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

James F. Jackson, Jr., CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Jackson has investment management experience since 2000, including 10 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Education: M.B.A. with High Distinction, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and a B.S., United States Naval Academy. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

R.Neal Graves

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

R. Neal Graves, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. Education: Master in Professional Accounting, University of Texas at Austin and a B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

