Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
-2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.3%
Expense Ratio 2.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 69.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UITCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|16.33%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|15.85%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|22.01%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|34.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|23.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|UITCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|16.81%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|12.42%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|20.02%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|31.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|21.66%
* Annualized
|UITCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UITCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.32 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|29.91%
|Number of Holdings
|850
|1
|17234
|42.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|633 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|34.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.32%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|74.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UITCX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.95%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|36.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.38%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|52.00%
|Cash
|0.99%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|69.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.69%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|10.10%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|58.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|44.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UITCX % Rank
|Corporate
|37.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.62%
|Securitized
|33.16%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|39.05%
|Government
|23.64%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|52.10%
|Municipal
|4.32%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.99%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|91.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|61.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UITCX % Rank
|US
|89.39%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|36.48%
|Non US
|7.56%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|58.57%
|UITCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.60%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|1.31%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|30.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|70.27%
|UITCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|44.12%
|UITCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UITCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|69.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|27.49%
|UITCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UITCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.22%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|68.21%
|UITCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|UITCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UITCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.50%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|63.81%
|UITCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 04, 2007
15.41
15.4%
Julianne Bass, CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since 2007. Ms. Bass has 32 years of investment management experience including 20 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin; M.B.A., University of Houston. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2013
8.5
8.5%
Brian W. Smith, CFA, CPA, Executive Director Mutual Funds Portfolios. Mr. Smith has started to engage in investment management and worked for USAA since 1999 and 1985, respectively. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at San Antonio, M.B.A., University of Texas at San Antonio. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 04, 2016
5.57
5.6%
CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Mr. Spear has managed the USAA Life Insurance Portfolio since November 1999 and has supervised the USAA fixed-income portfolio management team since May 2012.Education: B.B.A., Western Illinois University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 04, 2016
5.57
5.6%
Kurt Daum, J.D., Executive Director of Mutual Funds Portfolios, focusing on all areas of fixed-income research, has co-managed the Fund since November 2016. Prior to joining USAA, he was a Director at Highland Capital Management focused on fixed-income and private equity investing from January 2009 until November 2013. Education: B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin; J.D., University of Texas School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
James F. Jackson, Jr., CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Jackson has investment management experience since 2000, including 10 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Education: M.B.A. with High Distinction, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and a B.S., United States Naval Academy. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
R. Neal Graves, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. Education: Master in Professional Accounting, University of Texas at Austin and a B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
