Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.6%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.0%
Net Assets
$971 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.2%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UISCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|20.54%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|48.56%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|95.15%
|5 Yr
|-8.0%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|86.50%
|10 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|85.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|UISCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.3%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|77.04%
|2021
|-9.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|97.40%
|2020
|4.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|40.21%
|2019
|4.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|72.84%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|47.64%
|Period
|UISCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|UISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UISCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|971 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|33.78%
|Number of Holdings
|600
|2
|2519
|21.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|77.7 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|46.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.20%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|83.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UISCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|6.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|44.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|44.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|43.94%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|91.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|44.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UISCX % Rank
|Technology
|19.68%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|12.93%
|Healthcare
|16.26%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|21.60%
|Financial Services
|16.26%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|39.63%
|Industrials
|15.40%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|68.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.93%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|79.76%
|Energy
|6.76%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|33.50%
|Real Estate
|5.95%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|64.80%
|Basic Materials
|3.85%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|68.71%
|Communication Services
|2.44%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|54.25%
|Consumer Defense
|2.29%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|83.50%
|Utilities
|2.18%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|56.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UISCX % Rank
|US
|96.39%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|47.81%
|Non US
|3.61%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|21.38%
|UISCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|51.37%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|49.45%
|UISCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UISCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UISCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|79.33%
|UISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UISCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|60.00%
|UISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|UISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UISCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.02%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|60.10%
|UISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.595
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 11, 2012
9.89
9.9%
Jennifer Pawloski is a Senior Vice President, Financial Officer and Managing Director of GIM. Jennifer’s research has an emphasis in the Technology sector, and she is a portfolio manager for the multi-managed Small Cap and SMID-Cap portfolios. Prior to joining Granahan in 2007, Jennifer was the Director of Equity Research for Longwood Investment Advisors in Boston. Jennifer also worked with the Boston Company as a Vice President. Jennifer received her BS from Bentley College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
David Rose joined GIM in January 2015 and is a Vice President of the firm. David has over 17 years industry experience, including as a portfolio manager for several highly ranked equity funds. At GIM, he is a portfolio manager for the multi-managed Small Cap and SMID-Cap portfolios, and a global equity analyst. Prior to joining GIM, most recently David was a partner with Furey Research Partners in Boston, where he conducted small cap equity research for use by the firm’s investment manager clients. Prior to his work at Furey Research, David spent much of his career as a portfolio manager with American Century Investments in Kansas City, MO, before moving to Pyramis Global Advisors in Smithfield, RI to manage a new mid-cap fund. David received his MS in Finance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and his BS in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Jeff Harrison is a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the firm. Jeff is a portfolio manager/analyst for the multi-managed Small Cap and SMID-Cap portfolios. Jeff came to GIM in 2015 with 18 years industry experience specializing in small cap equities, with the last 11 years as a portfolio manager. Jeff has spent much of his career as portfolio manager on a diversified small cap growth equity fund with Wells Capital Management and its predecessor companies in Richmond, VA. Jeff has extensive fundamental research experience across industries with specific expertise in the healthcare and financial services sectors. Jeff received his MBA in Finance from the College of William & Mary, and his BA from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Brian, who has many years investment industry experience, analyzes equity securities for Munder Capital’s mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Before becoming an equity analyst, Brian served two years as an internal wholesaler for Munder Capital. Prior to joining Munder Capital in 2000, he was a financial advisor for Prudential Securities. Brian also has experience as a micro-economics instructor at Macomb Community College. He earned both a B.B.A. in finance and accounting (with distinction), and an M.S. in applied economics from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Detroit.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Gavin rejoined Munder Capital in February 2010. He analyzes equity securities for the mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He also assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Prior to rejoining the firm, Gavin was Director of Research at Telemus Capital Partners, a high-net-worth management company. Before that, he was an Institutional Sales Manager at AXA Framlington Investment Managers Group. Prior to that, Gavin served as International Product Manager for the Munder Framlington investment strategies. Before the Munder Framlington assignment, Gavin was a regional manager for Framlington Group, where he promoted all of the investment vehicles offered by the firm. In total, Gavin has 18 years of investment industry experience. He holds an honors degree in Law from the University of Central Lancashire, is a CFA® charterholder, and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Joseph Mainelli is a member of the RS Value team since 2012. Joseph Mainelli is an investment analyst at RS Investments focused on the RS Value domestic equity strategies. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2007, he was an equity research analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap value investments at David J. Greene & Company for three years. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at the hedge funds of Sagamore Hill Capital and ING Furman Selz Asset Management. Joe holds a B.A. in anthropology from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Robert J. Harris is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Value team and has co-managed the Fund since August 2020. From 2005 to 2016, he was an analyst with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a financial services analyst at Dresdner RCM Global Investors, LLC. Previously, he was a marketing associate for Chevron Texaco Corporation. He also spent seven years as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Gelbert has been with Integrity for five years and is currently responsible for participating in security selection. Prior to joining Integrity, he was employed by National City Investment Co. Gelbert holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Joe earned both his undergraduate degree and his MBA from the University of Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Tinsley is a portfolio manager with Integrity. Prior to joining Integrity, he was employed by National City Investment Co. as a senior equity analyst. Bryan is a graduate of Transylvania University and earned his MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Mr. Tinsley is a CFA charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Christopher Cuesta is Chief Investment Officer of THB Asset Management. In this role, he maintains overall responsibility for the investment team. He is a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Cuesta has been with THB since 2002 and has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Cuesta worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Van Eck Global. Mr. Cuesta received a B.S. from Fordham University in 1995. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
