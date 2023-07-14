John W. Evers is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Evers was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management. He has been co-manager for MCM’s international small-cap equity discipline, a member of the portfolio management team for MCM’s international core equity discipline and lead analyst of the financials sector for the international core and international small-cap equity teams since 2007. He has been lead manager and lead analyst of the financials sector for MCM’s emerging markets equity strategy since 2011. Immediately before joining MCM, Mr. Evers was a Senior Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for The Boston Company Asset Management (including its predecessor firms), where he was an energy sector analyst and was also responsible for a quantitative research platform and production models for 10 years.