Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
13.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$676 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.4%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UIEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|15.25%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|24.97%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|17.13%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|19.42%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|29.93%
* Annualized
|UIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|676 M
|717 K
|102 B
|42.53%
|Number of Holdings
|308
|10
|6734
|21.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|176 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|47.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.37%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|76.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|4.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|50.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|45.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|40.89%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|92.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|48.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIEMX % Rank
|Technology
|25.01%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|35.08%
|Financial Services
|22.82%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|44.05%
|Basic Materials
|10.36%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|24.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.04%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|77.34%
|Communication Services
|7.99%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|58.77%
|Industrials
|7.27%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|33.29%
|Consumer Defense
|4.80%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|74.39%
|Energy
|4.76%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|41.61%
|Healthcare
|3.44%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|58.90%
|Real Estate
|2.45%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|27.53%
|Utilities
|1.05%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|53.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIEMX % Rank
|Non US
|99.42%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|8.01%
|US
|0.58%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|52.22%
|UIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|50.26%
|Management Fee
|0.97%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|68.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|53.25%
|UIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|72.53%
|UIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.73%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|25.54%
|UIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|UIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.96%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|42.22%
|UIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2012
9.63
9.6%
Jai Jacob is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst, leading the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Jai worked in Global Risk Management, Fixed Income, Quantitative Technology and Settlements. He led the development of Lazard's proprietary Risk Analysis system, and has built quantitative analytical tools for over 40 Lazard investment strategies. Jai began working in the investment field in 1998 upon joining Lazard. He has a BA from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2012
9.63
9.6%
Kevin O'Hare is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Developing Markets Equity team, focusing on the technology, health care, telecommunications and consumer discretionary sectors. He began working in the investment field in 1991. Prior to joining Lazard in 2001, Kevin was with Merrill Lynch, and Moore Capital Management. Kevin has an MBA in Finance from St. John's University and a BS in Finance from King's College. Mr. O’Hare is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2012
9.63
9.6%
James M. Donald, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1996, Mr. Donald was a portfolio manager with Mercury Asset Management. Mr. Donald is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Stephen Marra is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in strategy research. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Stephen worked in Settlements, Fixed Income Risk and Quantitative Technology where he helped design and develop Lazard's proprietary trading and risk management systems. He began working in the investment field in 1999 upon joining Lazard. Steve has a BS in Biology from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Robert D. Cerow is an Equity Analyst of Trivalent and has been with the Adviser since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Cerow was an Equity Analyst of Munder Capital Management. Mr. Cerow is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Maria Freund is a portfolio manager of Sophus. Ms. Freund joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments.Maria Freund has been a portfolio manager since 2015. At RS Investments she was an emerging markets analyst. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the emerging markets team. Previously, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the international developed team, having joined the firm in 2003. Maria holds a B.A. in finance and international business from Loras College, and an M.B.A from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. Maria is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
John W. Evers is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Evers was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management. He has been co-manager for MCM’s international small-cap equity discipline, a member of the portfolio management team for MCM’s international core equity discipline and lead analyst of the financials sector for the international core and international small-cap equity teams since 2007. He has been lead manager and lead analyst of the financials sector for MCM’s emerging markets equity strategy since 2011. Immediately before joining MCM, Mr. Evers was a Senior Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for The Boston Company Asset Management (including its predecessor firms), where he was an energy sector analyst and was also responsible for a quantitative research platform and production models for 10 years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Michael Reynal is Chief Investment Officer of Sophus Capital and a portfolio manager of Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap mandates. Mr. Reynal began his investment career in 1991 managing equity investments in Latin America, the Mediterranean, the Balkans and other regions. Most recently he was a portfolio manager for Principal Global Investors, where he led the emerging markets team. He also oversaw diversified emerging markets portfolios and specialized regional Asian equity strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
