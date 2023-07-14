Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

USAA Global Managed Volatility Fund

mutual fund
UGOFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.69 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (UGOFX) Primary No Load (UGMVX)
UGOFX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Global Managed Volatility Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.69 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (UGOFX) Primary No Load (UGMVX)
UGOFX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Global Managed Volatility Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.69 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (UGOFX) Primary No Load (UGMVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Global Managed Volatility Fund

UGOFX | Fund

$9.69

$516 M

2.16%

$0.21

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$516 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Global Managed Volatility Fund

UGOFX | Fund

$9.69

$516 M

2.16%

$0.21

0.77%

UGOFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Global Managed Volatility Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lance Humphrey

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal strategy is to combine a portfolio of domestic and foreign equity securities, including emerging markets securities, designed to provide growth with lower volatility. The Fund primarily invests in stocks that exhibit high-quality characteristics such as high levels of profitability and stable earnings, which may lower volatility in the Fund’s returns. The Fund uses quantitative analysis to allocate exposure to various quality factors to limit the amount of risk any individual factor contributes to the Fund and to reduce the Fund’s volatility. The Fund’s portfolio construction process generally seeks to maintain a target beta below the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “benchmark”), which the portfolio manager believes will provide the potential for long-term capital appreciation while maintaining lower volatility than the benchmark.To a limited extent, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETF”) and affiliated ETFs. Additionally, in certain instances, the Fund may use alternative investment strategies such as an option-based risk-management strategy, which involves purchasing and selling options on component indices or corresponding ETFs. This option strategy may not fully protect the Fund against declines in the value of its portfolio, and the Fund could experience a loss. The Fund can also invest in other derivatives, including equity futures. Futures typically are used as a liquid and economical means of managing tactical allocations to asset classes or factors.
Read More

UGOFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UGOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.6% 29.2% 40.38%
1 Yr 7.7% 17.3% 252.4% 83.98%
3 Yr -2.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 82.12%
5 Yr -2.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 75.97%
10 Yr -0.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 92.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UGOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -24.3% 957.1% 79.91%
2021 -1.6% -38.3% 47.1% 72.82%
2020 0.7% -54.2% 0.6% 29.07%
2019 4.0% -76.0% 54.1% 51.54%
2018 -2.6% -26.1% 47.8% 26.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UGOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.6% 29.2% 41.50%
1 Yr 7.7% 11.4% 252.4% 81.36%
3 Yr -2.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 80.05%
5 Yr -2.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 75.03%
10 Yr -0.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 91.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UGOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -24.3% 957.1% 79.91%
2021 -1.6% -33.1% 47.1% 73.07%
2020 0.7% -44.4% 1.8% 49.66%
2019 4.0% -6.5% 54.1% 70.28%
2018 -2.6% -14.4% 47.8% 44.34%

NAV & Total Return History

UGOFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UGOFX Category Low Category High UGOFX % Rank
Net Assets 516 M 199 K 133 B 46.71%
Number of Holdings 313 1 9075 12.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M -18 M 37.6 B 54.41%
Weighting of Top 10 20.46% 9.1% 100.0% 84.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.48%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.93%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.65%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 1.70%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 1.42%
  6. Lockheed Martin Corp 1.41%
  7. T. Rowe Price Group Inc 1.25%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.24%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.24%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UGOFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.78% 61.84% 125.47% 8.26%
Cash 		0.22% -174.70% 23.12% 88.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 53.52%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 57.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 47.91%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 50.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGOFX % Rank
Technology 		21.24% 0.00% 49.87% 30.73%
Healthcare 		14.62% 0.00% 35.42% 78.85%
Financial Services 		14.54% 0.00% 38.42% 68.39%
Consumer Defense 		11.75% 0.00% 73.28% 20.26%
Industrials 		10.78% 0.00% 44.06% 30.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.21% 0.00% 40.94% 32.27%
Communication Services 		9.95% 0.00% 57.66% 39.43%
Basic Materials 		3.59% 0.00% 38.60% 61.78%
Energy 		2.77% 0.00% 21.15% 30.29%
Utilities 		0.30% 0.00% 29.12% 65.31%
Real Estate 		0.25% 0.00% 39.48% 72.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGOFX % Rank
US 		62.34% 0.13% 103.82% 31.50%
Non US 		37.44% 0.58% 99.46% 58.70%

UGOFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UGOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 44.27% 84.04%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.82% 30.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.76% 29.97%

Sales Fees

UGOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UGOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UGOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 395.00% 84.06%

UGOFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UGOFX Category Low Category High UGOFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.16% 0.00% 3.26% 47.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UGOFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UGOFX Category Low Category High UGOFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.45% -4.27% 12.65% 30.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UGOFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UGOFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×