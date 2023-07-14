Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$61.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UGEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Global Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 07, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mannik Dhillon

Fund Description

UGEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -35.6% 29.2% 24.38%
1 Yr 3.6% 17.3% 252.4% 78.75%
3 Yr 3.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 73.48%
5 Yr 0.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 78.12%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -24.3% 957.1% 75.53%
2021 5.8% -38.3% 47.1% 87.74%
2020 1.3% -54.2% 0.6% 45.90%
2019 3.1% -76.0% 54.1% 75.70%
2018 -3.0% -26.1% 47.8% 14.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -35.6% 29.2% 24.94%
1 Yr 3.6% 11.4% 252.4% 74.55%
3 Yr 3.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 71.41%
5 Yr 0.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 76.78%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -24.3% 957.1% 75.53%
2021 5.8% -33.1% 47.1% 87.99%
2020 1.3% -44.4% 1.8% 63.26%
2019 3.1% -6.5% 54.1% 91.36%
2018 -3.0% -14.4% 47.8% 27.91%

NAV & Total Return History

UGEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UGEIX Category Low Category High UGEIX % Rank
Net Assets 61.2 M 199 K 133 B 75.88%
Number of Holdings 195 1 9075 20.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.2 M -18 M 37.6 B 80.84%
Weighting of Top 10 19.12% 9.1% 100.0% 90.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.59%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc 1.71%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc 1.60%
  5. AbbVie Inc 1.60%
  6. The Home Depot Inc 1.54%
  7. Rio Tinto PLC 1.51%
  8. Rio Tinto PLC 1.51%
  9. Rio Tinto PLC 1.51%
  10. Rio Tinto PLC 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UGEIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 61.84% 125.47% 2.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 39.76%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 47.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 32.38%
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% 94.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 35.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGEIX % Rank
Technology 		19.16% 0.00% 49.87% 58.37%
Financial Services 		16.82% 0.00% 38.42% 23.35%
Healthcare 		13.50% 0.00% 35.42% 49.89%
Industrials 		12.27% 0.00% 44.06% 29.74%
Consumer Defense 		10.74% 0.00% 73.28% 34.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.96% 0.00% 40.94% 71.81%
Communication Services 		6.18% 0.00% 57.66% 80.40%
Basic Materials 		5.55% 0.00% 38.60% 46.04%
Utilities 		5.23% 0.00% 29.12% 12.44%
Energy 		3.60% 0.00% 21.15% 34.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 82.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGEIX % Rank
US 		67.50% 0.13% 103.82% 9.25%
Non US 		32.50% 0.58% 99.46% 88.00%

UGEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 44.27% 54.28%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.82% 21.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 71.66%

Sales Fees

UGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 395.00% 88.99%

UGEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UGEIX Category Low Category High UGEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 32.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UGEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UGEIX Category Low Category High UGEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -4.27% 12.65% 10.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UGEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

UGEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Elie Masri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Mr. Masri is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst of the Victory Capital Management Inc. and has been associated with the Victory Capital Management Inc.or an affiliate since 2008.

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

