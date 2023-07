The Fund invests in securities that ProFund Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index is constructed and maintained by ProFund Advisors. The Index, created by ProFund Advisors, is composed of companies whose principal offices are located in Europe and whose securities are traded on U.S. exchanges as depositary receipts or ordinary shares. The component companies in the Index are determined annually based upon their U.S. dollar-traded volume. Their relative weights are determined based on a modified market capitalization method. The component companies of the Index are listed in an appendix to the Statement of Additional Information. The Fund will invest principally in the securities set forth below. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. • Depositary Receipts — The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, which principally include: ○ American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which represent the right to receive securities of foreign issuers deposited in a bank or trust company and are an alternative to purchasing the underlying securities in their national markets and currencies ○ Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are receipts for shares in a foreign-based corporation traded in capital markets around the world. ProFund Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProFund Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProFund Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProFund Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, country or region to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of July 31, 2022, the Index was not concentrated in an industry group, but was focused in the energy and health care industry groups. The Index was also concentrated in the United Kingdom. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.