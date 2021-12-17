Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in bonds and/or instruments that provide exposure to bonds issued by development banks. Development banks are financial organizations formed by government entities to promote economic and social development. The Fund invests in multilateral development bank bonds but may also invest in regional or national development bank obligations. The Fund's investment in obligations issued by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Inter-American Development Bank may be significant, but the Fund normally will not invest more than 25% of its net assets in either issuer.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities that, at the time of purchase, possess a minimum rating of A3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") or A- by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") or Fitch Ratings, Inc. ("Fitch"), comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, are determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality.

The Fund's investments in fixed income securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms. The Fund generally invests only in US dollar-denominated securities.

The Fund may, but is not required to, engage in derivatives transactions. Derivatives instruments such as futures may be used for risk management purposes to hedge against a specific security or for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income or adjust portfolio duration. The Fund does not seek to use derivatives extensively.

The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") to gain exposure to certain asset classes.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified investment company.

Management process

The Advisor seeks to invest in bonds issued by development banks. The Advisor constructs the portfolio consisting of multilateral and regional development banks.

The Advisor focuses primarily on bonds issued by multilateral development banks which may include, but are not limited to, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other member institutions of the World Bank Group, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the African Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Development banks are formed by their member states with the objective to provide financial and technical assistance to improve overall living standards through sustainable economic development and growth. While each development bank has a distinct focus, development banks generally use their capital for projects that seek to improve the state of the developing world, promote sustainable growth and raise living standards.

The Advisor selects investments for the Fund based on available supply and liquidity parameters (including, for example, such factors as evaluating amounts outstanding, available dealer inventory, and volumes traded in the secondary market) utilizing a stratified sampling approach (investing in a representative cross-section of the investment universe) to optimize tracking error and minimize transaction cost. The Fund will be managed relative to a composite index, which is a blend of two market indexes designed to measure the performance of the US dollar denominated multilateral development bank bond market. The Fund does not seek to directly replicate the index. The Fund's composite index is the Solactive Global Multilateral Development Bank Bond USD 40% 1-5 Year 60% 5-10 Year Total Return Index. (The Fund reserves the right in its discretion to change the index.) The Fund's development bank bond investments may include issuers that are not part of the composite index. The Fund will seek to maintain a concentrated portfolio of development bank bonds emphasizing multilateral development banks. The portfolio management team will select the bonds in the market that meet their selection criteria with intention to provide similar risk/return characteristics as the broader development bank bond market.

The Fund may engage in active trading to adjust the portfolio in response to investor activity and to rebalance the portfolio as new development bank issuers come to the market and existing issuers enter the index or mature.