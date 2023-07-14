Home
USAA Nasdaq 100 Index Fund

mutual fund
UCNQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.96 -0.02 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (USNQX) Primary Retirement (URNQX) A (UANQX) C (UCNQX) Inst (UINQX)
USAA Nasdaq 100 Index Fund

UCNQX | Fund

$38.96

$3.54 B

0.00%

2.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

41.8%

1 yr return

24.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

USAA Nasdaq 100 Index Fund

UCNQX | Fund

$38.96

$3.54 B

0.00%

2.29%

UCNQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 41.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Nasdaq 100 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    84328
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mannik Dhillon

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal investment strategy is, under normal market conditions, to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in the common stocks of companies composing the Index. This strategy may be changed upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Index is an index composed of 100 of the largest nonfinancial domestic and international companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund will normally invest in all the common stocks of companies in the Index in roughly the same proportions as their weightings in the index. While the Fund attempts to replicate the Index, there may be times when the Fund and the Index do not match exactly. At times, the Fund may purchase a stock not included in the Index when it believes doing so would be a cost-efficient way of approximating the Index’s performance, for example, in anticipation of a stock being added to the Index. To the extent that the Index concentrates in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will similarly concentrate its investments. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund’s investments are not concentrated in any industry or group of industries, although the Fund’s investments are more focused in the technology sectors, consistent with the Index.The Fund is non-diversified and expects to hold a larger portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers.
UCNQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.8% -41.7% 64.0% 4.02%
1 Yr 24.6% -46.2% 77.9% 16.72%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% 2.57%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 8.72%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 2.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.7% -85.9% 81.6% 57.46%
2021 9.7% -31.0% 26.7% 14.33%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.8% -41.7% 64.0% 3.61%
1 Yr 24.6% -46.2% 77.9% 14.84%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% 3.54%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 9.39%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 2.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCNQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.7% -85.9% 81.6% 57.55%
2021 9.7% -31.0% 26.7% 14.25%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UCNQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UCNQX Category Low Category High UCNQX % Rank
Net Assets 3.54 B 189 K 222 B 31.86%
Number of Holdings 104 2 3509 23.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.24 B -1.37 M 104 B 29.26%
Weighting of Top 10 53.43% 11.4% 116.5% 19.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.10%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.25%
  4. Tesla Inc 4.86%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.19%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.85%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.65%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.36%
  9. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.18%
  10. Intel Corp 2.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UCNQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 50.26% 104.50% 8.36%
Cash 		0.07% -10.83% 49.73% 89.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 11.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 17.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 5.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 4.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCNQX % Rank
Technology 		48.29% 0.00% 65.70% 6.07%
Communication Services 		17.03% 0.00% 66.40% 7.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.99% 0.00% 62.57% 39.67%
Healthcare 		6.16% 0.00% 39.76% 96.15%
Consumer Defense 		5.49% 0.00% 25.50% 23.11%
Industrials 		3.92% 0.00% 30.65% 74.10%
Utilities 		1.13% 0.00% 16.07% 16.07%
Financial Services 		0.98% 0.00% 43.06% 97.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 67.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 54.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 73.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCNQX % Rank
US 		97.71% 34.69% 100.00% 25.00%
Non US 		2.22% 0.00% 54.22% 58.85%

UCNQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UCNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.29% 0.01% 20.29% 3.01%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.50% 3.78%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.37%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 67.78%

Sales Fees

UCNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 5.15%

Trading Fees

UCNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UCNQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 6.17%

UCNQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UCNQX Category Low Category High UCNQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 15.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UCNQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UCNQX Category Low Category High UCNQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -6.13% 1.75% 79.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UCNQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

UCNQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

×