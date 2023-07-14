Home
Trending ETFs

UCMCX (Mutual Fund)

UCMCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$200 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

UCMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Cornerstone Moderately Conservative Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lance Humphrey

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities, bonds, money market instruments, and other instruments including derivatives. The Fund has a target asset class allocation of approximately 40% equity securities and 60% fixed-income securities. The actual asset class allocation can deviate from time to time from these targets as market conditions warrant. The Fund’s asset allocation is actively managed by adjusting the Fund’s investments among asset classes that the Fund’s manager(s) deems appropriate, using a combination of active security selection, quantitative investing strategies, and investments in active and passive exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including affiliated mutual funds and ETFs (“underlying affiliated funds”), and futures. The implementation of the asset allocation may involve the extensive use of equity and fixed-income ETFs. The Fund may invest in securities issued by domestic or foreign companies. The Fund also may invest in investment-grade and below-investment-grade (“junk” or high-yield) fixed-income securities.The Fund’s investments also may include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), investments that provide exposure to commodities (such as ETFs or natural resources companies), and derivatives, including futures and options. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce its volatility over time, to enhance returns, or to provide diversification.
Read More

UCMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -8.1% 18.8% 52.14%
1 Yr -2.3% -10.0% 54.2% 87.58%
3 Yr -3.3%* -6.8% 9.7% 71.70%
5 Yr -1.5%* -6.5% 6.1% 52.04%
10 Yr -0.5%* -4.5% 5.3% 58.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -35.0% 33.6% 79.18%
2021 0.2% -5.9% 7.0% 67.45%
2020 2.1% -3.6% 12.1% 26.49%
2019 2.5% -2.5% 5.1% 45.71%
2018 -1.9% -4.8% -0.6% 56.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -11.0% 18.8% 51.24%
1 Yr -2.3% -10.0% 54.2% 86.23%
3 Yr -3.3%* -6.8% 9.7% 71.81%
5 Yr -1.5%* -6.5% 7.5% 66.15%
10 Yr -0.5%* -4.5% 6.0% 86.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -35.0% 33.6% 79.18%
2021 0.2% -5.9% 14.7% 67.45%
2020 2.1% -3.6% 12.1% 26.49%
2019 2.5% -2.5% 5.1% 48.23%
2018 -1.9% -4.8% -0.4% 82.77%

NAV & Total Return History

UCMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UCMCX Category Low Category High UCMCX % Rank
Net Assets 200 M 130 K 62.8 B 73.09%
Number of Holdings 254 3 25236 33.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 118 M 125 K 11 B 70.98%
Weighting of Top 10 57.46% 6.3% 100.0% 62.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 3.05%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 2.37%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 1.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UCMCX % Rank
Bonds 		53.45% 11.31% 89.41% 50.23%
Stocks 		42.07% 3.48% 51.81% 30.32%
Cash 		1.85% -35.68% 69.40% 82.54%
Other 		1.10% -4.68% 21.77% 20.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.99% 0.00% 71.77% 43.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.55% 0.00% 21.95% 22.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCMCX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.93% 0.00% 83.50% 11.87%
Technology 		16.69% 0.22% 27.92% 50.68%
Healthcare 		11.55% 0.00% 24.25% 76.94%
Industrials 		11.02% 0.14% 17.90% 31.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.06% 0.00% 14.20% 58.68%
Energy 		6.56% 0.00% 62.93% 27.85%
Basic Materials 		6.49% 0.00% 32.82% 8.90%
Communication Services 		6.31% 0.00% 11.11% 55.94%
Consumer Defense 		5.83% 0.00% 51.19% 84.47%
Real Estate 		5.58% 0.00% 43.16% 46.80%
Utilities 		2.99% 0.00% 48.33% 60.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCMCX % Rank
US 		23.80% 3.48% 51.08% 64.40%
Non US 		18.27% 0.00% 25.18% 4.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCMCX % Rank
Corporate 		35.89% 0.00% 96.66% 39.91%
Government 		34.75% 0.00% 94.29% 37.41%
Securitized 		23.44% 0.00% 52.08% 27.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.01% 0.15% 71.66% 91.61%
Municipal 		1.91% 0.00% 99.85% 14.29%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 27.44% 59.41%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCMCX % Rank
US 		49.17% 9.98% 83.14% 28.57%
Non US 		4.28% 0.00% 30.21% 84.35%

UCMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UCMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 13.45% 30.37%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 72.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.70% 77.98%

Sales Fees

UCMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UCMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UCMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 2.00% 380.00% 70.00%

UCMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UCMCX Category Low Category High UCMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.93% 0.00% 6.08% 30.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UCMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UCMCX Category Low Category High UCMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -1.22% 6.83% 71.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UCMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UCMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

James Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

James F. Jackson, Jr., CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Jackson has investment management experience since 2000, including 10 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Education: M.B.A. with High Distinction, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and a B.S., United States Naval Academy. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

R.Neal Graves

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

R. Neal Graves, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. Education: Master in Professional Accounting, University of Texas at Austin and a B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Lela Dunlap

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Lela Dunlap, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager, VictoryShares and Solutions, has co-managed the Fund since August 2021. Mrs. Dunlap has 14 years of investment management experience, five years of which were with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

