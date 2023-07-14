Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$58.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.9%
Expense Ratio 2.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|UAPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-73.5%
|874.2%
|56.21%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-66.0%
|710.5%
|71.43%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-55.6%
|84.9%
|46.34%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-61.9%
|32.1%
|68.55%
|10 Yr
|5.6%*
|-34.6%
|42.5%
|44.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|UAPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.3%
|-91.0%
|202.7%
|65.27%
|2021
|10.4%
|-54.6%
|63.8%
|60.48%
|2020
|4.1%
|-70.3%
|68.6%
|50.61%
|2019
|9.8%
|-19.5%
|35.0%
|48.75%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-23.8%
|10.9%
|67.10%
|UAPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UAPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|58.1 M
|800 K
|18.2 B
|43.20%
|Number of Holdings
|2041
|6
|2041
|1.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.2 M
|765 K
|28.4 B
|59.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.88%
|12.6%
|139.5%
|91.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UAPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|78.89%
|-10.88%
|300.00%
|42.33%
|Cash
|15.96%
|-217.86%
|110.87%
|61.35%
|Other
|5.14%
|-15.63%
|199.03%
|30.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.99%
|70.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|69.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.08%
|71.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UAPSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.55%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.87%
|Financial Services
|15.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.43%
|Industrials
|15.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.84%
|Technology
|14.07%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.68%
|0.00%
|94.15%
|48.41%
|Real Estate
|9.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.67%
|Energy
|5.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.63%
|Consumer Defense
|3.93%
|0.00%
|52.46%
|45.24%
|Basic Materials
|3.75%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.95%
|Communication Services
|3.46%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.38%
|Utilities
|2.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UAPSX % Rank
|US
|77.92%
|-30.65%
|298.07%
|42.33%
|Non US
|0.97%
|0.00%
|200.29%
|39.88%
|UAPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.62%
|0.74%
|5.55%
|10.63%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|0.95%
|55.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|52.63%
|UAPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|UAPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UAPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|266.00%
|60.00%
|UAPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UAPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.93%
|82.84%
|UAPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|UAPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UAPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.04%
|-2.77%
|2.92%
|95.60%
|UAPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.79
|28.9
|9.84
|8.67
