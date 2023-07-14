Home
T. Rowe Price Tax Free Short-Intermediate Fund

mutual fund
TTSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.42 +0.01 +0.19%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
No Load (PRFSX) Primary Adv (PATIX) Inst (TTSIX)
Price as of:
$5.42 +0.01 +0.19%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
No Load (PRFSX) Primary Adv (PATIX) Inst (TTSIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$1.98 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TTSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Tax Free Short-Intermediate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Hill

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in short-term municipal securities (maturities of less than three years) and intermediate-term municipal securities (maturities between three and ten years). The fund’s weighted average maturity normally ranges from two to five years and is not expected to exceed five years. Most investments are in investment-grade securities, which are securities rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories as determined by at least one established credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality.

T. Rowe Price’s active investment management approach emphasizes the value of in-depth fundamental credit research, diversification, and risk management practices. By using fundamental research, T. Rowe Price seeks to select investments for the fund’s portfolio based on its outlook for the different sectors of the tax-free municipal market (for example, T. Rowe Price may emphasize revenue bonds instead of state and local general obligation debt) and specific issuers or securities. The goal of this approach is to seek higher yields while taking a risk-conscious approach. Risk management practices include managing the fund’s duration (which is a measurement of the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates), while also focusing on striking a balance between (i) investing more heavily in certain sectors or issuers and (ii) diversifying the fund’s investments across the broader municipal market.

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, utilities, or private activity bonds.

Read More

TTSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 77.31%
1 Yr -0.9% -45.4% 15.3% 35.28%
3 Yr -1.8%* -20.5% 51.6% 20.41%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.2% 18.07%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 86.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -76.8% 4.7% 14.34%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 76.05%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 50.80%
2019 0.5% -57.4% 18.9% 87.07%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 10.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 75.87%
1 Yr -0.9% -45.4% 15.1% 31.14%
3 Yr -1.8%* -20.5% 51.6% 21.74%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.3% 20.44%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 84.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -76.8% 4.7% 14.34%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 76.05%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 50.74%
2019 0.5% -57.4% 18.9% 87.26%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 14.62%

NAV & Total Return History

TTSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTSIX Category Low Category High TTSIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.98 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 19.21%
Number of Holdings 669 1 14000 19.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 177 M -317 M 8.64 B 22.80%
Weighting of Top 10 8.74% 2.4% 101.7% 87.51%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTSIX % Rank
Bonds 		100.55% 65.51% 150.86% 6.88%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 84.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 84.03%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 83.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 84.03%
Cash 		-0.56% -50.86% 33.96% 93.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTSIX % Rank
Municipal 		99.31% 44.39% 100.00% 39.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.69% 0.00% 33.95% 59.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 84.03%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 84.32%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 85.82%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 85.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTSIX % Rank
US 		97.92% 37.86% 142.23% 35.01%
Non US 		2.63% 0.00% 62.14% 30.32%

TTSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.02% 6.50% 85.29%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.10% 22.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 11.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

TTSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TTSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.90% 0.00% 283.00% 70.42%

TTSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTSIX Category Low Category High TTSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.26% 0.00% 4.45% 70.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTSIX Category Low Category High TTSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.31% -0.53% 5.33% 79.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TTSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 1995

27.35

27.4%

Mr. Hill, who joined T. Rowe Price in 1991, is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He manages short- and intermediate- term municipal bond funds along with separately managed tax-exempt accounts, and best after-tax fixed-income accounts investing in both tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income securities. He earned a B.S. from Guilford College and also has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

