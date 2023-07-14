Home
TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
TTISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.1 -0.05 -0.49%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TIISX) Primary Adv (TLISX) Adv (TAISX) Retirement (TTISX) Other (TPISX) Other (TAIWX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$1.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 119.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TTISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Max Kozlov

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in small-cap equity securities of foreign issuers. In seeking a favorable long-term total return, the Fund will invest in securities that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes have favorable prospects for long-term capital appreciation. A “small-cap” equity security is a security within the capitalization range of the companies included in the Fund’s benchmark index, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap®Index (the “Index”), at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in equity securities of small companies across a wide range of sectors, growth rates and valuations. From time to time, Advisors reviews the Fund’s sector and country exposure against the Index to seek to control risk in relation to the Index. The Fund may invest in emerging markets to varying degrees, depending on stock-specific opportunities. The Fund considers investments of foreign issuers to generally include any one or more of the following: (1) companies whose securities are principally traded outside of the United States, (2) companies having their principal business operations outside of the United States, (3) companies organized outside of the United States, and (4) foreign governments and agencies or instrumentalities of foreign governments. The Fund has a policy of maintaining investments of equity securities of foreign issuers in at least three countries other than the United States. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Advisors uses proprietary quantitative models, or models utilizing econometric and mathematical techniques based on financial and investment theories, to evaluate and score a broad universe of stocks in which the Fund invests. These models typically weigh many different variables, including the valuation of the individual stock versus the market or its peers, future earnings and sustainable growth prospects, and the price and volume trends of the stock. The score is used to form the portfolio, and the following additional inputs may also beconsidered: weightings of the stock and its corresponding sector in the benchmark, correlations of the stocks in the universe and trading costs. The Fund may purchase foreign equity securities denominated in U.S. dollars or in non-U.S. dollar currencies, and equity securities issued in connection with reorganizations and other special situations. Although Advisors does not anticipate that the Fund will have significant exposure to equity securities issued in connection with

reorganizations and other special situations, the Fund is not subject to any preset limit.

The overall goal is to build a portfolio of stocks that generate a favorable long-term total return, while also managing the relative risk of the Fund versus the Index. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. The Fund’s strategy is based upon Advisors’ understanding of the interplay of market factors and does not assure the Fund will perform as intended. The markets or the prices of individual securities may be affected by factors not taken into account in Advisors’ analysis.

Read More

TTISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% 2.0% 22.5% 52.83%
1 Yr 12.5% 2.6% 38.5% 81.13%
3 Yr 3.0%* 0.0% 18.9% 95.92%
5 Yr -2.9%* -4.5% 4.1% 91.49%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -22.7% 5.8% 92.16%
2021 2.4% -2.9% 9.4% 92.16%
2020 1.2% -3.7% 9.4% 51.02%
2019 4.0% 0.5% 7.1% 46.81%
2018 -6.3% -6.8% -2.4% 93.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -11.6% 22.5% 52.83%
1 Yr 12.5% -13.7% 38.5% 69.81%
3 Yr 3.0%* 0.0% 18.9% 93.75%
5 Yr -2.9%* -4.5% 7.1% 91.30%
10 Yr N/A* 1.9% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -22.7% 5.8% 92.16%
2021 2.4% -2.9% 9.4% 92.16%
2020 1.2% -3.7% 9.4% 51.02%
2019 4.0% 0.5% 7.1% 46.81%
2018 -6.3% -6.3% -2.3% 95.45%

NAV & Total Return History

TTISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTISX Category Low Category High TTISX % Rank
Net Assets 1.33 B 6.29 M 11.8 B 26.92%
Number of Holdings 702 10 5533 25.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.9 M 495 K 2.65 B 34.62%
Weighting of Top 10 7.48% 1.9% 99.9% 75.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASM International NV 1.39%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTISX % Rank
Stocks 		98.87% 84.41% 100.00% 28.85%
Other 		1.02% -2.32% 1.02% 5.77%
Cash 		0.11% -0.17% 9.05% 82.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 69.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 67.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 69.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTISX % Rank
Industrials 		22.63% 5.36% 31.52% 44.23%
Basic Materials 		12.07% 1.74% 28.84% 36.54%
Technology 		11.73% 0.00% 18.01% 23.08%
Financial Services 		11.59% 3.05% 32.74% 76.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.25% 4.00% 24.14% 73.08%
Real Estate 		9.32% 0.00% 16.01% 19.23%
Energy 		6.18% 0.00% 19.25% 53.85%
Healthcare 		5.19% 0.00% 9.89% 30.77%
Consumer Defense 		4.66% 3.45% 18.05% 86.54%
Communication Services 		3.83% 0.00% 8.94% 55.77%
Utilities 		2.54% 0.00% 15.19% 40.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTISX % Rank
Non US 		96.68% 72.39% 99.90% 50.00%
US 		2.19% 0.00% 20.11% 36.54%

TTISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.36% 4.27% 61.54%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.30% 1.92% 33.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

TTISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TTISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 119.00% 2.00% 119.00% 93.75%

TTISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTISX Category Low Category High TTISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.92% 0.00% 6.81% 27.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTISX Category Low Category High TTISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -0.10% 4.33% 55.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TTISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Max Kozlov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Max is a quantitative portfolio manager with Nuveen's Quantitative Strategies. He manages quantitative U.S. and global equities strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Max held positions at BlackRock, Inc. from 2002 to 2015, and McKinsey & Company. Max entered the investment industry in 1997. Max graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from Lomonosov Moscow State University, a master’s degree in Development Economics and International Development from Williams College and an M.B.A. from MIT, Sloan School of Management. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

