TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund

TSOPX | Fund

$12.83

$1.14 B

1.87%

$0.24

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

19.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$1.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSOPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 07, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Campagna

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers. The Fund attempts to achieve the return of the foreign equity markets, as represented by its benchmark index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International EAFE®(Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index (the “MSCI EAFE Index”), while taking into consideration certain ESG criteria. See “Additional information about the Fund’s benchmark index” in the non-summary portion of the Prospectus for more information about the Fund’s benchmark. Fund holdings may be denominated in U.S. dollars or non-U.S. dollar currencies. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

When selecting investments for the Fund, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), the Fund’s investment adviser, considers certain ESG criteria. The ESG criteria are generally implemented based on data provided by independent research vendor(s). The evaluation process favors companies with leadership in ESG performance relative to their peers. Typically, environmental assessment categories include climate change, natural resource use, waste management and environmental opportunities. Social evaluation categories include human capital, product safety and social opportunities. Governance assessment categories include corporate governance, business ethics and government and public policy. How well companies adhere to international norms and principles and involvement in major ESG controversies (examples of which may relate to the environment, customers, human rights and community, labor rights and supply chain, and governance) are other considerations.

The ESG evaluation process is conducted on an industry-specific basis and involves the identification of key performance indicators, which are given more or less relative weight compared to the broader range of potential assessment categories. When ESG concerns exist, the evaluation process gives careful consideration to how companies address the risks and opportunities they face in the context of their sector or industry and relative to their peers. The Fund will not generally invest in companies significantly involved in certain business activities, including but not limited to the production of alcohol, tobacco, military weapons, firearms, nuclear power, thermal coal and gambling products and services.

After the ESG evaluation process is conducted, Advisors then uses quantitative investment techniques to attempt to closely match, to the extent practicable, the overall risk characteristics of the benchmark index. Under these quantitative investment techniques, the Fund uses a risk model to evaluate the stocks in which the Fund may invest and to inform the construction of a broadly diversified group of stocks.

While Advisors generally invests in companies that meet the ESG criteria, it is not required to invest in every company that meets these criteria. In addition,

concerns with respect to one ESG assessment category may not automatically eliminate an issuer from being considered an eligible Fund investment. The ESG criteria the Fund takes into consideration are non-fundamental investment policies and may be changed without the approval of the Fund’s shareholders.

The Board of Trustees of the Trust or a designated committee thereof (“Board of Trustees”) reviews the ESG criteria used to evaluate securities held by the Fund and approves the ESG vendor(s) that provide the data that help inform these criteria. Consistent with its responsibilities, the Board of Trustees evaluates options for implementing the Fund’s ESG investment criteria and monitors the ESG vendor(s) selected to supply the ESG data. Advisors has the right to change the ESG vendor(s) at any time and to add to the number of vendors providing the ESG data.

Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature. There can be no assurance that every Fund investment will meet ESG criteria, or will do so at all times, or that the ESG criteria or any judgment exercised by Advisors will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor.

Read More

TSOPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% 2.1% 19.2% 26.98%
1 Yr 19.8% -20.6% 27.8% 27.61%
3 Yr 6.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 19.08%
5 Yr 3.2%* -9.9% 60.8% 13.16%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -43.6% 71.3% 34.10%
2021 4.1% -15.4% 9.4% 24.63%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 49.17%
2019 4.9% -0.5% 8.5% 32.74%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% 0.0% 20.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -16.4% 19.2% 26.98%
1 Yr 19.8% -27.2% 27.8% 26.20%
3 Yr 6.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 18.18%
5 Yr 3.2%* -9.9% 60.8% 16.33%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -43.6% 71.3% 34.10%
2021 4.1% -15.4% 9.4% 24.63%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 49.17%
2019 4.9% -0.5% 8.5% 32.74%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% 0.0% 32.23%

NAV & Total Return History

TSOPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSOPX Category Low Category High TSOPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.14 B 1.02 M 369 B 38.10%
Number of Holdings 392 1 10801 29.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 169 M 0 34.5 B 48.66%
Weighting of Top 10 15.45% 1.9% 101.9% 75.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  2. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  3. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  4. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  5. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  6. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  7. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  8. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  9. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%
  10. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 3.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSOPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.31% 0.00% 122.60% 47.04%
Cash 		1.30% -65.15% 100.00% 56.70%
Other 		0.39% -16.47% 17.36% 11.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 44.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 39.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 45.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSOPX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.64% 0.00% 47.75% 50.65%
Healthcare 		13.57% 0.00% 21.01% 26.76%
Industrials 		13.17% 5.17% 99.49% 66.62%
Consumer Defense 		10.92% 0.00% 32.29% 26.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.12% 0.00% 36.36% 72.09%
Technology 		8.97% 0.00% 36.32% 71.51%
Basic Materials 		7.77% 0.00% 23.86% 57.27%
Communication Services 		6.37% 0.00% 21.69% 44.03%
Energy 		5.58% 0.00% 16.89% 36.98%
Utilities 		3.61% 0.00% 13.68% 20.86%
Real Estate 		3.28% 0.00% 14.59% 15.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSOPX % Rank
Non US 		97.03% 0.00% 125.24% 36.39%
US 		1.28% -7.78% 68.98% 62.20%

TSOPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.02% 26.51% 81.36%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.60% 16.22%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 19.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TSOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 2.00% 247.00% 15.59%

TSOPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSOPX Category Low Category High TSOPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.87% 0.00% 13.15% 21.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSOPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSOPX Category Low Category High TSOPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.58% -0.93% 6.38% 12.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSOPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSOPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2015

6.82

6.8%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2015

6.82

6.8%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Darren Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

