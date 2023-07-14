Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$1.01 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.5%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in small-cap and mid-cap equity securities. In seeking a favorable long-term total return, the Fund will invest in securities that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes have favorable prospects for significant long-term capital appreciation potential. A “small-cap” or “mid-cap” equity security is a security within the capitalization range of the companies included in the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell 2500®Index, at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell 2500 Index had a mean market capitalization of $8.0 billion and a median market capitalization of $1.7 billion. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of small- to mid-sized companies across a wide range of sectors, growth rates and valuations. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund seeks to add incremental return over its stated benchmark index, while also managing the relative risk of the Fund versus its benchmark index. Advisors uses proprietary quantitative models, or models utilizing econometric and mathematical techniques, based on financial and investment theories to evaluate and score a broad universe of stocks in which the Fund invests. These models typically weigh many different variables, including the valuation of the individual stock versus the market or its peers, future earnings and sustainable growth prospects, and the price and volume trends of the stock. The score is used to form the portfolio, and the following additional inputs may also be considered: weightings of the stock and its corresponding sector in the benchmark, correlations of the stocks in the universe and trading costs. The Fund may purchase foreign equity securities, denominated in U.S. dollars or in non-U.S. dollar currencies, and equity securities issued in connection with reorganizations and other special situations.
The overall goal is to build a portfolio of stocks that generate a favorable long-term total return, while also managing the relative risk of the Fund versus its benchmark index. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. The Fund’s strategy is based upon Advisors’ understanding of the interplay of market factors and does not assure the Fund will perform as intended. The markets or
the prices of individual securities may be affected by factors not taken into account in Advisors’ analysis.
|Period
|TSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|17.49%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|58.21%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|53.73%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|32.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|68.71%
|2021
|4.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|53.98%
|2020
|4.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|36.30%
|2019
|5.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|34.31%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|29.68%
|Period
|TSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|16.98%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|52.28%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|52.72%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|38.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|68.71%
|2021
|4.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|53.98%
|2020
|4.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|36.30%
|2019
|5.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|34.31%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|49.53%
|TSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.01 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|31.43%
|Number of Holdings
|409
|2
|2519
|32.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|74.4 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|50.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.53%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|83.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.64%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|17.68%
|Cash
|0.36%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|81.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|67.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|66.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|66.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|67.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSMNX % Rank
|Industrials
|15.46%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|65.99%
|Technology
|15.35%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|32.99%
|Financial Services
|13.57%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|84.86%
|Healthcare
|11.43%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|67.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.89%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|55.61%
|Real Estate
|9.51%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|16.50%
|Energy
|8.04%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|14.97%
|Basic Materials
|6.32%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|18.37%
|Consumer Defense
|5.50%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|17.69%
|Communication Services
|2.59%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|50.68%
|Utilities
|1.34%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|77.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSMNX % Rank
|US
|97.45%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|29.63%
|Non US
|2.19%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|38.89%
|TSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|83.28%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|20.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|TSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|80.12%
|TSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|75.29%
|TSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.57%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|26.49%
|TSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 05, 2016
5.82
5.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Max is a quantitative portfolio manager with Nuveen's Quantitative Strategies. He manages quantitative U.S. and global equities strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Max held positions at BlackRock, Inc. from 2002 to 2015, and McKinsey & Company. Max entered the investment industry in 1997. Max graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from Lomonosov Moscow State University, a master’s degree in Development Economics and International Development from Williams College and an M.B.A. from MIT, Sloan School of Management. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...