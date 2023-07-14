Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
33.7%
1 yr return
20.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$17.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
53.6%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large-cap companies. The fund defines a large-cap company as one whose market capitalization is larger than the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index, a widely used benchmark of the largest U.S. growth stocks. As of December 31, 2021, the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was approximately $15.4 billion. The market capitalizations of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell index change over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls below the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell index. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors.
The fund uses a growth style of investing. Accordingly, the adviser looks for companies with an above-average rate of earnings and cash flow growth and a lucrative niche in the economy that gives them the ability to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.
|Period
|TRGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|22.17%
|1 Yr
|20.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|31.07%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|15.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|32.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|7.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|65.64%
|2021
|9.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|15.43%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|TRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.1 B
|189 K
|222 B
|8.99%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|2
|3509
|47.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.2 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|8.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.63%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|19.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGOX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.47%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|68.28%
|Cash
|2.53%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|28.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|46.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|50.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|44.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|43.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGOX % Rank
|Technology
|38.80%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|35.98%
|Communication Services
|20.34%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|3.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.28%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|21.56%
|Healthcare
|12.99%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|45.82%
|Financial Services
|4.02%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|92.05%
|Industrials
|2.57%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|85.90%
|Consumer Defense
|1.11%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|80.16%
|Basic Materials
|0.90%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|60.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|60.90%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|80.98%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|73.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGOX % Rank
|US
|95.58%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|43.11%
|Non US
|1.89%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|64.18%
|TRGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|73.46%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|31.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|72.16%
|TRGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|21.69%
|TRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|51.31%
|TRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|54.61%
|TRGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Taymour R. Tamaddon is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is also a vice president of the T. Rowe Price Institutional International Funds, Inc., and the T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. He joined the firm in 2004 after serving as a summer intern with T. Rowe Price in 2003, covering the eye care industry. Prior to this, Taymour was employed by Amazon.com in the areas of finance and merchandizing. He was also a consultant with Booz Allen and Hamilton, specializing in the energy industry.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
