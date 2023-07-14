Home
Vitals

YTD Return

33.7%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$17.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$61.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRGOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Large-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Taymour Tamaddon

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large-cap companies. The fund defines a large-cap company as one whose market capitalization is larger than the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index, a widely used benchmark of the largest U.S. growth stocks. As of December 31, 2021, the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was approximately $15.4 billion. The market capitalizations of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell index change over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls below the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell index. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors.

The fund uses a growth style of investing. Accordingly, the adviser looks for companies with an above-average rate of earnings and cash flow growth and a lucrative niche in the economy that gives them the ability to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

Read More

TRGOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.7% -41.7% 64.0% 22.17%
1 Yr 20.5% -46.2% 77.9% 31.07%
3 Yr 6.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 15.80%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 32.21%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 7.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -85.9% 81.6% 65.64%
2021 9.6% -31.0% 26.7% 15.43%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.7% -41.7% 64.0% 20.85%
1 Yr 20.5% -46.2% 77.9% 28.44%
3 Yr 6.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 15.92%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 31.51%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 7.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -85.9% 81.6% 65.64%
2021 9.6% -31.0% 26.7% 15.35%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRGOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRGOX Category Low Category High TRGOX % Rank
Net Assets 17.1 B 189 K 222 B 8.99%
Number of Holdings 63 2 3509 47.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 B -1.37 M 104 B 8.61%
Weighting of Top 10 53.63% 11.4% 116.5% 19.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.15%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.41%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.47%
  4. Apple Inc 6.54%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.17%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.17%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.17%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.17%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.17%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.47% 50.26% 104.50% 68.28%
Cash 		2.53% -10.83% 49.73% 28.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 46.97%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 50.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 44.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 43.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGOX % Rank
Technology 		38.80% 0.00% 65.70% 35.98%
Communication Services 		20.34% 0.00% 66.40% 3.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.28% 0.00% 62.57% 21.56%
Healthcare 		12.99% 0.00% 39.76% 45.82%
Financial Services 		4.02% 0.00% 43.06% 92.05%
Industrials 		2.57% 0.00% 30.65% 85.90%
Consumer Defense 		1.11% 0.00% 25.50% 80.16%
Basic Materials 		0.90% 0.00% 18.91% 60.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 60.90%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 80.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 73.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGOX % Rank
US 		95.58% 34.69% 100.00% 43.11%
Non US 		1.89% 0.00% 54.22% 64.18%

TRGOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 20.29% 73.46%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 1.50% 31.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 72.16%

Sales Fees

TRGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 316.74% 21.69%

TRGOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRGOX Category Low Category High TRGOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 51.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRGOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRGOX Category Low Category High TRGOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.37% -6.13% 1.75% 54.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRGOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRGOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taymour Tamaddon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Taymour R. Tamaddon is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is also a vice president of the T. Rowe Price Institutional International Funds, Inc., and the T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. He joined the firm in 2004 after serving as a summer intern with T. Rowe Price in 2003, covering the eye care industry. Prior to this, Taymour was employed by Amazon.com in the areas of finance and merchandizing. He was also a consultant with Booz Allen and Hamilton, specializing in the energy industry.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

