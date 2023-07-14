The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large-cap companies. The fund defines a large-cap company as one whose market capitalization is larger than the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index, a widely used benchmark of the largest U.S. growth stocks. As of December 31, 2021, the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was approximately $15.4 billion. The market capitalizations of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell index change over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls below the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell index. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors.

The fund uses a growth style of investing. Accordingly, the adviser looks for companies with an above-average rate of earnings and cash flow growth and a lucrative niche in the economy that gives them the ability to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.