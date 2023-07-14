Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Touchstone Dividend Equity Fund

mutual fund
TQCCX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.68 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (TQCAX) Primary C (TQCCX) Other (TQCYX) Inst (TQCIX) Retirement (TQCRX)
TQCCX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone Dividend Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.68 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (TQCAX) Primary C (TQCCX) Other (TQCYX) Inst (TQCIX) Retirement (TQCRX)
TQCCX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone Dividend Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.68 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (TQCAX) Primary C (TQCCX) Other (TQCYX) Inst (TQCIX) Retirement (TQCRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Dividend Equity Fund

TQCCX | Fund

$16.68

$3.27 B

0.00%

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Dividend Equity Fund

TQCCX | Fund

$16.68

$3.27 B

0.00%

1.77%

TQCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Dividend Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Jun 08, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Wilhelm

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of U.S. large-cap companies that have historically paid dividends. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. For the purpose of the Fund's 80% policy, a large capitalization company has a market capitalization within the range represented in the S&P 500 Index (between approximately $5.2 billion and $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. These securities may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Fund’s sub-advisor, Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. (the "Sub-Advisor"), seeks to invest in companies that:
Have historically paid consistent, growing dividends
Have sustainable competitive advantages that should result in excess profits to support future dividend payments
Trade at reasonable valuations compared to their intrinsic value
The Sub-Advisor believes the unique approach results in a portfolio of high quality companies with sustainable competitive advantages that should pay reliable, growing dividends at reasonable valuations. The Sub-Advisor evaluates a company’s competitive advantage by assessing its barriers to entry. The barrier(s) to entry can be created through a cost advantage, economies of scale, high customer loyalty, or a government barrier (e.g., license or subsidy). The Sub-Advisor believes that the strongest barrier to entry is the combination of economies of scale and higher customer loyalty.
The Fund will generally hold 65 to 90 companies, with residual cash and equivalents expected to represent less than 10% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may, at times, hold fewer securities and a higher percentage of cash and equivalents when, among other reasons, the Sub-Advisor cannot find a sufficient number of securities that meets its purchase requirements.
The Fund will generally sell a security if the security does not meet portfolio guidelines, if the security stops paying a dividend and future prospects of paying a dividend are limited, or if better opportunities exist based on the fundamentals and valuation of the business.
Read More

TQCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -13.6% 215.2% 54.43%
1 Yr 4.8% -58.6% 197.5% 43.94%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% 98.58%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% 99.05%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 95.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -65.1% 22.3% 35.82%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -13.6% 215.2% 51.99%
1 Yr 4.8% -58.6% 197.5% 41.51%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% 97.58%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% 98.83%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 95.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -65.1% 22.3% 35.82%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TQCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TQCCX Category Low Category High TQCCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.27 B 1 M 151 B 25.54%
Number of Holdings 77 2 1727 53.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 745 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 28.24%
Weighting of Top 10 21.32% 5.0% 99.2% 80.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NetApp Inc 4.34%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.29%
  3. HP Inc 3.70%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.69%
  5. NortonLifeLock Inc 3.62%
  6. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 3.58%
  7. Dow Inc 3.56%
  8. Paychex Inc 3.52%
  9. AmerisourceBergen Corp 3.52%
  10. 3M Co 3.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TQCCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 28.02% 125.26% 25.29%
Cash 		0.52% -88.20% 71.98% 72.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 11.66%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 3.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 5.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 7.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQCCX % Rank
Technology 		20.14% 0.00% 54.02% 6.19%
Healthcare 		14.05% 0.00% 30.08% 82.34%
Financial Services 		13.88% 0.00% 58.05% 88.28%
Industrials 		11.59% 0.00% 42.76% 49.67%
Consumer Defense 		9.06% 0.00% 34.10% 39.44%
Communication Services 		7.80% 0.00% 26.58% 19.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.65% 0.00% 22.74% 25.66%
Energy 		6.53% 0.00% 54.00% 67.66%
Utilities 		3.85% 0.00% 27.04% 59.74%
Basic Materials 		2.84% 0.00% 21.69% 63.12%
Real Estate 		2.62% 0.00% 90.54% 51.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQCCX % Rank
US 		99.48% 24.51% 121.23% 5.67%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 90.23%

TQCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TQCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.04% 45.41% 10.83%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 34.10%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.94%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 63.89%

Sales Fees

TQCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 10.49%

Trading Fees

TQCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TQCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 0.00% 488.00% 84.32%

TQCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TQCCX Category Low Category High TQCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 53.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TQCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TQCCX Category Low Category High TQCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -1.51% 4.28% 53.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TQCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TQCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Wilhelm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2021

0.87

0.9%

James E. Wilhelm, Jr, is a managing director and senior portfolio manager of the Focused Equity and Large Cap Focused Equity investment strategies and is responsible for the investment process and portfolio construction. He has research sector coverage for consumer staples and consumer discretionary and also manages a team of senior research analysts and a product specialist. Wilhelm joined the firm in 2002 and started the Focused Equity strategy in 2007. Prior to Fort Washington, he served as an equity research analyst for Riggs Investment Management Corp. and First Union Securities. Previously he worked for Evergreen Funds and Salomon Smith Barney. Wilhelm earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wingate University and an MBA in finance from Johns Hopkins University.

Austin Kummer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2021

0.87

0.9%

Austin Kummer is a vice president and senior portfolio manager, focused on portfolio management and research functions within several strategies, including Total Return Fixed Income, Multi-Strategy, Private Debt, and Dividend Equity. Kummer joined the firm in 2013. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, he was primarily focused on investment grade credit research. Kummer received a BBA from Ohio University in Finance and Business Economics and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Brendan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2021

0.87

0.9%

Brendan M. White, CFA, is a senior vice president and co-chief investment officer of Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Western & Southern Financial Group, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. In this role, White is responsible for overseeing the investment activity for all assets under management with emphasis on Fixed Income. He collaborates closely with Jim Vance, co-chief investment officer, on all investment decisions and shares responsibility for asset allocation and macro-positioning for both Fort Washington and the Western & Southern Financial Group. White joined Fort Washington in 1993 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. He spent much of his career building, growing and managing the Fort Washington Leveraged Credit team. Prior to joining the firm, he was with Ohio Casualty Corporation where he was a securities analyst supporting the High Yield and Mortgage Backed Securities portfolios. White is a Chartered Financial Analyst with an MBA from Xavier University and a bachelor's degree in business administration finance from The Ohio State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×