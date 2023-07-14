Home
Towpath Technology Fund

mutual fund
TOWTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.13 -0.06 -0.49%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (TOWTX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Towpath Technology Fund

TOWTX | Fund

$12.13

$3.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.3%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.45%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TOWTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Towpath Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oelschlager Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Oelschlager

Fund Description

Oelschlager Investments, LLC (the "Adviser") seeks to achieve the Fund's investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. equity securities but may also hold shares of foreign companies either directly or through American Depository Receipts ("ADRs"). Companies in which the Fund invests may be of any capitalization size. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in common stocks of technology-related companies. The Fund may meet this objective by directly investing in equity securities, or by investing in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that invest primarily in equity securities.

The Fund defines technology-related companies are companies that develop, manufacture, or distribute technology, communications and Internet-related products and services, including, computer hardware and software, communications hardware and software, semiconductors, business services, and, media and Internet-related services.

The Fund's portfolio typically consists of 25-40 securities, primarily within the technology sector. The Adviser emphasizes the long-term merits of an investment candidate rather than short-term trading factors, and generally keeps cash in the Fund low. In choosing securities for the Fund, the Adviser employs the following analyses:

· Market Analysis: The Adviser takes a broad view of the market and economy, which informs the Adviser's determination of how aggressive or cautious to be and which sectors and industries to focus on.
· Sector Analysis: Sector selection is based on considerations such as macroeconomic and market analysis, competitive dynamics, trend in capacity, valuation, sentiment, management behavior, substitutability, growth potential, and market anomalies.
· Quantitative Analysis: This includes a company's valuation metrics (such as free cash flow yield, price/earnings, price/sales), as well as various aspects of the company's financial statements, such as how it is deploying its capital, trends in its capitalization structure, and its profitability.
· Qualitative Analysis: The Adviser assesses the fundamentals of the company's business, generally favoring those with barriers to entry, pricing power, network effects, limited competition, lock-in effects, – attributes that create sustainable competitive advantages. Often the Adviser invests in such companies when they are out of favor for short-term reasons.

In general, the Fund sells a security when the price rises to a level that the adviser believes exceeds the long-term risk-reward or when the fundamentals of a company deteriorate but are not reflected by a commensurate adjustment in the stock price.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund.

TOWTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.3% -29.2% 72.6% 84.12%
1 Yr 16.6% -40.8% 65.2% 60.94%
3 Yr N/A* -40.5% 27.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.6% 25.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 24.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -73.9% 35.7% 1.33%
2021 N/A -25.6% 45.1% N/A
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.3% -54.1% 72.3% 64.81%
1 Yr 16.6% -62.3% 65.2% 42.31%
3 Yr N/A* -40.5% 36.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.6% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOWTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -73.9% 35.7% 1.33%
2021 N/A -25.6% 45.1% N/A
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TOWTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TOWTX Category Low Category High TOWTX % Rank
Net Assets 3.5 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 37 10 397 85.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.21 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 36.92% 7.6% 100.0% 76.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.43%
  2. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 5.09%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.36%
  4. Northrop Grumman Corp 3.31%
  5. CSG Systems International Inc 3.21%
  6. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc 3.00%
  7. NetApp Inc 3.00%
  8. CGI Inc Class A 2.91%
  9. Photronics Inc 2.77%
  10. Amdocs Ltd 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TOWTX % Rank
Stocks 		85.97% 68.59% 100.53% 98.73%
Cash 		14.03% -0.53% 15.91% 0.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 47.03%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 51.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 45.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 46.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOWTX % Rank
Technology 		67.08% 2.80% 100.00% 61.44%
Communication Services 		17.92% 0.00% 97.05% 8.47%
Industrials 		9.32% 0.00% 38.68% 7.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.28% 0.00% 32.97% 60.59%
Healthcare 		2.40% 0.00% 25.57% 27.12%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 44.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 59.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 84.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 43.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 50.85%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 48.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOWTX % Rank
US 		71.55% 19.45% 100.53% 87.29%
Non US 		14.42% 0.00% 80.40% 30.93%

TOWTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TOWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.21% 0.08% 3.60% 0.87%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.03% 1.95% 43.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TOWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TOWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TOWTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.45% 0.69% 281.00% 10.87%

TOWTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TOWTX Category Low Category High TOWTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 54.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TOWTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TOWTX Category Low Category High TOWTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.05% -2.30% 2.08% 29.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TOWTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TOWTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Oelschlager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mark W. Oelschlager, CFA founded Oelschlager Investments in 2019 and serves as the firm’s President and Chief Investment Officer. Prior to 2019, he served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates, ltd. He was Portfolio Manager of Pin Oak Equity Fund, Live Oak Health Sciences Fund, and Red Oak Technology Select Fund, as well as Co-Portfolio Manager of White Oak Select Growth Fund. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2000, Mr. Oelschlager served as a Senior Securities Analyst for the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. Mr. Oelschlager holds a BA in Economics from Trinity College, an MBA from The Ohio State University and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He has been in the investment industry since 1994.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

