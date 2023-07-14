Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in securities of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and pipeline companies. MLPs, also known as publicly traded partnerships, predominately operate, or directly or indirectly own, energy-related assets. Pipeline companies are defined as either entities in which the largest component of their assets, cash flow or revenue is associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines and complementary assets or other entities operating in the energy infrastructure industry as defined by standard industrial classification (“SIC”). For purposes of this strategy, MLP and pipeline companies include investment companies that invest primarily in MLP and/or pipeline companies.

The Fund intends to focus its investments primarily in equity securities of MLPs and pipeline companies that own and operate a network of energy infrastructure asset systems that transport, store, distribute, gather and/or process crude oil, refined petroleum products (including biodiesel and ethanol), natural gas or natural gas liquids (“NGLs”). The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of any capitalization that are publicly traded on an exchange or in the over-the-counter market, consisting of common stock, but also including, among others, MLP and limited liability company (“LLC”) common units; the equity securities issued by MLP affiliates, such as common shares of corporations that own, directly or indirectly, MLP general partner interests; and other investment companies that invest in MLP and pipeline companies.

MLP common units represent an equity ownership interest in an MLP. Some energy infrastructure companies in which the Fund may invest are organized as LLCs which are treated in the same manner as MLPs for federal income tax purposes. The Fund may invest in LLC common units which represent an ownership interest in the LLC. Interests in MLP and LLC common units entitle the holder to a share of the company’s success through distributions and/or capital appreciation.

Pursuant to tax regulations, the Fund may invest no more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of MLPs and other entities treated as qualified publicly traded partnerships.

In addition, the Fund may invest in preferred equity, and convertible securities. The Fund may also write call options on securities, but will only do so on securities it holds in its portfolio (i.e., covered calls).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund may invest up to: (i) 30% of its total assets in securities denominated in the currency of a non-North American country, which may include securities issued by energy companies organized and/or having securities traded on an exchange outside North America and/or securities of other non-North American companies that are denominated in the currency of a non-North American country; (ii) 20% of its total assets in debt securities of any issuers, including securities which may be rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or judged by Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C., also doing business as TCA Advisors ("TCA Advisors" or the "Adviser"), to be of comparable credit quality; (iii) 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments; and (iv) 10% of its total assets in securities of any issuer. The Fund may invest in other investment companies to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may invest in permissible securities without regard to the market capitalization of the issuer of such security. The Fund will not have any duration or weighted average maturity restrictions.

Except for investments in illiquid investments, the above investment restrictions apply at the time of purchase, and the Fund will not be required to reduce a position due solely to market value fluctuations in order to comply with these restrictions. To the extent that market value fluctuations cause illiquid investments held by the Fund to exceed 15% of its net assets, the Fund will determine how to remediate the excess illiquid investments in accordance with the 1940 Act and the Fund's policies and procedures.

The Adviser seeks to invest the Fund in securities that offer a combination of yield, growth and quality, intended to result in attractive long-term total returns. The Adviser’s securities selection process includes a comparison of quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors. Primary emphasis will be placed on proprietary models constructed and maintained by the Adviser’s in-house investment team, although the Adviser may use research provided by broker-dealers and investment firms. To determine whether a company meets its criteria, the Adviser will generally look for long-lived energy infrastructure companies with essential assets with long economic lives (generally 20 years or more), high barriers to entry, total return potential, predictable revenue and stable operating structures, and experienced, operations-focused management teams.