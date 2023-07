The ILR Fund follows a disciplined investment process in which SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, bases its decisions on the relative attractiveness of different money market instruments. In the Adviser's opinion, the attractiveness of an instrument may vary depending on the general level of

interest rates, as well as imbalances of supply and demand in the market. Among other things, SSGA FM conducts its own credit analyses of potential investments and portfolio holdings, and relies substantially on a dedicated short-term credit research team. The Fund invests in accordance with regulatory requirements applicable to money market funds, which require, among other things, the Fund to invest only in short-term, high quality debt obligations (generally, securities that have remaining maturities of 397 calendar days or less and that the Fund believes present minimal credit risk), to maintain a maximum dollar-weighted average maturity and dollar-weighted average life of sixty (60) days or less and 120 days or less, respectively, and to meet requirements as to portfolio diversification and liquidity.

Although the Fund is a money market fund, the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund's Shares “floats,” fluctuating with changes in the values of the Fund's portfolio securities. The Fund typically accepts purchase and redemption orders multiple times per day, and calculates its NAV at each such time.

The Fund attempts to meet its investment objective by investing in a broad range of money market instruments. These may include, among other things: U.S. government securities, including U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds and other securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and/or interest, as applicable, by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities; certificates of deposits and time deposits of U.S. and foreign banks (including ECDs, ETDs and YCDs (as defined below), commercial paper and other high quality obligations of U.S. or foreign companies; asset-backed securities, including asset-backed commercial paper; mortgage-related securities, including non-governmental mortgage-related securities; and repurchase agreements. These instruments may bear fixed, variable or floating rates of interest or may be zero-coupon securities. The Fund also may invest in shares of other money market funds, including funds advised by the Adviser. Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest more than 25% of its total assets in bank obligations. A substantial portion of the Fund may be invested in securities that are issued or traded pursuant to exemptions from registration under the federal securities laws.

European Certificates of Deposit (“ECDs”) are U.S. dollar-denominated certificates of deposit issued by a bank outside of the United States. European Time Deposits (“ETDs”) are U.S. dollar-denominated deposits in foreign branches of U.S. banks and foreign banks. Yankee Certificates of Deposit (“YCDs”) are U.S. dollar-denominated certificates of deposit issued by U.S. branches of foreign banks. These instruments have different risks than those associated with the obligations of U.S. banks operating in the United States.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the Money Market Portfolio, which has substantially identical investment policies to the Fund. When the Fund invests in this “master-feeder” structure, the Fund's only investments are shares of the Portfolio, and it participates in the investment returns achieved by the Portfolio. Descriptions in this section of the investment activities of the “Fund” also generally describe the expected investment activities of the Portfolio.