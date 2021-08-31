Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$1,183.35
-
0.00%
0.36%
YTD Return
-1.7%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
61.7%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load 3.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$1,183.35
-
0.00%
0.36%
|Period
|TIGACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|97.11%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|4.81%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|4.35%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|5.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TIGACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.8%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|3.64%
|2021
|3.9%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|3.09%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|96.08%
|2019
|2.5%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|3.03%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TIGACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|95.31%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|9.99%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|4.72%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|7.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TIGACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.8%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|3.64%
|2021
|3.9%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|3.21%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|96.08%
|2019
|2.5%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|3.03%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|TIGACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIGACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|19
|1
|14000
|96.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.75 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|97.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.66%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|4.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIGACX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|11.97%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|5.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|2.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|4.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|3.07%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|75.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIGACX % Rank
|Municipal
|100.00%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|0.75%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|2.84%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|80.32%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|4.69%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|20.72%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|8.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIGACX % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|3.82%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|75.87%
|TIGACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|85.99%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.10%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|TIGACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|64.19%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TIGACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIGACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|N/A
|TIGACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIGACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|85.54%
|TIGACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TIGACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIGACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|N/A
|TIGACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 25, 2021
|$3.900
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...