TIGACX (Mutual Fund)

Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Ser 3 -Hartford IM

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1183.35 -0.08 -0.01%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
(TIGACX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Ser 3 -Hartford IM

TIGACX | Fund

$1,183.35

-

0.00%

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.7%

1 yr return

2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

61.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1,183.4
$1,183.35
$1,209.25

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

TIGACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Ser 3 -Hartford IM
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Asset Management, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Jul 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

TIGACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIGACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 97.11%
1 Yr 2.7% -45.4% 15.3% 4.81%
3 Yr 5.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 4.35%
5 Yr 2.7%* -11.5% 29.2% 5.32%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIGACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.8% -76.8% 4.7% 3.64%
2021 3.9% -69.5% 12.4% 3.09%
2020 -3.1% -66.1% 60.0% 96.08%
2019 2.5% -57.4% 18.9% 3.03%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIGACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 95.31%
1 Yr -0.3% -45.4% 15.1% 9.99%
3 Yr 4.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 4.72%
5 Yr 2.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 7.80%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIGACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.8% -76.8% 4.7% 3.64%
2021 3.9% -69.5% 12.4% 3.21%
2020 -3.1% -66.1% 60.0% 96.08%
2019 2.5% -57.4% 18.9% 3.03%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TIGACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIGACX Category Low Category High TIGACX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.16 M 73.9 B N/A
Number of Holdings 19 1 14000 96.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.75 M -317 M 8.64 B 97.05%
Weighting of Top 10 61.66% 2.4% 101.7% 4.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PENNSYLVANIA ST TPK COMMN TPK REV 5% 6.77%
  2. FRESNO CNTY CALIF FING AUTH LEASE REV 5% 6.77%
  3. HOUSTON TEX 5% 6.74%
  4. RUTGERS ST UNIV N J 5% 6.72%
  5. SOUTH DAKOTA ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 5% 6.65%
  6. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA 5% 6.63%
  7. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 5.5% 6.18%
  8. NORTH TEX TWY AUTH REV 5% 5.61%
  9. KENTUCKY ST PPTY & BLDGS COMMN REVS 5% 4.80%
  10. UNIVERSITY VT & ST AGRIC COLLEGE 5% 4.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIGACX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 11.97%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 5.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 2.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 4.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 3.07%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 75.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIGACX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 0.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 2.84%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 80.32%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 4.69%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 20.72%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 8.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIGACX % Rank
US 		100.00% 37.86% 142.23% 3.82%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 75.87%

TIGACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIGACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.02% 6.50% 85.99%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.10% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

TIGACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.00% 0.00% 4.75% 64.19%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIGACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIGACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

TIGACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIGACX Category Low Category High TIGACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 85.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIGACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIGACX Category Low Category High TIGACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 5.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIGACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TIGACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

