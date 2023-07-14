Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$10.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.8%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 295.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds. For these purposes, bonds include fixed-income securities of all types. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities,
corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, convertible and preferred securities, senior loans and loan participations and assignments and notes. The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities, including those of non-investment-grade quality (usually called “high-yield” or “junk bonds”). Securities of non-investment-grade quality are speculative in nature. The Fund does not rely exclusively on rating agencies when making investment decisions. Instead, the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), performs its own credit analysis, paying particular attention to economic trends and other market events. Individual securities or sectors may be overweighted or underweighted relative to the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, when Advisors believes that such overweight or underweight may cause the Fund to outperform the index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any duration. As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, was 6.45 years.
The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities can include pass-through securities sold by private, governmental and government-related organizations and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). Mortgage pass-through securities are created when mortgages are pooled together and interests in the pool are sold to investors. The cash flow from the underlying mortgages is “passed through” to investors in periodic principal and interest payments. CMOs are obligations that are fully collateralized directly or indirectly by a pool of mortgages from which payments of principal and interest are dedicated to the payment of principal and interest on the CMO.
The Fund may use an investment strategy called “mortgage rolls” (also referred to as “dollar rolls”), in which the Fund sells securities for delivery in the current month and simultaneously contracts with a counterparty to repurchase similar (same type, coupon and maturity) but not identical securities on a specified future date. The Fund loses the right to receive principal and interest paid on the securities sold. However, the Fund would benefit to the extent of any price received for the securities sold and the lower forward price for the future purchase (often referred to as the “drop”) plus the interest earned on the short-term investment awaiting the settlement date of the forward purchase. If such benefits exceed the income and gain or loss due to mortgage repayments that would have been realized on the securities sold as part of the mortgage roll, the use of this technique will enhance the investment performance of the Fund compared with what such performance would have been without the use of mortgage rolls. Realizing benefits from the use of mortgage rolls depends upon the ability of Advisors to correctly predict mortgage prepayments and interest rates.
The Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different sectors and maturities. Relative value
trading is designed to enhance the Fund’s returns but increases the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets fixed-income securities and non-dollar-denominated instruments. Under most circumstances, the Fund’s investments in fixed-income securities of foreign issuers constitute less than 25% of the Fund’s assets.
|Period
|TIDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|46.90%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|25.31%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|47.58%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|43.51%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|42.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|42.87%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|51.72%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|60.71%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|34.64%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|58.08%
|Period
|TIDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|26.07%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|21.68%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|47.36%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|46.44%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|62.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|47.95%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|51.62%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|60.71%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|35.51%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|64.05%
|TIDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIDPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.1 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|15.29%
|Number of Holdings
|2094
|1
|17234
|16.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.99 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|16.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.84%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|65.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIDPX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.87%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|43.17%
|Cash
|10.82%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|10.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.31%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|21.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|22.19%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|29.70%
|Other
|-9.17%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|98.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIDPX % Rank
|Corporate
|34.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.24%
|Securitized
|31.87%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|43.24%
|Government
|22.06%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|56.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.92%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|19.33%
|Municipal
|1.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.19%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|82.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIDPX % Rank
|US
|84.65%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|59.71%
|Non US
|11.22%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|35.90%
|TIDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|80.34%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|24.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TIDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TIDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|295.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|84.69%
|TIDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIDPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.80%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|48.34%
|TIDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TIDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIDPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.81%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|41.87%
|TIDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2011
10.78
10.8%
Joseph is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager responsible for the TIAA Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a variety of positions. He has managed structured credit investments and was an investment grade portfolio manager. In addition, he has served as director of private placements, international bank analyst, international investment grade portfolio manager and co-head of corporate credit research. Joseph initiated the first securitization and co-developed the first collateralized debt obligation (CDO) for TIAA. Prior to joining the firm, he was a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Joseph graduated with a B.S., magna cum laude, in Accounting with a minor in Economics from The State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing. He holds the CFA designation and he is a member of the New York State Society of Securities Analysts and the CFA Institute. He was also a founding member of the User Advisory Council of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Jason is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead manager of the Nuveen Core and Public Funds strategies and is also a portfolio manager of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy. Previously, he oversaw the securitized debt sector team and is a member of the global fixed income strategy committee. He began working in the investment industry in 1993 when he joined the firm. Jason graduated with a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the CFA® Society of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
