Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.4%
1 yr return
8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$11.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.9%
Expense Ratio 2.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment goals by investing in a broad range of income producing securities, primarily including stocks and bonds, as described below. The Fund will under normal conditions invest at least 80% of its assets in income-producing securities, and at least 50% of its assets in common stocks.
The Fund may invest in any stock or other equity security which the investment advisor believes may assist the Fund in pursuing its investment goals (including smaller companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million and companies in developing countries), including preferred stock and publicly traded real estate investment trusts. The Fund expects that equity investments in the Fund’s portfolio normally will be weighted in favor of companies which pay dividends or other current income.
The Fund may invest in debt obligations of any kind, including corporate bonds and other obligations, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities and government obligations. The Fund may purchase debt obligations of any maturity and of any credit quality, including “high yield” or “junk” bonds. There is no minimum credit quality or rating of debt obligation the Fund may purchase. The Fund also may invest in debt obligations which have a combination of equity and debt characteristics, such as convertible bonds.
The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries outside the United States, including developing countries.
The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for debt and equity securities, and analysis of specific issuers. The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds debt obligations for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, the Fund
may dispose of any such security prior to its scheduled maturity to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average maturity, or otherwise to respond to market conditions.
The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.
|Period
|TIBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|39.70%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|19.74%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|39.42%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|32.24%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|33.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|8.87%
|2021
|6.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|89.75%
|2020
|-1.8%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|51.17%
|2019
|3.0%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|18.91%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|50.14%
|Period
|TIBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|39.27%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|23.31%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|35.15%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|30.89%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|31.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|8.87%
|2021
|6.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|89.75%
|2020
|-1.8%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|52.34%
|2019
|3.0%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|39.95%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|75.75%
|TIBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIBCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.2 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|11.88%
|Number of Holdings
|299
|2
|10961
|48.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.62 B
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|11.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.93%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|42.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIBCX % Rank
|Stocks
|84.23%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|2.51%
|Bonds
|11.25%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|81.84%
|Cash
|3.79%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|77.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.41%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|41.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.32%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|31.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|94.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIBCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.89%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|5.94%
|Technology
|15.50%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|49.68%
|Healthcare
|14.93%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|8.92%
|Communication Services
|13.07%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|1.49%
|Utilities
|7.02%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|26.75%
|Basic Materials
|6.46%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|43.74%
|Energy
|5.94%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|51.38%
|Consumer Defense
|3.61%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|77.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.61%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|78.98%
|Industrials
|3.12%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|97.88%
|Real Estate
|2.86%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|62.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIBCX % Rank
|Non US
|53.19%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|2.71%
|US
|31.04%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|52.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIBCX % Rank
|Corporate
|48.28%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|19.00%
|Securitized
|27.14%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|5.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.06%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|60.54%
|Government
|0.52%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|87.06%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|93.11%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|90.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIBCX % Rank
|US
|8.57%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|73.90%
|Non US
|2.68%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|69.52%
|TIBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.03%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|8.35%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|55.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|95.62%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|57.37%
|TIBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.50%
|89.02%
|TIBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|35.90%
|TIBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIBCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.67%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|90.64%
|TIBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TIBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIBCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.49%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|4.58%
|TIBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.249
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.205
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.160
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 06, 2022
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.318
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.264
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.229
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.188
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.250
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.175
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.157
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.156
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.256
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.212
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.177
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.155
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.239
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.199
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.160
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.143
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.255
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.222
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.162
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.136
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.180
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.159
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.151
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.139
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.218
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.163
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.160
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 25, 2015
|$0.129
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.222
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.232
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.200
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 25, 2014
|$0.190
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.207
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.215
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.216
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.182
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.327
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 24, 2012
|$0.253
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 25, 2012
|$0.229
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2012
|$0.184
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.345
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2011
|$0.289
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.225
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.177
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.330
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.293
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.221
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.169
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.318
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.254
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.221
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.164
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.348
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.231
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.185
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2008
|$0.145
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.330
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.181
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2007
|$0.151
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2007
|$0.112
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.123
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2006
|$0.090
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.135
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.102
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.109
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.091
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.202
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.136
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.364
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2004
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2004
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.076
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2003
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2003
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2003
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2003
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2003
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2003
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2003
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2003
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2002
19.45
19.5%
Brian McMahon Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Strategist Brian McMahon is chief investment strategist for Thornburg Investment Management. Brian is deeply respected for his market and investment insight and serves as a key voice for the investment team and Thornburg clients. He also co-manages Thornburg’s global equity portfolios and serves as vice chairman of Thornburg. Brian joined Thornburg in 1984 as chief investment officer; a role he held until 2019. Brian served as president of the firm from 1997 to 2015 and CEO from 2008 to 2015 and was promoted to vice chairman in 2016. He managed Thornburg’s laddered bond portfolios from their inceptions from 1984 until 2000 and remains actively involved in securities analysis for various Thornburg portfolios. Brian holds an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a BA in econom¬ics and Russian studies from the University of Virginia. After receiving his MBA, Brian joined Norwest Bank in 1979, and held various corporate finance positions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2007
15.34
15.3%
Jason Brady is president and CEO of Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for the company’s overall strategy and direction. He is also the head of the firm’s global fixed income investment team and a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined the firm in 2006, was made portfolio manager and managing director in 2007, and president and CEO in 2016. His book Income Investing: An Intelligent Approach to Profiting from Bonds, Stocks and Money Markets is a step-by-step guide to income investing. Jason holds a BA with honors in English and environmental biology from Dartmouth College, and an MBA with concentrations in analytical finance and accounting from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, Jason was a portfolio manager with Fortis Investments in Boston, and has held various positions at Fidelity Investments and Lehman Brothers. Jason holds a BA with honors in English and environmental biology from Dartmouth College, and an MBA with concentrations in analytical finance and accounting from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, Jason was a portfolio manager with Fortis Investments in Boston, and has held various positions at Fidelity Investments and Lehman Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Ben Kirby, CFA Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director Ben Kirby is co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Ben is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined Thornburg in 2008 as equity research analyst, was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2011, and was named portfolio manager and managing director in 2013. Ben holds a BA in computer science from Fort Lewis College and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Prior to graduate school, Ben was a software engineer at Pinnacle Business Systems in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Matt Burdett is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He rejoined the firm in 2015 as an associate portfolio manager and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2018. Matt spent several years as a senior vice president and portfolio manager at PIMCO, where he co-managed various dividend-oriented strategies. Prior to his time at PIMCO, Matt worked as an equity analyst at Thornburg. Matt was director of healthcare investment banking at CIBC World Markets / Oppenheimer prior to joining Thornburg in 2010. Earlier in his career, he was a medicinal chemist at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals. Matt holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...