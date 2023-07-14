The Fund pursues its investment goals by investing in a broad range of income producing securities, primarily including stocks and bonds, as described below. The Fund will under normal conditions invest at least 80% of its assets in income-producing securities, and at least 50% of its assets in common stocks.

The Fund may invest in any stock or other equity security which the investment advisor believes may assist the Fund in pursuing its investment goals (including smaller companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million and companies in developing countries), including preferred stock and publicly traded real estate investment trusts. The Fund expects that equity investments in the Fund’s portfolio normally will be weighted in favor of companies which pay dividends or other current income.

The Fund may invest in debt obligations of any kind, including corporate bonds and other obligations, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities and government obligations. The Fund may purchase debt obligations of any maturity and of any credit quality, including “high yield” or “junk” bonds. There is no minimum credit quality or rating of debt obligation the Fund may purchase. The Fund also may invest in debt obligations which have a combination of equity and debt characteristics, such as convertible bonds.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries outside the United States, including developing countries.

The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for debt and equity securities, and analysis of specific issuers. The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds debt obligations for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, the Fund

may dispose of any such security prior to its scheduled maturity to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average maturity, or otherwise to respond to market conditions.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.