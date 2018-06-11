Home
TIAFX (Mutual Fund)

The Income Fund of America

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TIAFX) Primary (TFAAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Income Fund of America

TIAFX | Fund

-

$115 B

0.00%

$0.77

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$115 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Income Fund of America

TIAFX | Fund

-

$115 B

0.00%

$0.77

0.01%

TIAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Income Fund of America
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Normally the fund invests primarily in income-producing securities. These include equity securities, such as dividend-paying common stocks, and debt securities, such as interest-paying bonds.

Generally at least 60% of the fund’s assets will be invested in common stocks and other equity-type securities. However, the composition of the fund’s investments in equity, debt and cash or money market instruments may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions. The fund may also invest up to 30% of its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States, including issuers in developing countries. In addition, the fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in lower quality, higher yielding nonconvertible debt securities (rated Ba1 and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser); such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest up to 10% of its assets in debt securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States; however, these securities must be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TIAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TIAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIAFX Category Low Category High TIAFX % Rank
Net Assets 115 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 2253 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 31 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 26.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 11.90%
  2. PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC 2.46%
  3. PFIZER INC 2.38%
  4. GILEAD SCIENCES INC 1.96%
  5. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 1.85%
  6. BROADCOM INC 1.49%
  7. CME GROUP INC 1.27%
  8. VICI PROPERTIES INC 1.19%
  9. MICROSOFT CORP 1.18%
  10. CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIAFX % Rank
Stocks 		66.60% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		22.73% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		11.90% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		1.05% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.48% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIAFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIAFX % Rank
US 		50.21% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		16.39% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIAFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		11.90% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.09% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIAFX % Rank
US 		22.73% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TIAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TIAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TIAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TIAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIAFX Category Low Category High TIAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIAFX Category Low Category High TIAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TIAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

