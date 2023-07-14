Home
Transamerica Large Growth Fund

mutual fund
TGWRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.65 -0.04 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (TGWFX) Primary Inst (TGWTX) Retirement (TGWRX) Retirement (TAGDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Large Growth Fund

TGWRX | Fund

$10.65

$696 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.0%

1 yr return

20.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$696 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGWRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Large Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Mar 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mammen Chally

Fund Description

The fund normally invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its sub-advisers, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (“MSIM”) and Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), believe have the potential for above average growth in earnings. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of large cap companies and other investments with similar economic characteristics. The fund considers large cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, exceed the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index1. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the smallest company in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was $1.22 billion. The fund generally emphasizes common and preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange and other U.S. securities exchanges and, to a lesser extent, equity securities that are listed on foreign securities exchanges and those traded over-the-counter. The fund’s investment manager, Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., determines the allocation of the fund’s assets between MSIM and Wellington Management and rebalances the allocation periodically to normally maintain approximately a 50% allocation of the fund’s assets to each sub-adviser.The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market or developing countries and securities classified as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) or Global Depositary Shares (“GDSs”), foreign U.S. dollar denominated securities that are traded on a U.S. exchange or local shares of non-U.S. issuers. The fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are derivatives, in connection with its investment in foreign securities for hedging purposes. The fund may also invest in warrants and rights.MSIM emphasizes a “bottom-up” stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. MSIM integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment process by using ESG factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. This analysis of ESG factors is subjective and not determinative in the MSIM's investment process. MSIM may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG factors when making investment decisions.Wellington Management uses fundamental research designed to identify issuers with improving quality metrics, business momentum and attractive relative valuations. Wellington Management’s investment process is aided by a proprietary quantitative screening process that narrows the sub-adviser’s investment universe to companies that are consistent with its investment philosophy.The fund uses multiple sub-advisers in an effort to control the volatility often associated with growth funds, but there can be no assurance that this strategy will succeed. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “value” stocks.1 “Russell®” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.
TGWRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.0% -41.7% 64.0% 21.51%
1 Yr 20.7% -46.2% 77.9% 30.33%
3 Yr -12.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 91.89%
5 Yr -4.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 84.28%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 66.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.9% -85.9% 81.6% 91.91%
2021 -6.6% -31.0% 26.7% 91.40%
2020 14.1% -13.0% 34.8% 8.60%
2019 2.4% -6.0% 10.6% 94.92%
2018 -2.0% -15.9% 2.0% 41.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.0% -41.7% 64.0% 20.20%
1 Yr 20.7% -46.2% 77.9% 27.70%
3 Yr -12.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 91.78%
5 Yr -4.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 86.25%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 64.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.9% -85.9% 81.6% 91.91%
2021 -6.6% -31.0% 26.7% 91.40%
2020 14.1% -13.0% 34.8% 8.60%
2019 2.4% -6.0% 10.6% 94.92%
2018 -2.0% -15.9% 3.1% 62.38%

NAV & Total Return History

TGWRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGWRX Category Low Category High TGWRX % Rank
Net Assets 696 M 189 K 222 B 61.44%
Number of Holdings 113 2 3509 21.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 215 M -1.37 M 104 B 66.48%
Weighting of Top 10 30.87% 11.4% 116.5% 90.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.70%
  3. Snap Inc Class A 2.98%
  4. Cloudflare Inc 2.93%
  5. Royalty Pharma PLC Class A 2.85%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.74%
  7. Snowflake Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.73%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 2.67%
  9. DoorDash Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.63%
  10. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 2.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGWRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.18% 50.26% 104.50% 81.48%
Cash 		3.82% -10.83% 49.73% 13.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 84.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 83.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 84.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 84.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGWRX % Rank
Technology 		49.03% 0.00% 65.70% 3.85%
Healthcare 		15.60% 0.00% 39.76% 23.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.71% 0.00% 62.57% 57.46%
Communication Services 		9.72% 0.00% 66.40% 60.00%
Financial Services 		4.24% 0.00% 43.06% 90.98%
Industrials 		3.83% 0.00% 30.65% 74.75%
Consumer Defense 		1.44% 0.00% 25.50% 78.03%
Real Estate 		0.79% 0.00% 16.05% 55.16%
Basic Materials 		0.61% 0.00% 18.91% 66.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 88.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 92.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGWRX % Rank
US 		87.41% 34.69% 100.00% 85.25%
Non US 		8.77% 0.00% 54.22% 15.25%

TGWRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 20.29% 32.14%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 60.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

TGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 316.74% 67.75%

TGWRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGWRX Category Low Category High TGWRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 87.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGWRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGWRX Category Low Category High TGWRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -6.13% 1.75% 82.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGWRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

TGWRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mammen Chally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Mammen Chally, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager since 2010 and has been involved in portfolio management and securities analysis since 1998. Mr. Chally joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Mammen worked for the Gas Authority of India Limited, New Delhi, India (1989 — 1992).

David Siegle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

David Siegle has been involved in portfolio management of the model since its inception and has been involved in securities analysis for similarly managed strategies since 2008. Mr. Siegle joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2001. David received a BA from Amherst College in 2001. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Douglas McLane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Doug is an equity portfolio manager on the Disciplined Equity Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He currently manages the Brand Power and Disciplined Total Return Growth approaches. Additionally, he conducts fundamental analysis on equity investments, focusing on the consumer, industrials, and materials sectors. His research supports the investment decision making for a range of portfolios managed for clients of the firm. He works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2011, Doug worked as a portfolio manager at Samlyn Capital (2009 – 2011) and as an analyst at Sirios Capital Management (2003 – 2009). Before earning his MBA, he held a variety of positions at Kozmo.com (1999 – 2001) and The Carson Group (1996 – 1999). Doug earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2003) and his BA in history from Princeton University (1996). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA institute.

Jason Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2019

2.62

2.6%

Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Armistead Nash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2019

2.62

2.6%

Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2019

2.62

2.6%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

Alexander Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2019

2.62

2.6%

Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2019

2.62

2.6%

Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.

Sandeep (Sam) Chainani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2019

2.62

2.6%

Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

