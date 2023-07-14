Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

-7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.91 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 493.39%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Flack

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund may invest in various types of debt securities, including but not limited to securities issued or guaranteed by the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; corporate obligations (including convertible securities); mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities (which may be privately issued); local currency- or U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt securities (corporate and government); money market instruments; and other debt obligations bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity.
At least 50% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securitized obligations guaranteed by the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; privately issued mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities 
rated at time of investment Aa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., AA‑ or higher by S&P Global Ratings or the equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical organization; other obligations of the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; and money market instruments. The Fund may invest in below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are bonds rated below BBB by Fitch Ratings, Inc., below BBB by S&P Global Ratings and below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Fund’s investment advisor to be of comparable quality. 
The Fund may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures and swap agreements for investment management or hedging purposes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include securities that are commonly known as mortgage derivatives, including inverse floaters, interest only (IO) strips, principal-only (PO) strips, inverse IOs and tiered index bonds. The Fund may also purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. 
In managing the Fund’s investments, under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek to construct an investment portfolio with a weighted average duration of no more than eight years. Portfolio securities or other instruments may be sold for a number of reasons, including when the portfolio managers believe that (i) another security or instrument may offer a better investment opportunity, (ii) there has been a deterioration in the credit fundamentals of an issuer, (iii) an individual security or instrument has reached its sell target, or (iv) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes. 
Read More

TGLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -4.3% 4.5% 92.45%
1 Yr -7.8% -16.1% 162.7% 95.32%
3 Yr -8.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 95.57%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 64.89%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 20.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -34.7% 131.9% 95.70%
2021 -1.5% -6.0% 15.7% 37.96%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -15.5% 4.5% 89.02%
1 Yr -7.8% -16.1% 162.7% 92.26%
3 Yr -8.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 95.54%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 58.07%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 18.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -34.7% 131.9% 95.70%
2021 -1.5% -6.0% 15.7% 37.96%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TGLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGLSX Category Low Category High TGLSX % Rank
Net Assets 3.91 B 2.88 M 287 B 26.69%
Number of Holdings 545 1 17234 57.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.41 B -106 M 27.6 B 20.95%
Weighting of Top 10 28.13% 3.7% 123.9% 45.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 8.91%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.64%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 7.37%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.91%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.87%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.025% 6.79%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.74%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.73%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.71%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.02% 6.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGLSX % Rank
Bonds 		87.94% 3.97% 268.18% 87.10%
Cash 		12.06% -181.13% 95.99% 8.86%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 81.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 85.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 73.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 97.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGLSX % Rank
Securitized 		84.03% 0.00% 98.40% 3.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.06% 0.00% 95.99% 12.86%
Government 		3.52% 0.00% 86.23% 91.90%
Corporate 		0.39% 0.00% 100.00% 95.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 82.29%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGLSX % Rank
US 		86.04% 3.63% 210.09% 52.38%
Non US 		1.90% -6.54% 58.09% 90.48%

TGLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.69% 0.01% 20.64% 0.40%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.76% 67.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.50% 3.29%

Sales Fees

TGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 493.39% 2.00% 493.39% 100.00%

TGLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGLSX Category Low Category High TGLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.94% 0.00% 10.82% 40.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGLSX Category Low Category High TGLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.13% -1.28% 8.97% 24.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Flack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 08, 2010

12.32

12.3%

Mitchell Flack joined Metropolitan West Asset Management, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The TCW Group, Inc. (“TCW Group”), in March 2001. Prior to joining that, he was a Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. He was also with Bankers Trust, where he marketed derivative products to financial institutions. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Southern California Savings. He began his career with Weyerhaeuser Mortgage Company. Mr. Flack holds a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Harrison Choi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Harrison Choi is a Managing Director for TCW Investment Management Company LLC and TCW LLC.

Elizabeth Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2020

1.71

1.7%

Managing Director of the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC, has been with Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC since 2015.

Bryan Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Laird Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

