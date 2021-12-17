Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
Net Assets
$13.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
22.8%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The fund invests primarily in stocks of larger, well-established companies domiciled outside the United States, including in emerging markets and developing countries, that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth and/or to pay dividends. The fund currently intends to invest at least 90% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States whose securities are listed primarily on exchanges outside the United States, cash, cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates) and securities held as collateral issued by U.S. issuers. The fund therefore expects to be invested in numerous countries outside the United States.
The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income. In pursuing its objective, the fund focuses on stocks of companies with strong earnings that pay dividends. The investment adviser believes that these stocks may be more resistant to market declines than stocks of companies that do not pay dividends.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
* Annualized
* Annualized
|TGAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.5 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Number of Holdings
268
|268
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.08 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Weighting of Top 10
22.82%
|22.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
