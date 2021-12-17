Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

International Growth and Income FundSM

mutual fund
TGAGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TGAGX) Primary (TGAIX)
TGAGX (Mutual Fund)

International Growth and Income FundSM

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TGAGX) Primary (TGAIX)
TGAGX (Mutual Fund)

International Growth and Income FundSM

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TGAGX) Primary (TGAIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

International Growth and Income FundSM

TGAGX | Fund

-

$13.5 B

0.00%

$1.55

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

International Growth and Income FundSM

TGAGX | Fund

-

$13.5 B

0.00%

$1.55

0.01%

TGAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    International Growth and Income FundSM
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in stocks of larger, well-established companies domiciled outside the United States, including in emerging markets and developing countries, that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth and/or to pay dividends. The fund currently intends to invest at least 90% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States whose securities are listed primarily on exchanges outside the United States, cash, cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates) and securities held as collateral issued by U.S. issuers. The fund therefore expects to be invested in numerous countries outside the United States.

The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income. In pursuing its objective, the fund focuses on stocks of companies with strong earnings that pay dividends. The investment adviser believes that these stocks may be more resistant to market declines than stocks of companies that do not pay dividends.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TGAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TGAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGAGX Category Low Category High TGAGX % Rank
Net Assets 13.5 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 268 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 3.08 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.82% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASTRAZENECA PLC 3.47%
  2. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 2.60%
  3. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2.54%
  4. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 2.50%
  5. NOVO NORDISK A/S 2.23%
  6. PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC 2.18%
  7. AIRBUS SE 2.02%
  8. ASML HOLDING NV 1.96%
  9. TOTALENERGIES SE 1.84%
  10. AIA GROUP LTD 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGAGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.79% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.60% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGAGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGAGX % Rank
Non US 		88.53% N/A N/A N/A
US 		9.26% N/A N/A N/A

TGAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TGAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TGAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TGAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGAGX Category Low Category High TGAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGAGX Category Low Category High TGAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TGAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×