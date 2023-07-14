Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$261 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFNYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of New York®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Zeile

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by primarily investing in municipal bonds issued by the state of New York and its agencies and municipalities. Consistent with the fund’s objectives, the fund may also invest in municipal securities that are issued by jurisdictions outside New York. Municipal bonds are debt obligations generally issued to obtain funds for various public purposes, including the construction of public facilities. The fund may also invest in bonds exempt from federal and state taxation that are used to fund private projects.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal, New York state and New York City income taxes and that do not subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that may subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund is intended primarily for taxable residents of New York.

The fund will invest primarily in debt securities rated BBB- or better or Baa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund's investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund's investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in debt securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund's investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund's investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s portfolio managers will work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

TFNYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -60.4% 31.9% 8.97%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.3% 25.14%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 50.72%
5 Yr -1.3%* -11.5% 29.2% 54.60%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 34.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -76.8% 4.7% 67.33%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 38.80%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 45.77%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 32.22%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 51.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -60.4% 31.9% 8.91%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.1% 20.22%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 51.43%
5 Yr -1.3%* -11.5% 29.3% 56.03%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 34.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -76.8% 4.7% 67.10%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 38.86%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 45.71%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 32.79%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 53.62%

NAV & Total Return History

TFNYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFNYX Category Low Category High TFNYX % Rank
Net Assets 261 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 64.03%
Number of Holdings 275 1 14000 45.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 39.5 M -317 M 8.64 B 64.06%
Weighting of Top 10 14.20% 2.4% 101.7% 63.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH REVS NON ST SUPPORTED DEBT 0.37% 4.70%
  2. SYRACUSE N Y INDL DEV AGY CIVIC FAC REV 0% 1.47%
  3. LONG IS PWR AUTH N Y ELEC SYS REV 5% 1.30%
  4. NEW YORK ST TWY AUTH GEN REV JR INDBT OBLIGS 4% 1.18%
  5. MONROE CNTY N Y INDL DEV CORP REV 4% 1.11%
  6. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 4% 1.09%
  7. HUDSON YDS INFRASTRUCTURE CORP N Y SECOND INDENTURE REV 5% 1.09%
  8. NEW YORK ST TWY AUTH GEN REV JR INDBT OBLIGS 4% 1.07%
  9. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 5% 0.98%
  10. NEW YORK ST PWR AUTH REV 4% 0.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFNYX % Rank
Bonds 		98.69% 65.51% 150.86% 52.49%
Cash 		1.32% -50.86% 33.96% 46.06%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 46.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 44.16%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 44.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 44.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFNYX % Rank
Municipal 		98.68% 44.39% 100.00% 49.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.32% 0.00% 33.95% 48.26%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 44.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 45.08%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 53.59%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 47.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFNYX % Rank
US 		96.10% 37.86% 142.23% 56.71%
Non US 		2.59% 0.00% 62.14% 30.84%

TFNYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.02% 6.50% 84.64%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.10% 8.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.44% 13.98%

Sales Fees

TFNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 283.00% 70.83%

TFNYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFNYX Category Low Category High TFNYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.03% 0.00% 4.45% 26.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFNYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFNYX Category Low Category High TFNYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.46% -0.53% 5.33% 21.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFNYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TFNYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Zeile

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Zeile has been employed by Capital and its affiliates since 1999.

Jerome Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

Jerome H. Solomon, Partner — Capital Fixed Income Investors, a division of an affiliate of the Capital Guardian Trust Company . Mr. Solomon has been employed by Capital Guardian Trust Company and its affiliates since 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

