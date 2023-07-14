Home
T. Rowe Price Tax Free Income Fund

mutual fund
TFILX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inv (PRTAX) Primary Adv (PATAX) Inst (TFILX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Tax Free Income Fund

TFILX | Fund

$9.28

$2.33 B

3.33%

$0.31

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$2.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Tax Free Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Konstantine Mallas

Fund Description

Although the fund may purchase securities of any maturity, the fund generally seeks longer-term municipal securities. Most investments are in investment-grade securities, which are securities rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment-grade securities, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit ratings.

T. Rowe Price’s active investment management approach emphasizes the value of in-depth fundamental credit research, diversification, and risk management practices. By using fundamental research, T. Rowe Price seeks to select investments for the fund’s portfolio based on its outlook for the different sectors of the tax-free municipal market (for example, T. Rowe Price may emphasize revenue bonds instead of state and local general obligation debt) and specific issuers or securities. The goal of this approach is to seek higher yields while taking a risk-conscious approach. Risk management practices include managing the fund’s duration (which is a measurement of the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates), while also focusing on striking a balance between (i) investing more heavily in certain sectors or issuers and (ii) diversifying the fund’s investments across the broader municipal market.

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, utilities, or private activity bonds.

Read More

TFILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -60.4% 31.9% 27.37%
1 Yr -1.5% -45.4% 15.3% 60.72%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 49.58%
5 Yr -1.5%* -11.5% 29.2% 66.69%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 26.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -76.8% 4.7% 67.86%
2021 0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 22.99%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 40.20%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 50.95%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 76.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -60.4% 31.9% 26.97%
1 Yr -1.5% -45.4% 15.1% 57.71%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 50.30%
5 Yr -1.5%* -11.5% 29.3% 68.73%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 26.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -76.8% 4.7% 67.69%
2021 0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 23.05%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 40.20%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 52.33%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 77.60%

NAV & Total Return History

TFILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFILX Category Low Category High TFILX % Rank
Net Assets 2.33 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 16.20%
Number of Holdings 630 1 14000 20.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 196 M -317 M 8.64 B 20.02%
Weighting of Top 10 7.64% 2.4% 101.7% 91.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LOS ANGELES CALIF 4% 0.98%
  2. MARYLAND ST STAD AUTH REV 5% 0.94%
  3. NEW YORK LIBERTY DEV CORP LIBERTY REV 5.75% 0.89%
  4. BUCKEYE OHIO TOB SETTLEMENT FING AUTH 5% 0.83%
  5. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA SEAPORT REV 4% 0.82%
  6. IDAHO HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 5% 0.79%
  7. BROOKHAVEN GA DEV AUTH REV 4% 0.78%
  8. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA EDL FACS AUTH REV 5% 0.78%
  9. ILLINOIS FIN AUTH REV 0.01% 0.78%
  10. REGIONAL TRANSN AUTH ILL 6% 0.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFILX % Rank
Bonds 		98.73% 65.51% 150.86% 51.73%
Cash 		1.27% -50.86% 33.96% 47.40%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 96.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 95.78%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 95.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 95.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFILX % Rank
Municipal 		98.17% 44.39% 100.00% 56.83%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.83% 0.00% 33.95% 42.07%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 95.89%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 96.06%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 96.30%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 96.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFILX % Rank
US 		96.09% 37.86% 142.23% 57.35%
Non US 		2.64% 0.00% 62.14% 30.03%

TFILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.02% 6.50% 80.77%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.10% 52.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

TFILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.60% 0.00% 283.00% 25.48%

TFILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFILX Category Low Category High TFILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.33% 0.00% 4.45% 14.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFILX Category Low Category High TFILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.49% -0.53% 5.33% 19.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TFILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Konstantine Mallas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2007

14.93

14.9%

Dino Mallas is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. Mr. Mallas is president and chairman of its Investment Advisory Committee. He is also executive vice president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Mallas is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the firm in 1986 as a broker in the Discount Brokerage Department and, in 1991, transferred to the Municipal Department. Mr. Mallas began his fixed income responsibilities as a fixed income specialist and later transitioned into trading intermediate- and long-term state and national portfolios. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in 1999. Mr. Mallas earned a B.S. from American University and an M.B.A. from Loyola University Maryland.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

