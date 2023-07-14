Although the fund may purchase securities of any maturity, the fund generally seeks longer-term municipal securities. Most investments are in investment-grade securities, which are securities rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment-grade securities, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit ratings.

T. Rowe Price’s active investment management approach emphasizes the value of in-depth fundamental credit research, diversification, and risk management practices. By using fundamental research, T. Rowe Price seeks to select investments for the fund’s portfolio based on its outlook for the different sectors of the tax-free municipal market (for example, T. Rowe Price may emphasize revenue bonds instead of state and local general obligation debt) and specific issuers or securities. The goal of this approach is to seek higher yields while taking a risk-conscious approach. Risk management practices include managing the fund’s duration (which is a measurement of the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates), while also focusing on striking a balance between (i) investing more heavily in certain sectors or issuers and (ii) diversifying the fund’s investments across the broader municipal market.

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, utilities, or private activity bonds.