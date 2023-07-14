Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

TFA Quantitative Fund

mutual fund
TFAQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.99 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (TFAQX) Primary
TFAQX (Mutual Fund)

TFA Quantitative Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.99 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (TFAQX) Primary
TFAQX (Mutual Fund)

TFA Quantitative Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.99 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (TFAQX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TFA Quantitative Fund

TFAQX | Fund

$8.99

$36.5 M

0.00%

1.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.3%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$36.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

82.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TFA Quantitative Fund

TFAQX | Fund

$8.99

$36.5 M

0.00%

1.96%

TFAQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TFA Quantitative Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tactical Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Drew Horter

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser, Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates the daily management of the Fund’s assets to multiple sub-advisers. The Adviser is responsible for the overall management of the Fund, overseeing the Fund’s sub-advisers and determining the amount of the Fund’s assets that each sub-adviser will manage, which will vary from time to time.

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in long, inverse, leveraged, and unleveraged mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (the “Underlying Funds”) focused on major global equity indices, industry sectors, and factor styles.

The Fund may invest in inverse funds, which are funds that are designed to provide returns that are the inverse, or opposite of a specific benchmark or index. The Fund may invest in an underlying fund up to the limits permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules thereunder.

The Adviser delegates the daily management of the Fund’s portfolio to the Sub-Advisers, whose models generate signals based on a quantitative analysis. The Sub-Advisers use these signals to invest in the Underlying Funds. Each model’s buy, sell, or hold signals are generated by its algorithmic, rules-based system. The Sub-Advisers’ models seek to anticipate a market advance, correction, or decline. The Sub-Advisers determine the final allocations among the Underlying Funds and other assets using short-term technical analysis and momentum indicators that track recent price changes in the Underlying Funds. See Sub-Advisers and Strategies on page 43 of the prospectus for more information on each Sub-Adviser’s investment process.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

TFAQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -14.1% 30.8% 3.35%
1 Yr 9.8% -16.2% 40.2% 18.99%
3 Yr -4.4%* -21.9% 28.6% 85.98%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -54.0% 17.4% 95.40%
2021 -4.0% -22.5% 24.1% 88.69%
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -33.0% 30.8% 2.79%
1 Yr 9.8% -52.8% 40.2% 18.44%
3 Yr -4.4%* -21.5% 28.6% 85.80%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -54.0% 17.4% 95.40%
2021 -4.0% -22.5% 24.1% 88.10%
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TFAQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFAQX Category Low Category High TFAQX % Rank
Net Assets 36.5 M 818 K 5.18 B 70.39%
Number of Holdings 18 3 2670 78.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.2 M -175 M 1.1 B 48.54%
Weighting of Top 10 82.12% 1.5% 100.0% 13.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 24.12%
  2. Rydex NASDAQ-100Â® 2x Strategy H 5.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFAQX % Rank
Stocks 		69.38% -2.90% 119.13% 40.12%
Cash 		19.55% -67.46% 106.99% 71.35%
Bonds 		9.80% -48.31% 85.44% 6.98%
Other 		0.87% -35.22% 39.56% 19.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.40% -0.02% 4.48% 3.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 12.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFAQX % Rank
Technology 		42.77% 0.00% 43.24% 2.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.00% 88.83% 40.00%
Communication Services 		10.24% 0.00% 32.32% 14.00%
Healthcare 		8.87% 0.00% 100.00% 80.67%
Financial Services 		7.27% 0.00% 83.83% 80.67%
Industrials 		6.29% 0.00% 31.93% 88.00%
Consumer Defense 		5.19% 0.00% 33.38% 62.67%
Basic Materials 		2.52% 0.00% 28.58% 54.67%
Energy 		2.48% 0.00% 32.57% 66.67%
Utilities 		1.61% 0.00% 21.71% 57.33%
Real Estate 		1.59% 0.00% 10.93% 51.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFAQX % Rank
US 		67.36% -24.26% 116.70% 32.75%
Non US 		2.02% -43.01% 95.82% 56.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFAQX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		77.11% 0.20% 100.00% 87.13%
Corporate 		12.04% 0.00% 99.80% 5.92%
Government 		5.86% 0.00% 88.51% 13.61%
Securitized 		4.99% 0.00% 13.59% 2.96%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 0.01% 1.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 52.12% 17.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFAQX % Rank
US 		6.74% -48.31% 63.44% 7.02%
Non US 		3.06% -0.33% 22.00% 3.51%

TFAQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.96% 0.44% 13.51% 56.00%
Management Fee 1.30% 0.00% 2.50% 66.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

TFAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TFAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% N/A

TFAQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFAQX Category Low Category High TFAQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 32.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFAQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFAQX Category Low Category High TFAQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -3.33% 2.16% 7.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFAQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TFAQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Drew Horter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2020

2.26

2.3%

Drew K. Horter is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Strategist of Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC. Mr. Horter has been in financial services since 1982, and is a licensed insurance professional. He has extensive industry knowledge as an Investment Advisor Representative, and has previously held FINRA securities licenses that include the Series 6, 7, 22 and 63. In 1991 Drew founded Horter Investment Management, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm. Mr. Horter is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Economics.

David Moenning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 04, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Mr. David Moenning founded Heritage in January 2013 and has served as its investment officer since its inception. Mr. Moenning also, since 2013, has served as the managing partner of Numetrix Capital, LLC, an investing research firm

Vance Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 04, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Vance Howard has been the President, CEO, Chairman of the Board and founder of Howard since 1999. Prior to forming Howard, he was the President, CEO, Chairman and founder of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., an investment advisory firm. Vance Howard began his professional money management career in 1992 with the formation of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., which was renamed Howard Capital Management, Inc. in 1999. Vance specializes in research, development, and implementation of various types of trading systems. Mr. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree in General Business from Sam Houston State University.

Jeff Pietsch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 04, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Jeff Pietsch has served as a portfolio manager at Heritage since December 2020. Mr. Pietsch has served also as the managing director of Eastsound Capital Advisors, LLC, a multi-state registered investment adviser since 2011. Jeff Pietsch, JD CFA is a Registered Investment Adviser Representative in the State of Washington who has worked in the investment industry since 2001. President of CONCERT Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Pietsch is also a recognized writer and sought after guest speaker on the topics of active portfolio management and quantitative trading system development and analysis. Mr. Pietsch has been a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder since 2002. He also holds an MBA in finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a JD from the Northwestern University School of Law, and a BS from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×