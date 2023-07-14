The Fund’s adviser, Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates the daily management of the Fund’s assets to multiple sub-advisers. The Adviser is responsible for the overall management of the Fund, overseeing the Fund’s sub-advisers and determining the amount of the Fund’s assets that each sub-adviser will manage, which will vary from time to time.

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in long, inverse, leveraged, and unleveraged mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (the “Underlying Funds”) focused on major global equity indices, industry sectors, and factor styles.

The Fund may invest in inverse funds, which are funds that are designed to provide returns that are the inverse, or opposite of a specific benchmark or index. The Fund may invest in an underlying fund up to the limits permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules thereunder.

The Adviser delegates the daily management of the Fund’s portfolio to the Sub-Advisers, whose models generate signals based on a quantitative analysis. The Sub-Advisers use these signals to invest in the Underlying Funds. Each model’s buy, sell, or hold signals are generated by its algorithmic, rules-based system. The Sub-Advisers’ models seek to anticipate a market advance, correction, or decline. The Sub-Advisers determine the final allocations among the Underlying Funds and other assets using short-term technical analysis and momentum indicators that track recent price changes in the Underlying Funds. See Sub-Advisers and Strategies on page 43 of the prospectus for more information on each Sub-Adviser’s investment process.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.