YTD Return
21.3%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$36.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
82.1%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s adviser, Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates the daily management of the Fund’s assets to multiple sub-advisers. The Adviser is responsible for the overall management of the Fund, overseeing the Fund’s sub-advisers and determining the amount of the Fund’s assets that each sub-adviser will manage, which will vary from time to time.
The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in long, inverse, leveraged, and unleveraged mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (the “Underlying Funds”) focused on major global equity indices, industry sectors, and factor styles.
The Fund may invest in inverse funds, which are funds that are designed to provide returns that are the inverse, or opposite of a specific benchmark or index. The Fund may invest in an underlying fund up to the limits permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules thereunder.
The Adviser delegates the daily management of the Fund’s portfolio to the Sub-Advisers, whose models generate signals based on a quantitative analysis. The Sub-Advisers use these signals to invest in the Underlying Funds. Each model’s buy, sell, or hold signals are generated by its algorithmic, rules-based system. The Sub-Advisers’ models seek to anticipate a market advance, correction, or decline. The Sub-Advisers determine the final allocations among the Underlying Funds and other assets using short-term technical analysis and momentum indicators that track recent price changes in the Underlying Funds. See Sub-Advisers and Strategies on page 43 of the prospectus for more information on each Sub-Adviser’s investment process.
In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|TFAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.3%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|3.35%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|18.99%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|85.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TFAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.8%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|95.40%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|88.69%
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|N/A
|Period
|TFAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.3%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|2.79%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|18.44%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-21.5%
|28.6%
|85.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.1%
|16.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TFAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.8%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|95.40%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|88.10%
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|N/A
|TFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFAQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.5 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|70.39%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|3
|2670
|78.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.2 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|48.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|82.12%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|13.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFAQX % Rank
|Stocks
|69.38%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|40.12%
|Cash
|19.55%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|71.35%
|Bonds
|9.80%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|6.98%
|Other
|0.87%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|19.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.40%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|3.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|12.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFAQX % Rank
|Technology
|42.77%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|2.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|40.00%
|Communication Services
|10.24%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|14.00%
|Healthcare
|8.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.67%
|Financial Services
|7.27%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|80.67%
|Industrials
|6.29%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|88.00%
|Consumer Defense
|5.19%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|62.67%
|Basic Materials
|2.52%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|54.67%
|Energy
|2.48%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|66.67%
|Utilities
|1.61%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|57.33%
|Real Estate
|1.59%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|51.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFAQX % Rank
|US
|67.36%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|32.75%
|Non US
|2.02%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|56.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFAQX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|77.11%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|87.13%
|Corporate
|12.04%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|5.92%
|Government
|5.86%
|0.00%
|88.51%
|13.61%
|Securitized
|4.99%
|0.00%
|13.59%
|2.96%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|1.78%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.12%
|17.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFAQX % Rank
|US
|6.74%
|-48.31%
|63.44%
|7.02%
|Non US
|3.06%
|-0.33%
|22.00%
|3.51%
|TFAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|56.00%
|Management Fee
|1.30%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|66.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|TFAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TFAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TFAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|N/A
|TFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFAQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|32.22%
|TFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFAQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.64%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|7.87%
|TFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2020
2.26
2.3%
Drew K. Horter is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Strategist of Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC. Mr. Horter has been in financial services since 1982, and is a licensed insurance professional. He has extensive industry knowledge as an Investment Advisor Representative, and has previously held FINRA securities licenses that include the Series 6, 7, 22 and 63. In 1991 Drew founded Horter Investment Management, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm. Mr. Horter is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 04, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Mr. David Moenning founded Heritage in January 2013 and has served as its investment officer since its inception. Mr. Moenning also, since 2013, has served as the managing partner of Numetrix Capital, LLC, an investing research firm
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 04, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Vance Howard has been the President, CEO, Chairman of the Board and founder of Howard since 1999. Prior to forming Howard, he was the President, CEO, Chairman and founder of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., an investment advisory firm. Vance Howard began his professional money management career in 1992 with the formation of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., which was renamed Howard Capital Management, Inc. in 1999. Vance specializes in research, development, and implementation of various types of trading systems. Mr. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree in General Business from Sam Houston State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 04, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Jeff Pietsch has served as a portfolio manager at Heritage since December 2020. Mr. Pietsch has served also as the managing director of Eastsound Capital Advisors, LLC, a multi-state registered investment adviser since 2011. Jeff Pietsch, JD CFA is a Registered Investment Adviser Representative in the State of Washington who has worked in the investment industry since 2001. President of CONCERT Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Pietsch is also a recognized writer and sought after guest speaker on the topics of active portfolio management and quantitative trading system development and analysis. Mr. Pietsch has been a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder since 2002. He also holds an MBA in finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a JD from the Northwestern University School of Law, and a BS from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
