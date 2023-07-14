Home
TESRX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Mutual Shares Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.07 -0.13 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Inst (MUTHX) Primary C (TEMTX) A (TESIX) Retirement (TESRX) Retirement (FMSHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Mutual Shares Fund

TESRX | Fund

$24.07

$7.96 B

2.04%

$0.49

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$7.96 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.35%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Mutual Shares Fund

TESRX | Fund

$24.07

$7.96 B

2.04%

$0.49

1.30%

TESRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 3.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Mutual Shares Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    1751445
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Deborah Turner

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. and foreign companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.

The Fund may invest a significant portion (up to 35%) of its assets in foreign securities and participations in foreign government debt. The Fund presently does not intend to invest more than 20% of its assets in foreign securities. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of countries and regions, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or regions.

The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio predominantly in mid- and large-cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies. While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.

The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.

Read More

TESRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TESRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -6.1% 259.6% 95.29%
1 Yr 2.9% -23.3% 219.9% 78.53%
3 Yr 2.8%* -7.5% 35.6% 38.86%
5 Yr -3.3%* -13.0% 17.0% 81.33%
10 Yr -0.8%* -8.1% 6.4% 77.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TESRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -44.4% 104.5% 5.29%
2021 3.3% -12.9% 10.1% 76.54%
2020 -2.8% -3.8% 17.1% 97.66%
2019 3.2% -3.7% 7.3% 77.98%
2018 -3.3% -9.5% -1.3% 47.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TESRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -11.0% 259.6% 94.76%
1 Yr 2.9% -23.3% 219.9% 78.01%
3 Yr 2.8%* -7.5% 35.6% 38.86%
5 Yr -3.3%* -13.0% 20.9% 86.06%
10 Yr -0.8%* -6.0% 14.9% 90.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TESRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -44.4% 104.5% 5.29%
2021 3.3% -12.9% 10.1% 76.54%
2020 -2.8% -3.8% 17.1% 97.66%
2019 3.2% -3.7% 7.3% 77.98%
2018 -3.3% -9.2% -1.3% 69.70%

NAV & Total Return History

TESRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TESRX Category Low Category High TESRX % Rank
Net Assets 7.96 B 8.18 M 117 B 15.18%
Number of Holdings 83 4 9963 20.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.91 B 6.34 M 17.7 B 26.18%
Weighting of Top 10 24.89% 15.1% 100.0% 92.59%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TESRX % Rank
Stocks 		93.71% 41.81% 99.54% 53.40%
Bonds 		4.01% 0.00% 172.53% 40.31%
Cash 		2.12% -175.13% 34.02% 61.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.16% 0.00% 3.88% 25.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.51% 89.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.94% 17.05% 94.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TESRX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.86% 2.06% 19.02% 4.74%
Financial Services 		18.09% 9.56% 42.24% 8.95%
Technology 		13.54% 1.75% 32.38% 94.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.21% 1.15% 24.72% 52.63%
Industrials 		10.22% 1.80% 15.05% 61.58%
Communication Services 		9.50% 1.90% 13.69% 17.89%
Consumer Defense 		6.95% 0.47% 14.80% 38.42%
Energy 		5.83% 0.00% 31.98% 17.37%
Real Estate 		2.33% 0.00% 28.04% 72.63%
Basic Materials 		2.26% 0.00% 8.62% 94.21%
Utilities 		1.20% 0.00% 15.29% 81.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TESRX % Rank
US 		78.89% 27.22% 98.64% 14.66%
Non US 		14.82% 0.38% 36.06% 84.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TESRX % Rank
Corporate 		55.32% 0.00% 94.65% 9.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		43.13% 2.76% 100.00% 61.78%
Securitized 		1.55% 0.00% 24.35% 37.17%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 87.43%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 84.29%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 58.00% 93.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TESRX % Rank
US 		4.01% 0.00% 159.81% 38.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.72% 91.62%

TESRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TESRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.01% 2.81% 16.04%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.30% 86.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 83.15%

Sales Fees

TESRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TESRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TESRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.35% 0.18% 300.02% 58.99%

TESRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TESRX Category Low Category High TESRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.04% 0.00% 3.71% 4.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TESRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TESRX Category Low Category High TESRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.06% -1.69% 5.31% 3.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TESRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TESRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Deborah Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2001

20.84

20.8%

Turner is a portfolio manager of Franklin Mutual. She joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1996. Between 1993 and 1996, she was employed at Heine Securities Corporation, the Funds' former manager. She has more than 13 years of experience in the investment management industry.

Christian Correa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Christian Correa, CFA is a portfolio manager and director of research for Franklin Mutual Series. Mr. Correa has been a lead or co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund since 2007 and co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund since 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, he worked at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. He has more than a decade of investment experience. He holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College, an M.A. (economics) from Northwestern Univ. and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Grace Hoefig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Grace Hoefig, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisory Services. Ms. Hoefig joined Franklin Templeton in February 2008 as a research analyst. She has been in the investment industry for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Hoefig was a managing director at AXIA Capital Management LLC., and has held senior analyst positions at Heine Securities Co., First Manhattan Co. and Neuberger & Berman.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

