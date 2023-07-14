Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.4%
1 yr return
-42.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-17.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$57.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
79.0%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|11.4%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|39.07%
|1 Yr
|-42.5%
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-17.8%*
|-17.8%
|9.0%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|9.7%
|80.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-57.8%
|-57.8%
|-11.3%
|100.00%
|2021
|3.4%
|-2.8%
|8.1%
|44.88%
|2020
|3.6%
|0.7%
|4.6%
|34.54%
|2019
|N/A
|1.2%
|5.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|YTD
|11.4%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|39.07%
|1 Yr
|-42.5%
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-17.8%*
|-17.8%
|9.0%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|9.7%
|75.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-57.8%
|-57.8%
|-11.3%
|100.00%
|2021
|3.4%
|-2.8%
|8.1%
|44.88%
|2020
|3.6%
|0.7%
|4.6%
|34.54%
|2019
|N/A
|1.2%
|5.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.9%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|57.6 M
|1.42 M
|79.7 B
|84.47%
|Number of Holdings
|19
|2
|563
|64.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.5 M
|818 K
|78.7 B
|87.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.98%
|39.9%
|100.0%
|54.97%
|Stocks
|70.00%
|0.00%
|85.16%
|61.19%
|Bonds
|26.63%
|3.48%
|61.62%
|29.22%
|Cash
|2.96%
|-8.83%
|37.73%
|53.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.96%
|35.16%
|Other
|0.05%
|-0.81%
|15.54%
|59.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|95.89%
|Technology
|18.09%
|13.82%
|23.99%
|70.97%
|Financial Services
|13.84%
|12.97%
|18.89%
|78.80%
|Healthcare
|13.30%
|10.82%
|14.66%
|35.94%
|Industrials
|10.92%
|8.97%
|12.33%
|34.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.80%
|8.03%
|13.37%
|94.01%
|Real Estate
|8.37%
|1.86%
|10.12%
|21.20%
|Communication Services
|6.88%
|5.69%
|10.14%
|66.36%
|Consumer Defense
|6.62%
|4.76%
|11.08%
|62.21%
|Energy
|4.97%
|2.39%
|6.52%
|24.42%
|Basic Materials
|4.11%
|3.15%
|6.92%
|77.88%
|Utilities
|3.10%
|1.89%
|8.17%
|16.59%
|US
|43.69%
|0.00%
|64.01%
|57.99%
|Non US
|26.31%
|0.00%
|38.44%
|42.47%
|Corporate
|38.45%
|0.51%
|52.90%
|6.85%
|Government
|33.56%
|11.31%
|77.80%
|65.30%
|Securitized
|16.31%
|0.00%
|38.76%
|50.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.54%
|2.48%
|79.37%
|68.49%
|Municipal
|0.12%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|64.84%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.58%
|94.06%
|US
|21.26%
|3.26%
|43.44%
|38.81%
|Non US
|5.37%
|0.10%
|21.02%
|17.35%
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|44.91%
|24.53%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.84%
|37.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|7.00%
|1.00%
|106.00%
|13.93%
|TCTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCTMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.88%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|86.76%
|TCTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TCTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCTMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.82%
|-0.09%
|3.75%
|79.40%
|TCTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dec 06, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Tony Wicklund is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and a portfolio manager with Wilshire Funds Management. Mr. Wicklund has over 17 years of industry experience and is a portfolio manager for multi-manager portfolios, including target-risk, target-date, and alternative portfolios for a range of financial intermediary clients. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates in 2013, Mr. Wicklund was the director of risk management at Convergent Wealth Advisors, where he led the firm’s investment risk management and operational due diligence efforts. Additionally, he served as chairman of the firm’s Risk Management Oversight Committee and was a voting member of the Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Wicklund was a senior analyst at Pacific Seafood where he evaluated acquisition targets, coordinated the integration of acquired companies, and performed internal operational audits and capital expenditure analyses. Mr. Wicklund earned his BS in business administration, with a concentration in finance from the University of Oregon. He also holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California, with a concentration in investments and financial markets. Mr. Wicklund holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations, and is a member of CFA Society Los Angeles, CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.
Dec 06, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Nathan Palmer is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and heads Wilshire Funds Management’s Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Palmer has more than 20 years of industry experience and is responsible for creating multi-asset class, multi-manager investment solutions for financial intermediary clients. He is the Chair of Wilshire Funds Management’s Investment Committee and Retirement Oversight Committee. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates, Mr. Palmer provided investment advice to endowment, foundation, and family office clients at Convergent Wealth Advisors. Previously, he managed the public market investment portfolios for the endowment at the California Institute of Technology and for the defined benefit and defined contribution retirement assets at Intel Corporation. Mr. Palmer began his career as a securities analyst, where he published equity research on the technology, media, and telecom industries. Mr. Palmer graduated phi beta kappa and cum laude from the University of Washington with a BA in business administration. He holds an MBA with High Distinction from the Stern School of Business, New York University, graduating as an Armando John Garville Memorial Scholar. Mr. Palmer holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is an active member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Los Angeles.
|0.08
|17.59
|5.76
|2.41
