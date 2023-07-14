The fund is a fund of funds – it invests in a combination of actively managed Transamerica funds (“funds”) and index-based exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by unaffiliated investment advisers. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing normally in a combination of underlying funds and ETFs representing a variety of broad asset classes – including fixed-income, domestic equity, foreign equity, and real estate – and investment styles and focuses. Underlying fixed-income funds and ETFs may include funds that invest primarily in investment grade fixed-income securities, TIPS, or in high yield, high risk fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Underlying fixed-income funds and ETFs may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed, government and emerging markets debt securities. Underlying equity funds and ETFs may include, but are not limited to, large cap funds, mid cap funds, small cap funds, growth-oriented funds, value-oriented funds, international equity funds, emerging market equity funds, real return funds and funds that invest in real estate-related securities, including REITs. The fund may also invest in inflation-hedging positions that fall under the broader asset categories listed above. The fund is designed for investors who have reached retirement and generally seeks to maintain a static target allocation (the “Target Allocation”) to asset classes. The fund’s sub-adviser, Wilshire Advisors LLC (the “sub-adviser” or “Wilshire”), may periodically adjust target asset class allocations in accordance with its investment process and, in the view of Wilshire, to appropriately position the fund in response to changing market environments. However, Wilshire may tactically over-weight or underweight asset classes at any time. This means at any time the fund’s asset mix may differ from the Target Allocation. The fund’s current Target Allocation for domestic equity, foreign equity, fixed-income, and real estate is shown in the table below. Asset Class Fixed- Income Funds Domestic Equity Funds Foreign Equity Funds Real Estate Funds Transamerica ClearTrack 2020 59% 26% 12% 3% The Target Allocation is a “neutral” allocation, which does not reflect tactical decisions made by Wilshire to overweight or underweight a particular asset class. From time to time, Wilshire may make tactical increases or decreases to the fund’s investment in a particular asset class beyond the Target Allocation, based on a broad range of market and economic trends and quantitative factors. Wilshire may also allow the relative weightings of the fund’s investments in asset classes to vary from its Target Allocation in response to the markets. When varying exposures among underlying funds and/or ETFs, Wilshire will examine, among other things, relative values and prospects among the underlying funds and/or ETFs asset classes, as well as the capacity of the underlying funds and/or ETFs to absorb additional cash flow. Ordinarily, the fund’s investment in fixed-income, domestic equity, foreign equity, and real estate is not expected to vary from the Target Allocation for that asset class by more than plus/minus 10%. Beyond that range, Wilshire will generally rebalance the fund. It is not possible to predict the extent to which the fund will be invested in a particular underlying fund or ETF at any time. The fund may be a significant shareholder in certain underlying funds or ETFs. Each underlying fund and ETF has its own investment objective, principal investment strategies and investment risks. The sub-adviser for each underlying fund and adviser or sub-adviser for each underlying ETF decides which securities to purchase and sell for that underlying fund or ETF. The fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective depends largely on the performance of the underlying funds and ETFs. The “Underlying Funds” section of the prospectus lists the underlying Transamerica Funds currently available for investment by the fund, provides a summary of their respective investment objectives and principal investment strategies, and identifies certain risks of those funds. The investment manager may change the available underlying Transamerica Funds, and the sub-adviser may change the fund’s asset allocations and underlying funds and ETFs, at any time without notice to shareholders and without shareholder approval.