The Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in Class W shares of other funds of the Trust and in other investment pools or investment products, including other funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), or its affiliates (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). In general, the Fund is designed for investors who have an approximate target retirement year in mind, and the Fund’s investments are adjusted from more aggressive to more conservative over time as the Fund’s target retirement year approaches and for approximately 30 years afterwards. The Fund invests in Underlying Funds according to an asset allocation strategy designed for investors retiring in, or planning to retire within a few years of, 2025 and who may begin taking systematic withdrawals upon retirement.

Advisors currently expects to allocate approximately 48.60% of the Fund’s assets to equity Underlying Funds, 46.40% of its assets to fixed-income Underlying Funds and 5.00% of its assets to direct real estate Underlying Funds. These allocations represent targets for equity, fixed-income and direct real estate asset classes. Target allocations will change over time and actual allocations may vary up to ten percentage points from the targets. The target allocations along the investment glidepath, illustrated in the chart below, gradually become more conservative, moving to target allocations of approximately 45.00% equity/50.00% fixed-income/5.00% direct real estate in the Fund’s target retirement year of 2025 and reaching the Fund’s final target allocation of approximately 20.00% equity/80.00% fixed-income/0.00% direct real estate in 2055. Within the equity, fixed-income and direct real estate asset classes, Advisors allocates the Fund’s investments to particular market sectors (U.S. equity, international equity, fixed-income, short-term fixed-income, inflation-

protected assets and direct real estate) represented by various Underlying Funds. These market sector allocations may vary by up to 10% from the Fund’s target market sector allocations. The Fund’s current target market sector allocations for June 30, 2023, which will change over time, are approximately as follows: U.S. Equity: 31.59%; International Equity: 17.01%; Fixed-Income: 36.00%; Short-Term Fixed-Income: 5.20%; Inflation-Protected Assets: 5.20%; and Direct Real Estate: 5.00%. The asset class and market sector names used herein are intended to reflect the primary type of investment of the Underlying Funds within each of these categories.

The Fund’s target market sector allocations to Underlying Funds may include the TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth Fund, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth Index Fund, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund, TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund, TIAA-CREF Quant Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund, Nuveen Dividend Growth Fund, Nuveen Dividend Value Fund and Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (U.S. Equity); TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund, TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund, TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund, TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund and Nuveen International Growth Fund (International Equity); TIAA-CREF Core Bond Fund, TIAA-CREF Core Plus Bond Fund, TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Debt Fund, TIAA-CREF High-Yield Fund and TIAA-CREF International Bond Fund (Fixed-Income); TIAA-CREF Money Market Fund and TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Fund (Short-Term Fixed-Income); TIAA-CREF Inflation-Linked Bond Fund (Inflation-Protected Assets); and TIAA-CREF Real Property Fund LP (Direct Real Estate). TIAA-CREF Real Property Fund LP is a private fund, which is not available for investment by the general public; it is currently offered exclusively to investment pools or investment products managed by Advisors or its affiliates.

As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund’s returns will reflect investments in a mix of domestic and foreign equities of companies of various sizes and market capitalizations, a variety of domestic and foreign fixed-income instruments of private and governmental issuers of varying maturities and credit qualities and direct real estate.

Additional or replacement Underlying Funds for each market sector, as well as additional or replacement market sectors, may be included when making future allocations if Advisors believes that such Underlying Funds and/or market sectors are appropriate in light of the Fund’s desired levels of risk and potential return at the particular time. The Fund’s portfolio management team may also add a new market sector if it believes that will help to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The relative allocations among Underlying Funds within a market sector may be changed at any time without notice to shareholders, and the portfolio management team may use tactical allocation to take advantage of short to intermediate term opportunities through a combination of positions in Underlying Funds. If 10% or more of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in any Underlying Fund or market sector not listed above, shareholders will receive prior notice of such change.

As part of the Fund’s ability to invest in other investment pools or investment products noted above, the Fund may invest in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) to gain exposure to various market sectors or securities in order to effect its asset allocation strategy. Additionally, the Fund may use ETFs or ETNs for cash management, hedging or defensive purposes. ETFs or ETNs will be subject to the risks associated with the types of securities or sectors that they track, while ETNs, which are structured as fixed-income obligations, will also be subject to the general risks of fixed-income securities, including credit risk.

The Fund’s asset class allocations, market sector allocations within each asset class, and Underlying Fund allocations within each market sector, as of June 30, 2022, are listed in the chart below. These allocations will change over time. Underlying Fund allocations in particular may change from year to year. However, the boards of trustees of the Nuveen International Growth Fund and the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund have each approved the reorganization of the Nuveen International Growth Fund into the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund, contingent on approval of the shareholders of the Nuveen International Growth Fund. A meeting of the Nuveen International Growth Fund’s shareholders for the purpose of voting on the reorganization is expected to be held in early October 2022. If the required approval is obtained, it is anticipated that the reorganization will be consummated approximately 15–30 days after the special shareholder meeting, and after that date all of the Fund’s allocations to the Nuveen International Growth Fund would become allocations to the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund and certain other Underlying Funds within the international equity market sector.

Asset Class Allocation Market Sector Allocation Underlying Funds Allocation Equity 48.57% U.S. Equity 31.57% TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value 5.16% Nuveen Dividend Value 5.14% Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF 4.73% TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth 4.73% Nuveen Dividend Growth 4.55% TIAA-CREF Growth & Income 4.53% TIAA-CREF Quant Small/Mid-Cap Equity 1.47% TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity 1.26% International Equity 17.00% TIAA-CREF International Equity 5.13% Nuveen International Growth 3.66% TIAA-CREF International Opportunities 3.65% TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity 2.41% TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity 2.15%

Asset Class Allocation Market Sector Allocation Underlying Funds Allocation Fixed-Income 45.30% Fixed-Income 35.55% TIAA-CREF Core Bond 18.48% TIAA-CREF Core Plus Bond 11.60% TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Debt 1.91% TIAA-CREF International Bond 1.84% TIAA-CREF High-Yield 1.72% Short-TermFixed-Income 4.91% TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond 4.91% Inflation-Protected Assets 4.84% TIAA-CREF Inflation-Linked Bond 4.84% Real Estate 6.13% Direct Real Estate 6.13% TIAA-CREF Real Property Fund LP 6.13%

Total 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

The following chart shows how the investment glidepath for the Fund is expected to gradually move the Fund’s target allocations over time between the different target market sector allocations. The actual market sector allocations of the Fund may differ from this chart. The Fund seeks to achieve its final target market sector allocations approximately 30 years following the target date.

The Fund is designed to accommodate investors who invest in a fund up to their target retirement date, and plan to make gradual systematic withdrawals in retirement. In addition, investors should note that the Fund will continue to have a significant level of equity exposure up to, through and after its target retirement date, and this exposure could cause significant fluctuations in the value of the Fund depending on the performance of the equity markets generally.

After the Fund reaches its final target allocation, the Board of Trustees may authorize the merger of the Fund into another Lifecycle Fund which has also reached its final target allocation or other similar fund designed to maintain a relatively stable asset allocation reflecting the resting point on the glidepath described in the chart above. Fund shareholders will receive prior notice of any such merger.