TCIWX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.85 -0.13 -0.59%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TCIEX) Primary Retirement (TRIEX) Other (TRIPX) Adv (TCIHX) Other (TCIWX)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$17.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TCIWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Campagna

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of its benchmark index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International EAFE®(Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index (the “MSCI EAFE Index”). The MSCI EAFE Index measures stock performance in certain countries outside North America. The Fund buys most, but not necessarily all, of the stocks included in its benchmark index, and will attempt to closely match the overall investment characteristics of its benchmark index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund is designed to track various foreign equity markets as a whole or a segment of these markets. The Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities its investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), has selected to track a designated stock market index.

Because the return of an index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the returns of the MSCI EAFE Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities as well as the Fund’s fees and other expenses. The use of a particular index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval. The portfolio management team of Advisors will attempt to build a portfolio that generally matches the market weighted investment characteristics of the Fund’s benchmark index.

The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the MSCI EAFE Index, which the Fund seeks to track.

Read More

TCIWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 2.1% 19.2% 29.38%
1 Yr 19.9% -20.6% 27.8% 26.62%
3 Yr 5.6%* -14.8% 25.3% 25.63%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 42.18%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 25.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -43.6% 71.3% 31.66%
2021 3.9% -15.4% 9.4% 27.27%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 71.64%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 65.01%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -16.4% 19.2% 29.38%
1 Yr 19.9% -27.2% 27.8% 25.21%
3 Yr 5.6%* -14.8% 25.3% 25.00%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 39.13%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 23.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -43.6% 71.3% 31.66%
2021 3.9% -15.4% 9.4% 27.27%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 71.64%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 65.01%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TCIWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCIWX Category Low Category High TCIWX % Rank
Net Assets 17.7 B 1.02 M 369 B 5.88%
Number of Holdings 854 1 10801 10.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.6 B 0 34.5 B 11.57%
Weighting of Top 10 14.78% 1.9% 101.9% 79.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  2. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  3. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  4. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  5. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  6. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  7. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  8. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  9. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%
  10. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec21 3.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCIWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 0.00% 122.60% 52.54%
Cash 		1.80% -65.15% 100.00% 48.52%
Other 		0.10% -16.47% 17.36% 23.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 75.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 73.20%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 76.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCIWX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.53% 0.00% 47.75% 54.24%
Industrials 		14.71% 5.17% 99.49% 53.67%
Healthcare 		13.85% 0.00% 21.01% 20.29%
Consumer Defense 		10.74% 0.00% 32.29% 29.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.45% 0.00% 36.36% 43.74%
Technology 		8.39% 0.00% 36.32% 81.73%
Basic Materials 		8.21% 0.00% 23.86% 50.94%
Communication Services 		5.34% 0.00% 21.69% 66.76%
Energy 		4.44% 0.00% 16.89% 62.88%
Utilities 		3.38% 0.00% 13.68% 27.63%
Real Estate 		2.97% 0.00% 14.59% 22.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCIWX % Rank
Non US 		97.05% 0.00% 125.24% 35.83%
US 		1.04% -7.78% 68.98% 72.21%

TCIWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.02% 26.51% 97.83%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.60% 5.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 2.00% 247.00% 5.63%

TCIWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCIWX Category Low Category High TCIWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 13.15% 10.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCIWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCIWX Category Low Category High TCIWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.80% -0.93% 6.38% 4.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCIWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCIWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2005

16.84

16.8%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2014

8.01

8.0%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Darren Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

