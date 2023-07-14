Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$4.95 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.8%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 251.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds. For these purposes, bonds include fixed-income securities of all types. The Fund’s portfolio is divided into two segments. The first segment, which makes up at least 70% of the Fund’s assets, is invested primarily in a broad
range of investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, U.S. Treasury and agency securities and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The securities within the Fund’s first segment are mainly high-quality instruments rated in the top four credit categories by Moody’s or S&P, or deemed to be of the same quality by Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”) using its own credit analysis. The second segment, which will not exceed 30% of the Fund’s assets, is invested in fixed-income securities and bonds with special features in an effort to improve the Fund’s total return. Potential investments in this segment include, but are not limited to, non-investment-grade securities (those rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s or BB+ or lower by S&P), emerging market fixed-income securities, convertible and preferred securities, senior loans and loan participations and assignments and notes. Non-investment-grade securities are usually called “high yield” or “junk bonds” and are speculative in nature. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any duration. As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, was 6.45 years.
The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities can include pass-through securities sold by private, governmental and government-related organizations and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). Mortgage pass-through securities are created when mortgages are pooled together and interests in the pool are sold to investors. The cash flow from the underlying mortgages is “passed through” to investors in periodic principal and interest payments. CMOs are obligations that are fully collateralized directly or indirectly by a pool of mortgages from which payments of principal and interest are dedicated to the payment of principal and interest on the CMO.
The Fund may use an investment strategy called “mortgage rolls” (also referred to as “dollar rolls”), in which the Fund sells securities for delivery in the current month and simultaneously contracts with a counterparty to repurchase similar (same type, coupon and maturity) but not identical securities on a specified future date. The Fund loses the right to receive principal and interest paid on the securities sold. However, the Fund would benefit to the extent of any price received for the securities sold and the lower forward price for the future purchase (often referred to as the “drop”) plus the interest earned on the short-term investment awaiting the settlement date of the forward purchase. If such benefits exceed the income and gain or loss due to mortgage repayments that would have been realized on the securities sold as part of the mortgage roll, the use of this technique will enhance the investment performance of the Fund compared with what such performance would have been without the use of mortgage rolls. Realizing benefits from the use of mortgage rolls depends upon the ability of Advisors to predict correctly mortgage prepayments and interest rates.
The Fund can make foreign investments, including investments in emerging market countries and non-dollar-denominated instruments, but the Fund does not expect such investments to exceed 25% of its assets under most circumstances.
The Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different sectors and maturities. Relative value trading is designed to enhance the Fund’s returns but increases the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TBPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|39.64%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|22.25%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|32.75%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|49.72%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|54.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|TBPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|54.98%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|77.43%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|49.01%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|32.46%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|61.59%
|Period
|TBPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|16.43%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|18.62%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|32.44%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|52.43%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|71.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|TBPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|63.57%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|77.33%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|49.01%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|33.22%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|66.86%
|TBPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBPPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.95 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|23.93%
|Number of Holdings
|1801
|1
|17234
|20.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|743 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|30.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.79%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|82.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBPPX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.35%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|62.05%
|Cash
|9.38%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|15.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.42%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|19.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.33%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|17.33%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|30.27%
|Other
|-6.50%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|97.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBPPX % Rank
|Corporate
|38.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.76%
|Securitized
|34.44%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|35.43%
|Government
|17.95%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|66.67%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.82%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|24.95%
|Municipal
|0.14%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|88.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBPPX % Rank
|US
|80.27%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|76.86%
|Non US
|14.08%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|22.76%
|TBPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|79.13%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|25.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.34%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TBPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TBPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TBPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|251.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|78.10%
|TBPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBPPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.15%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|31.50%
|TBPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TBPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBPPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.30%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|16.25%
|TBPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Anupam is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the international and emerging markets debt sector team, which selects non-U.S. credit securities for all products. She is the lead portfolio manager of the International Bond strategy and co-portfolio manager of the Emerging Markets Debt strategy and specializes in international sovereign credit, global rates and foreign currency. Anupam is also a member of the Investment Committee, which discusses and debates investment policy for all global fixed income products. Previously, Anupam was the sovereign research analyst for central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, lead emerging markets debt trader and portfolio manager for Eurozone Debt. Before joining the firm in 2005, she was an EMD portfolio manager and trader at Citigroup. Anupam began working in the investment industry in 1995. Anupam was ranked one of the 2018 Top 20 female portfolio managers in the United States by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine. Anupam graduated with a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from Calcutta University in India and an M.B.A. in Financial and Investment Management from Pace University, New York. She holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Joseph is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager responsible for the TIAA Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a variety of positions. He has managed structured credit investments and was an investment grade portfolio manager. In addition, he has served as director of private placements, international bank analyst, international investment grade portfolio manager and co-head of corporate credit research. Joseph initiated the first securitization and co-developed the first collateralized debt obligation (CDO) for TIAA. Prior to joining the firm, he was a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Joseph graduated with a B.S., magna cum laude, in Accounting with a minor in Economics from The State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing. He holds the CFA designation and he is a member of the New York State Society of Securities Analysts and the CFA Institute. He was also a founding member of the User Advisory Council of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...