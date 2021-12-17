Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$16.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TAIHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American High-Income Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 04, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in higher yielding and generally lower quality debt securities (rated Ba1 / BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality), including corporate loan obligations. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund is designed for investors seeking a high level of current income and who are able to tolerate greater credit risk and price fluctuations than those that exist in funds investing in higher quality debt securities.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TAIHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAIHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAIHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAIHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAIHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TAIHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAIHX Category Low Category High TAIHX % Rank
Net Assets 16.5 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 996 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.16 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 13.11% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 6.10%
  2. ROTECH HEALTHCARE INC (NEW) 1.24%
  3. NGL ENERGY OPERATING LLC 0.94%
  4. FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 0.81%
  5. FXI HOLDINGS INC 0.73%
  6. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL FINANCE NETHERLANDS III BV 0.72%
  7. FXI HOLDINGS INC 0.68%
  8. TALEN ENERGY SUPPLY LLC 0.64%
  9. TENET HEALTHCARE CORP 0.64%
  10. DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC 0.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAIHX % Rank
Bonds 		89.75% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.54% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		3.40% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.31% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAIHX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAIHX % Rank
US 		3.40% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAIHX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.10% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.03% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAIHX % Rank
US 		89.57% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.18% N/A N/A N/A

TAIHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAIHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TAIHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TAIHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAIHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TAIHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAIHX Category Low Category High TAIHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAIHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAIHX Category Low Category High TAIHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAIHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TAIHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

