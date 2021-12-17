Home
Trending ETFs

TABFX (Mutual Fund)

TABFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Balanced Fund

TABFX | Fund

-

$192 B

0.00%

$0.50

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$192 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TABFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund uses a balanced approach to invest in a broad range of securities, including common stocks and investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality). The fund also invests in securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government and by federal agencies and instrumentalities. In addition, the fund may invest a portion of its assets in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends, bonds and other securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

Normally the fund will maintain at least 50% of the value of its assets in common stocks and at least 25% of the value of its assets in debt securities, including money market securities. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TABFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TABFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TABFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TABFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TABFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TABFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TABFX Category Low Category High TABFX % Rank
Net Assets 192 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 2206 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 55 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 28.62% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 7.81%
  2. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CORPORATE BOND FUND 4.52%
  3. MICROSOFT CORP 3.34%
  4. BROADCOM INC 2.74%
  5. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 2.54%
  6. PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC 2.14%
  7. PFIZER INC 1.67%
  8. HOME DEPOT INC 1.50%
  9. JPMORGAN CHASE CO 1.30%
  10. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TABFX % Rank
Stocks 		66.54% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		26.34% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		7.81% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		2.54% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TABFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TABFX % Rank
US 		61.93% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		4.61% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TABFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		7.81% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TABFX % Rank
US 		26.34% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TABFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TABFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TABFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TABFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TABFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TABFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TABFX Category Low Category High TABFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TABFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TABFX Category Low Category High TABFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TABFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TABFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

