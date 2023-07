•

repurchase agreements

obligations that are issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations that are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, such as those issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (U.S. government securities)

All of these investments will be denominated in U.S. dollars, including those that are issued by foreign issuers. Obligations that are issued by private issuers that are guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities are considered U.S. government securities under the rules that govern money market funds. Certain of the fund’s securities are subject to credit or liquidity enhancements, which are designed to provide incremental levels of creditworthiness or liquidity.

The fund may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by cash or U.S. government securities. In addition, the fund may engage in repurchase agreement transactions that are collateralized by money market instruments, debt securities, loan participations or other securities, including equity securities and securities that are rated below investment grade or their unrated equivalents as determined by the investment adviser.

In choosing securities, the fund’s manager seeks to maximize current income within the limits of the fund’s investment objective and credit, maturity and diversification policies. Some of these policies may be stricter than the federal regulations that apply to all money market funds.

The investment adviser’s credit research department analyzes and monitors the securities that the fund owns or is considering buying. The manager may adjust the fund’s holdings or its average maturity based on actual or anticipated changes in credit quality or market dynamics, such as interest rates. To preserve its investors’ capital, the fund seeks to maintain a stable $1.00 share price by operating as a “retail money market fund,” as such term is defined or interpreted under the rules governing money market funds.