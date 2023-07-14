To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests a substantial amount of its assets in equity securities of companies outside the United States. The fund expects to invest in companies across all market capitalization ranges. The fund typically focuses on developed markets, but may invest in companies from emerging markets as well. In determining whether a company is international, the portfolio managers will consider various factors, including where the company is headquartered, where the company’s principal operations are located, where the company’s revenues are derived, where the principal trading market is located and the country in which the company was legally organized. The weight given to each of these factors will vary depending on the circumstances in a given case.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., dba Schwab Asset Management, manages a portion of the fund by primarily investing in stocks that are included in the FTSE Developed ex US Quality Factor Index † . The index is comprised of securities within the FTSE Developed ex US Index and is designed to reflect the performance of the Quality equity risk premia factor. The index applies a consistent and transparent methodology to select and weight constituents by applying the Quality factor together with industry and country constraints to the market capitalization weight of index constituents. Because it may not be possible or practical to purchase all of the stocks included in the index, Schwab Asset Management seeks to track the total return of the index by using sampling techniques. These techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities which, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including capitalization, performance attributes, dividend yield, price/earnings ratio, risk factors, industry factors and other characteristics.

Schwab Asset Management can allocate a portion of the fund to particular market sectors, such as emerging markets, utilizing securities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and/or other registered investment companies. Schwab Asset Management also manages the cash portion of the fund and may also directly manage additional portions of the fund during transitions between investment managers.

Schwab Asset Management allocates portions of the fund’s assets to other investment managers, who then manage their respective portions under the general supervision of Schwab Asset