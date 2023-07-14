Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Schwab International Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
SWMIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.56 -0.15 -0.72%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (SWMIX) Primary
SWMIX (Mutual Fund)

Schwab International Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.56 -0.15 -0.72%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (SWMIX) Primary
SWMIX (Mutual Fund)

Schwab International Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.56 -0.15 -0.72%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (SWMIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab International Opportunities Fund

SWMIX | Fund

$20.56

$1.2 B

0.96%

$0.20

1.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

15.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab International Opportunities Fund

SWMIX | Fund

$20.56

$1.2 B

0.96%

$0.20

1.47%

SWMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    59909796
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Trevor Gurwich

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests a substantial amount of its assets in equity securities of companies outside the United States. The fund expects to invest in companies across all market capitalization ranges. The fund typically focuses on developed markets, but may invest in companies from emerging markets as well. In determining whether a company is international, the portfolio managers will consider various factors, including where the company is headquartered, where the company’s principal operations are located, where the company’s revenues are derived, where the principal trading market is located and the country in which the company was legally organized. The weight given to each of these factors will vary depending on the circumstances in a given case.
Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., dba Schwab Asset Management, manages a portion of the fund by primarily investing in stocks that are included in the FTSE Developed ex US Quality Factor Index. The index is comprised of securities within the FTSE Developed ex US Index and is designed to reflect the performance of the Quality equity risk premia factor. The index applies a consistent and transparent methodology to select and weight constituents by applying the Quality factor together with industry and country constraints to the market capitalization weight of index constituents. Because it may not be possible or practical to purchase all of the stocks included in the index, Schwab Asset Management seeks to track the total return of the index by using sampling techniques. These techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities which, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including capitalization, performance attributes, dividend yield, price/earnings ratio, risk factors, industry factors and other characteristics.
Schwab Asset Management can allocate a portion of the fund to particular market sectors, such as emerging markets, utilizing securities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and/or other registered investment companies. Schwab Asset Management also manages the cash portion of the fund and may also directly manage additional portions of the fund during transitions between investment managers.
Schwab Asset Management allocates portions of the fund’s assets to other investment managers, who then manage their respective portions under the general supervision of Schwab Asset
The Schwab International Opportunities Fund has been developed solely by Schwab Asset Management. The fund is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the LSE Group). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the FTSE Developed ex US Quality Factor Index (the Index) vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. “FTSE®” is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.
Management. In choosing the investment managers and their allocations, Schwab Asset Management considers a number of factors, including global economic trends, its own outlook for a given market capitalization or investment style category and regions and countries that offer the greatest potential for growth, and the investment managers’ performance in various market conditions.
Each investment manager uses its own securities selection process and has discretion to select portfolio securities for its allocation of the fund’s assets. At the same time, each investment manager invests within a specific market capitalization range and investment style under the general supervision of Schwab Asset Management. Schwab Asset Management has developed parameters for each investment manager based on Schwab Asset Management’s assessment of the investment manager’s investment style and expertise. By assigning more specific parameters to each investment manager, Schwab Asset Management attempts to capitalize on the strengths of each investment manager and to combine their investment activities in a complementary fashion.
Schwab Asset Management may use derivatives, primarily futures contracts, to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets. In addition, the investment managers may use futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset or to increase returns. The fund may invest in forward foreign currency contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the purchase of individual securities denominated in a particular currency.
The fund may buy and sell portfolio securities actively. In addition, one investment manager may purchase portfolio securities at the same time that another investment manager sells the same securities. As a result, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs may rise, which may lower fund performance and increase the likelihood of capital gains distributions.
For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective. The fund also may lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.
Read More

SWMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -15.6% 24.4% 65.83%
1 Yr 15.6% -15.2% 26.9% 64.22%
3 Yr -4.4%* -27.5% 9.4% 80.00%
5 Yr -4.8%* -10.2% 35.2% 94.60%
10 Yr -0.6%* -3.8% 9.4% 92.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -49.5% -11.5% 62.65%
2021 -5.3% -11.8% 9.8% 91.08%
2020 5.2% -1.7% 22.8% 66.16%
2019 5.4% -1.0% 9.7% 70.11%
2018 -6.1% -7.5% 11.0% 94.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -35.3% 24.4% 65.37%
1 Yr 15.6% -46.8% 26.9% 62.16%
3 Yr -4.4%* -27.5% 13.1% 80.45%
5 Yr -4.8%* -10.2% 35.2% 94.84%
10 Yr -0.6%* -3.1% 9.9% 94.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -49.5% -11.5% 62.65%
2021 -5.3% -11.8% 9.8% 91.08%
2020 5.2% -1.7% 22.8% 66.16%
2019 5.4% -1.0% 9.7% 70.39%
2018 -6.1% -7.5% 11.0% 95.03%

NAV & Total Return History

SWMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWMIX Category Low Category High SWMIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 167 K 150 B 46.79%
Number of Holdings 447 5 516 1.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 141 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 65.21%
Weighting of Top 10 10.25% 10.3% 99.1% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 4.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWMIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.56% 88.72% 101.51% 84.10%
Cash 		5.72% -1.51% 11.28% 20.28%
Other 		0.73% -0.02% 3.64% 9.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 94.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 95.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 94.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWMIX % Rank
Industrials 		21.42% 0.68% 31.28% 12.44%
Technology 		17.11% 1.51% 38.21% 55.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.88% 0.00% 46.28% 18.20%
Healthcare 		10.55% 1.36% 29.58% 82.95%
Financial Services 		10.45% 0.00% 38.62% 73.04%
Communication Services 		5.65% 0.00% 41.13% 36.87%
Basic Materials 		5.42% 0.00% 23.15% 68.20%
Consumer Defense 		5.17% 0.00% 28.66% 79.49%
Real Estate 		3.05% 0.00% 17.78% 3.92%
Utilities 		2.19% 0.00% 19.97% 16.82%
Energy 		2.11% 0.00% 24.97% 39.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWMIX % Rank
Non US 		91.46% 70.50% 101.51% 45.85%
US 		2.10% 0.00% 25.68% 76.73%

SWMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.01% 37.19% 26.64%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 29.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

SWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 33.99%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 7.00% 330.00% 80.47%

SWMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWMIX Category Low Category High SWMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 6.96% 95.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWMIX Category Low Category High SWMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -1.69% 3.16% 61.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SWMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Trevor Gurwich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Trevor Gurwich is a vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Mr. Gurwich joined American Century Investments in 1998 and has worked in the financial industry since 1992. Previously, he was a manager for Arthur Andersen in their business consulting group. Mr. Gurwich holds a master's degree in finance and investments from Columbia Business School, a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business. He's also fluent in French and Afrikaans.

Ormala Krishnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2006

16.03

16.0%

Dr. Krishnan heads Mondrian’s small-cap strategies. Dr. Krishnan started her investment career in 1993 with Singapore based Koeneman Capital Management. Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000 as a portfolio manager, Dr. Krishnan was an investment consultant with William M Mercer. Upon completion of her BSc in Pure and Applied Mathematics from the National University of Singapore, Dr. Krishnan achieved her MSc in Actuarial Science from City University, London. In 2006, Dr. Krishnan completed her Doctoral program in Investment and Finance from Sir John Cass Business School, City of London. Her doctoral thesis was on ‘Value versus Growth in the Asian Equity Markets.’

Aidan Nicholson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Aidan Nicholson is a senior portfolio manager for Mondrian Investment Partners Limited. Having graduated from Pembroke College, Oxford with a Masters in Engineering, Economics & Management, Mr. Nicholson worked at Cazenove & Co. in the UK Smaller Companies Team, before moving to Mondrian in 2003 where he is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the International Small Capitalization Team. Mr. Nicholson is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and a member of the CFA Society of the UK.

Michael Manelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.

Lawrence Burns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Lawrence Burns joined Baillie Gifford as portfolio manager in 2009; member of the International Growth strategy’s portfolio construction group since 2012.

Chuck Craig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Chuck Craig, CFA, is s Senior Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Mr. Craig worked at Guggenheim Funds (formerly Claymore Group), where he spent over five years as a managing director of portfolio management & supervision, and three years as vice president of product research and development. Prior to that, he worked as an equity research analyst at First Trust Portfolios (formerly Niké Securities), and a trader and analyst at PMA Securities, Inc.

Tony Creasy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Tony Creasy is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Multi-Asset Strategies Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He is responsible for the daily management of several multi-asset portfolios including the Schwab Managed Retirement Trusts™, Schwab Indexed Retirement Trusts®, and several asset class-specific collective investment trusts (each of the trusts is sponsored and maintained by Charles Schwab Trust Bank and CSIM provides non-discretionary investment management). Prior to his current role, Mr. Creasy spent several years as lead analyst of the CSIM Sub-Advisor Oversight Team and as a voting member of the CSIM Sub-Advisor Oversight Committee. Mr. Creasy joined Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. in 2005 as an institutional investment analyst for Schwab’s retirement investment services group, providing mutual fund analysis to support the Schwab Focus List™. Mr. Creasy earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in financial economics from Bowling Green State University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Spencer Adair

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Spencer joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team. He became a Partner in 2013 and has also spent time working in the Fixed Income, Japanese, European and UK Equity Teams. Spencer graduated BSc in Medicine from the University of St Andrews in 1997, followed by two years of clinical training in Edinburgh.

John Greves

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

John Greves is a Vice President and Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). In this role, Mr. Greves is responsible for overseeing the Multi-Asset Portfolio Management, Sub-Advisor Oversight, and Quantitative Solutions teams. He maintains accountability for multi-asset investment processes including team research and implementation, and also contributes to the firm’s efforts to continually enhance investment outcomes. The Multi-Asset Strategies team is responsible for management of all CSIM multi-asset portfolios, including target date, balanced, monthly income, and multi-manager funds. Prior to joining CSIM in June 2016, Mr. Greves worked at Russell Investment Management Company (Russell Investments) for 13 years, most recently as a portfolio manager for multi-asset solutions where he managed multiple target date funds, chaired the multi-asset advisory team, and co-authored papers on glide path methodology and benchmarking. Prior to that, he served in several roles for Russell Investments including associate portfolio manager for multi-asset solutions and senior portfolio analyst for multi-asset solutions. Mr. Greves earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science and business from the University of Puget Sound. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Jane Qin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Jane Qin, Portfolio Manage. joined Charles Schwab Investment Management in 2012. Prior to joining CSIM, Ms. Qin spent more than four years at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. During that time, Ms. Qin spent more than two years as an associate equity portfolio manager and nearly two years as a performance analyst. She also worked at Wells Fargo Funds Management as a mutual fund analyst and at CIGNA Reinsurance in Risk Management group as a risk analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×