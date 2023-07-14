Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
15.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$1.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.3%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SWMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|65.83%
|1 Yr
|15.6%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|64.22%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|80.00%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|94.60%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|92.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|SWMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.9%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|62.65%
|2021
|-5.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|91.08%
|2020
|5.2%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|66.16%
|2019
|5.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|70.11%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|94.44%
|SWMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.2 B
|167 K
|150 B
|46.79%
|Number of Holdings
|447
|5
|516
|1.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|141 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|65.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.25%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.56%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|84.10%
|Cash
|5.72%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|20.28%
|Other
|0.73%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|9.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|94.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|95.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|94.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWMIX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.42%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|12.44%
|Technology
|17.11%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|55.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.88%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|18.20%
|Healthcare
|10.55%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|82.95%
|Financial Services
|10.45%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|73.04%
|Communication Services
|5.65%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|36.87%
|Basic Materials
|5.42%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|68.20%
|Consumer Defense
|5.17%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|79.49%
|Real Estate
|3.05%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|3.92%
|Utilities
|2.19%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|16.82%
|Energy
|2.11%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|39.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWMIX % Rank
|Non US
|91.46%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|45.85%
|US
|2.10%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|76.73%
|SWMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|26.64%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|SWMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SWMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|33.99%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SWMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|80.47%
|SWMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|95.40%
|SWMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SWMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|61.48%
|SWMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.540
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Trevor Gurwich is a vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Mr. Gurwich joined American Century Investments in 1998 and has worked in the financial industry since 1992. Previously, he was a manager for Arthur Andersen in their business consulting group. Mr. Gurwich holds a master's degree in finance and investments from Columbia Business School, a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business. He's also fluent in French and Afrikaans.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2006
16.03
16.0%
Dr. Krishnan heads Mondrian’s small-cap strategies. Dr. Krishnan started her investment career in 1993 with Singapore based Koeneman Capital Management. Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000 as a portfolio manager, Dr. Krishnan was an investment consultant with William M Mercer. Upon completion of her BSc in Pure and Applied Mathematics from the National University of Singapore, Dr. Krishnan achieved her MSc in Actuarial Science from City University, London. In 2006, Dr. Krishnan completed her Doctoral program in Investment and Finance from Sir John Cass Business School, City of London. Her doctoral thesis was on ‘Value versus Growth in the Asian Equity Markets.’
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2012
10.26
10.3%
Aidan Nicholson is a senior portfolio manager for Mondrian Investment Partners Limited. Having graduated from Pembroke College, Oxford with a Masters in Engineering, Economics & Management, Mr. Nicholson worked at Cazenove & Co. in the UK Smaller Companies Team, before moving to Mondrian in 2003 where he is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the International Small Capitalization Team. Mr. Nicholson is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and a member of the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Lawrence Burns joined Baillie Gifford as portfolio manager in 2009; member of the International Growth strategy’s portfolio construction group since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Chuck Craig, CFA, is s Senior Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Mr. Craig worked at Guggenheim Funds (formerly Claymore Group), where he spent over five years as a managing director of portfolio management & supervision, and three years as vice president of product research and development. Prior to that, he worked as an equity research analyst at First Trust Portfolios (formerly Niké Securities), and a trader and analyst at PMA Securities, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Tony Creasy is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Multi-Asset Strategies Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He is responsible for the daily management of several multi-asset portfolios including the Schwab Managed Retirement Trusts™, Schwab Indexed Retirement Trusts®, and several asset class-specific collective investment trusts (each of the trusts is sponsored and maintained by Charles Schwab Trust Bank and CSIM provides non-discretionary investment management). Prior to his current role, Mr. Creasy spent several years as lead analyst of the CSIM Sub-Advisor Oversight Team and as a voting member of the CSIM Sub-Advisor Oversight Committee. Mr. Creasy joined Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. in 2005 as an institutional investment analyst for Schwab’s retirement investment services group, providing mutual fund analysis to support the Schwab Focus List™. Mr. Creasy earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in financial economics from Bowling Green State University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Spencer joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team. He became a Partner in 2013 and has also spent time working in the Fixed Income, Japanese, European and UK Equity Teams. Spencer graduated BSc in Medicine from the University of St Andrews in 1997, followed by two years of clinical training in Edinburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
John Greves is a Vice President and Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). In this role, Mr. Greves is responsible for overseeing the Multi-Asset Portfolio Management, Sub-Advisor Oversight, and Quantitative Solutions teams. He maintains accountability for multi-asset investment processes including team research and implementation, and also contributes to the firm’s efforts to continually enhance investment outcomes. The Multi-Asset Strategies team is responsible for management of all CSIM multi-asset portfolios, including target date, balanced, monthly income, and multi-manager funds. Prior to joining CSIM in June 2016, Mr. Greves worked at Russell Investment Management Company (Russell Investments) for 13 years, most recently as a portfolio manager for multi-asset solutions where he managed multiple target date funds, chaired the multi-asset advisory team, and co-authored papers on glide path methodology and benchmarking. Prior to that, he served in several roles for Russell Investments including associate portfolio manager for multi-asset solutions and senior portfolio analyst for multi-asset solutions. Mr. Greves earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science and business from the University of Puget Sound. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Jane Qin, Portfolio Manage. joined Charles Schwab Investment Management in 2012. Prior to joining CSIM, Ms. Qin spent more than four years at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. During that time, Ms. Qin spent more than two years as an associate equity portfolio manager and nearly two years as a performance analyst. She also worked at Wells Fargo Funds Management as a mutual fund analyst and at CIGNA Reinsurance in Risk Management group as a risk analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
