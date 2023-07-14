Home
Vitals

YTD Return

31.7%

1 yr return

24.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

13.3%

Net Assets

$833 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$83.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab ® U.S. Large-Cap Growth Index Fund

SWLGX | Fund

$83.27

$833 M

0.71%

$0.59

0.04%

SWLGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab ® U.S. Large-Cap Growth Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    11841194
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ferian Juwono

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. The fund attempts to replicate the Russell 1000 Growth Index.
It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund generally will seek to replicate the performance of the index by giving the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is appropriate to do so, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a stock, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a stock to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the stock. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.
The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Russell 1000 Growth Index is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index, representing growth issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reconstitutes annually. As of December 31, 2021, the index was composed of 503 stocks.
Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index or as necessary to reflect various corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), (b) other investment companies, and (c) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets to help it better track the index. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index. This gap occurs mainly because, unlike the index, the fund incurs expenses and must keep a small portion of its assets in cash for business operations.
Index ownership — The Russell 1000® Growth Index is a registered mark of the Frank Russell Company (Russell) and has been licensed for use by the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth Index Fund. The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth Index Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Russell and Russell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.
The investment adviser typically seeks to track the total return of the index by replicating the index. This means that the fund generally expects that it will hold the same securities as those included in the index. However, the investment adviser may use sampling techniques if the investment adviser believes such use will best help the fund to track the index or is otherwise in the best interest of the fund. Sampling techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities that, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including performance attributes, tax considerations, capitalization, dividend yield, price/earnings ratio, industry factors, risk factors and other characteristics. When the fund uses sampling techniques, the fund generally expects that its portfolio will hold less than the total number of securities in the index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the fund’s investment objective. The fund generally expects that its industry weightings, dividend yield and price/earnings ratio will be similar to those of the index.
The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry, group of industries or sector to approximately the same extent that the index is so concentrated.
The fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the fund is designed to track.
Read More

SWLGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.7% -41.7% 64.0% 30.54%
1 Yr 24.3% -46.2% 77.9% 17.70%
3 Yr 11.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 3.76%
5 Yr 13.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 2.10%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -85.9% 81.6% 27.27%
2021 11.9% -31.0% 26.7% 5.73%
2020 11.2% -13.0% 34.8% 19.58%
2019 7.8% -6.0% 10.6% 6.74%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 2.0% 11.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.7% -41.7% 64.0% 28.98%
1 Yr 24.3% -46.2% 77.9% 15.82%
3 Yr 11.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 5.19%
5 Yr 13.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 3.37%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -85.9% 81.6% 27.27%
2021 11.9% -31.0% 26.7% 5.73%
2020 11.2% -13.0% 34.8% 19.58%
2019 7.8% -6.0% 10.6% 6.74%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 3.1% 27.43%

NAV & Total Return History

SWLGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWLGX Category Low Category High SWLGX % Rank
Net Assets 833 M 189 K 222 B 57.60%
Number of Holdings 503 2 3509 2.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 393 M -1.37 M 104 B 58.28%
Weighting of Top 10 46.87% 11.4% 116.5% 50.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp 11.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.61%
  4. Tesla Inc 3.39%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.17%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.92%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.40%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.40%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.90%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWLGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% 50.26% 104.50% 19.92%
Cash 		0.37% -10.83% 49.73% 78.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 22.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 27.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 17.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 16.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWLGX % Rank
Technology 		41.52% 0.00% 65.70% 22.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.27% 0.00% 62.57% 37.70%
Communication Services 		9.99% 0.00% 66.40% 55.08%
Healthcare 		9.17% 0.00% 39.76% 83.28%
Financial Services 		6.74% 0.00% 43.06% 72.70%
Industrials 		6.62% 0.00% 30.65% 45.16%
Consumer Defense 		5.06% 0.00% 25.50% 29.26%
Real Estate 		1.98% 0.00% 16.05% 29.10%
Basic Materials 		1.03% 0.00% 18.91% 53.85%
Energy 		0.58% 0.00% 41.09% 48.52%
Utilities 		0.04% 0.00% 16.07% 27.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWLGX % Rank
US 		99.50% 34.69% 100.00% 6.23%
Non US 		0.13% 0.00% 54.22% 85.08%

SWLGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.01% 20.29% 99.17%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.50% 0.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SWLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SWLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 316.74% 21.13%

SWLGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWLGX Category Low Category High SWLGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.71% 0.00% 41.31% 3.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWLGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWLGX Category Low Category High SWLGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -6.13% 1.75% 2.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWLGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SWLGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ferian Juwono

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Ferian Juwono, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Juwono worked at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) as a portfolio manager, managing equity index funds for institutional clients, and nearly two years as a senior business analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Juwono worked for more than four years as a senior financial analyst with Union Bank of California.

Christopher Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.

Sabya Sinha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Sabya Sinha, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Prior to joining CSIM in 2015, Mr. Sinha spent a year at F-Squared Investments on the product development and analytics team. Prior to F-Squared, he worked at IndexIQ Advisors as a senior index portfolio manager for three years and for Bank of America’s Columbia Management subsidiary as a portfolio manager for three years.

Jeremy Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Jeremy Brown, Portfolio Manager, joined CSIM in 2017, Mr. Brown spent six years with ALPS Advisors, Inc. in Denver, most recently as a Senior Analyst in the ETF Portfolio Management and Research Team where he performed portfolio management, trading and analytics/research functions of ALPS ETFs and passive funds. Additionally, Mr. Brown led a number of investment research, commentary, industry trend analysis and sales and marketing support initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

