To pursue its goal, the fund primarily invests in equity securities issued by companies in the health care sector. The health care sector may include, for example, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health care facilities operations, medical product manufacturers and suppliers, medical providers and medical services

firms. It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in these securities; typically, the actual percentage will be higher. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund will concentrate its investments in securities of companies in the health care sector.

The fund primarily invests in U.S. companies, but may invest up to 25% of its net assets in the stocks of publicly traded companies located in countries other than the United States. The fund’s international investments will primarily be in stocks issued by companies located in developed market countries; however, it may also invest in stocks issued by companies located in emerging markets. The fund generally does not intend to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies. The fund may invest in companies of all sizes.

The fund actively selects portfolio securities. To aid its U.S. stock selection, the fund uses Schwab Equity Ratings ® , a model that assigns ratings to approximately 3,000 of the largest (by market cap) U.S.-traded stocks. To aid its international stock selection, the fund uses Schwab Equity Ratings International ® , a model that ranks stocks of foreign companies headquartered and trading in certain foreign countries. In addition to using Schwab Equity Ratings and Schwab Equity Ratings International, the portfolio managers utilize investment data and other analytics to help manage the fund’s portfolio.

Generally, when constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers invest in stocks that are highly rated by Schwab Equity Ratings or by Schwab Equity Ratings International. As part of the portfolio construction process, the portfolio managers will also purchase lower-rated stocks or stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings or by Schwab Equity Ratings International. This investment approach under normal conditions will result in a portfolio that maintains an overall weighting toward highly-rated stocks; however, the portfolio will usually include lower-rated stocks and stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings or Schwab Equity Ratings International. The portfolio managers will consider the current market environment and any potential negative impact on the fund in determining when to sell a downgraded stock.

The fund uses a portfolio optimization process to assist in constructing the portfolio. The portfolio managers use the portfolio optimization process to seek to build a portfolio they believe will provide the optimal balance between risk and expected return, subject to parameters such as the number of stocks desired in the portfolio, the level of portfolio turnover, industry diversification, and volatility considerations.

For more information on Schwab Equity Ratings and Schwab Equity Ratings International, please see the “More About Schwab’s Research” section in the prospectus.

The fund may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts, primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets. A futures contract is a contract to buy or sell a specific financial instrument at a specified price at a specific future time. By using these instruments, the fund potentially can offset the impact on its performance of keeping some assets in cash. The fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks of real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may also invest in depository receipts evidencing ownership of shares of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), and European Depositary Receipts (EDRs). The fund also may lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.