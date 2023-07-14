Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Schwab Health Care Fund™

mutual fund
SWHFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.07 +0.28 +1.13%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
No Load (SWHFX) Primary
SWHFX (Mutual Fund)

Schwab Health Care Fund™

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.07 +0.28 +1.13%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
No Load (SWHFX) Primary
SWHFX (Mutual Fund)

Schwab Health Care Fund™

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.07 +0.28 +1.13%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
No Load (SWHFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Health Care Fund™

SWHFX | Fund

$25.07

$850 M

0.78%

$0.19

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.0%

1 yr return

-4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$850 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Health Care Fund™

SWHFX | Fund

$25.07

$850 M

0.78%

$0.19

0.80%

SWHFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Health Care Fund™
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    32066968
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wei Li

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund primarily invests in equity securities issued by companies in the health care sector. The health care sector may include, for example, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health care facilities operations, medical product manufacturers and suppliers, medical providers and medical services
firms. It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in these securities; typically, the actual percentage will be higher. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund will concentrate its investments in securities of companies in the health care sector.
The fund primarily invests in U.S. companies, but may invest up to 25% of its net assets in the stocks of publicly traded companies located in countries other than the United States. The fund’s international investments will primarily be in stocks issued by companies located in developed market countries; however, it may also invest in stocks issued by companies located in emerging markets. The fund generally does not intend to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies. The fund may invest in companies of all sizes.
The fund actively selects portfolio securities. To aid its U.S. stock selection, the fund uses Schwab Equity Ratings®, a model that assigns ratings to approximately 3,000 of the largest (by market cap) U.S.-traded stocks. To aid its international stock selection, the fund uses Schwab Equity Ratings International®, a model that ranks stocks of foreign companies headquartered and trading in certain foreign countries. In addition to using Schwab Equity Ratings and Schwab Equity Ratings International, the portfolio managers utilize investment data and other analytics to help manage the fund’s portfolio.
Generally, when constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers invest in stocks that are highly rated by Schwab Equity Ratings or by Schwab Equity Ratings International. As part of the portfolio construction process, the portfolio managers will also purchase lower-rated stocks or stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings or by Schwab Equity Ratings International. This investment approach under normal conditions will result in a portfolio that maintains an overall weighting toward highly-rated stocks; however, the portfolio will usually include lower-rated stocks and stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings or Schwab Equity Ratings International. The portfolio managers will consider the current market environment and any potential negative impact on the fund in determining when to sell a downgraded stock.
The fund uses a portfolio optimization process to assist in constructing the portfolio. The portfolio managers use the portfolio optimization process to seek to build a portfolio they believe will provide the optimal balance between risk and expected return, subject to parameters such as the number of stocks desired in the portfolio, the level of portfolio turnover, industry diversification, and volatility considerations.
For more information on Schwab Equity Ratings and Schwab Equity Ratings International, please see the “More About Schwab’s Research” section in the prospectus.
The fund may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts, primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets. A futures contract is a contract to buy or sell a specific financial instrument at a specified price at a specific future time. By using these instruments, the fund potentially can offset the impact on its performance of keeping some assets in cash. The fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks of real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may also invest in depository receipts evidencing ownership of shares of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), and European Depositary Receipts (EDRs). The fund also may lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.
For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations. The fund also may invest in these types of securities or hold cash while looking for suitable investment opportunities. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.
Read More

SWHFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.0% -11.3% 31.3% 89.63%
1 Yr -4.1% -23.6% 34.8% 88.41%
3 Yr -3.0%* -21.7% 15.7% 52.56%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.2% 12.1% 62.32%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.2% 15.9% 63.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -53.9% 5.0% 22.88%
2021 4.6% -22.3% 12.3% 23.53%
2020 0.3% -4.7% 41.4% 92.57%
2019 3.0% -10.2% 13.1% 90.15%
2018 -1.1% -5.7% 16.7% 40.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.0% -50.0% 21.6% 74.39%
1 Yr -4.1% -60.2% 34.8% 77.58%
3 Yr -3.0%* -21.7% 17.8% 56.58%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.2% 16.9% 64.66%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.2% 18.5% 81.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -53.9% 5.0% 22.88%
2021 4.6% -22.3% 12.3% 23.53%
2020 0.3% -4.7% 41.4% 92.57%
2019 3.0% -10.2% 13.1% 90.15%
2018 -1.1% -5.7% 16.7% 46.03%

NAV & Total Return History

SWHFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWHFX Category Low Category High SWHFX % Rank
Net Assets 850 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 49.39%
Number of Holdings 97 25 473 43.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 365 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 53.13%
Weighting of Top 10 41.27% 12.3% 80.8% 66.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 6.47%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 5.31%
  3. Pfizer Inc 4.96%
  4. AbbVie Inc 4.93%
  5. AbbVie Inc 4.16%
  6. AbbVie Inc 4.16%
  7. AbbVie Inc 4.16%
  8. AbbVie Inc 4.16%
  9. AbbVie Inc 4.16%
  10. AbbVie Inc 4.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWHFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 85.37% 106.13% 27.50%
Cash 		0.29% -0.04% 9.01% 70.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 13.75%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 29.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 13.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 8.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWHFX % Rank
Healthcare 		99.35% 59.26% 100.00% 63.75%
Basic Materials 		0.65% 0.00% 7.16% 23.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.63%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 13.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 10.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 11.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 29.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.63%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 9.38%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 17.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 11.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWHFX % Rank
US 		81.41% 53.67% 104.41% 65.63%
Non US 		18.31% 0.00% 45.40% 23.75%

SWHFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.08% 33.47% 61.25%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.03% 1.25% 23.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SWHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SWHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 12.20%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 238.00% 84.17%

SWHFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWHFX Category Low Category High SWHFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.78% 0.00% 2.01% 28.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWHFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWHFX Category Low Category High SWHFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.76% -2.54% 1.85% 12.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWHFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SWHFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wei Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2013

8.97

9.0%

Wei Li, Ph.D., CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager at Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Ms. Li spent more than ten years at Barclays Global Investors (now known as BlackRock, Inc.), where she held a number of positions. From 2001 to 2009, she worked in various roles in the Global Advanced Active group, including portfolio management and quantitative research for both U.S. and international equity markets. After 2009, she worked in the defined contribution research and product development area for almost two years.

Iain Clayton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Iain Clayton, CFA, FRM, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc in 2013, Mr. Clayton spent more than five years at SSI Investment Management, where he was a portfolio manager and director of quantitative research. In these roles, Mr. Clayton co-managed multiple investment strategies and developed quantitative models and valuation approaches. From 2004 to 2008, he worked as a portfolio manager and director at RCM Capital Management (now known as Allianz Global Investors) and helped manage various equity portfolios and developed fundamental-based stock selection models. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Eureka Investment Advisors for almost three years and also served as a senior quantitative analyst/assistant portfolio manager. He has also worked as a quantitative research analyst at RCM Capital Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×